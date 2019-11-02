Wake Forest in full control of NC State, up 34-10 at half

It did not take long for Wake Forest to establish some in-state dominance over NC State. The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and lead their in-state rivals from Raleigh 34-10 at halftime in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession of the game with a 20-yard run by Jamie Newman midway through the first quarter. After NC State fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Wake Forest took over on the three-yard line and Newman tossed a short pass to Jack Friedenthal two plays later for a quick 14-0 lead.
The rough start to the game continued for NC State with Devin Leary having a pass intercepted by Amari Henderson, giving the ball right back to Wake Forest at their 26-yard line. That gave the home team another opportunity for a long touchdown drive, with Newman once again doing the honors at the end of a 74-yard drive.
After being forced to punt on their next couple of trips out and falling behind 24-0 after a Wake Forest field goal, NC State finally got something working on offense. Leary capped a 75-yard drive with a short pass to Cary Angeline to get the Wolfpack on the board. But Wake Forest marched right down the field with an answer. Newman once again connected with Freudenthal for a short touchdown pass from the two-yard line.
Wake Forest is looking to be in great shape to get to 7-1, which would match Wake Forest’s win total from 2018 (7-6). A 7-1 start would be the best for Wake Forest since 2006. Wake Forest went 9-1 before suffering its second loss that year, which ended with an ACC Championship Game victory and a loss in the Orange Bowl to Big East champion Louisville. Don’t look now, but Wake Forest may be flirting with another trip to a New Years Six bowl game this season if this keeps up.
So much for those high hopes the first month of the season.
Through four games, Nebraska was sitting at 3-1, with the lone negative being a bizarre come-from-ahead loss to Colorado on the road. The next four, though, produced a 1-3 record, with two of the losses coming by a combined 68 points and the lone win coming by three points against 1-6 Northwestern at home. Following the third loss, a 38-31 setback to Indiana, head coach Scott Frost and his players took turns exchanging apologies.
Even with the mea culpas, The Big Red train refused to get back on track in Week 10 as Nebraska squandered a pair of fourth-quarter leads en route to a 31-27 loss Saturday afternoon over a Purdue team that came into the contest at 2-6. The Cornhuskers went up 27-24 with just over four minutes remaining on quarterback Adrian Martinez‘s four-yard touchdown run, only to see the Boilermakers go 82 yards on 12 plays in a drive that culminated in David Bell‘s game-winning touchdown run from nine yards out with 1:08 remaining.
The latest loss drops Nebraska to 4-5 on the season with three games left — No. 18 Wisconsin, at Maryland, No. 19 Iowa. In order to become bowl-eligible, the Cornhuskers will have to win at least two of those three.
If they don’t, the football program will fail to qualify for a third straight postseason. That would mark the longest bowl-less streak for the ‘Huskers since way back 1955-61.
Speaking of which, how much do you think the Cornhuskers and their faithful would pay for a 9-3 Bo Pelini Special right about now? From this vantage point, the over/under is a kidney or some other mid-level body organ.
For the first time in over a decade, No. 24 Wake Forest is 7-1. And if all goes as they hope, Wake Forest could be returning to a New Years Six bowl game for the first time since that 2007 season.
Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1 ACC) had no problem taking care of NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to polish off a 44-10 victory by shutting out the Wolfpack in the second half. Jamie Newman had a big day with 287 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Jack Freudenthal was on the receiving end of all three touchdown passes, and Kendall Hinton led all players with 97 receiving yards while Sage Surratt caught a game-high nine passes. The Wake Forest passing offense averaged seven yards per attempt, which was more than double the average of a woeful NC State passing attack. Devin Leary managed to complete just 17 of his 45 pass attempts for 149 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions on the day.
NC State had three turnovers in the game and Wake Forest capitalize don them. Wake Forest scored 17 points off those turnovers, including an early fumble on a kickoff return to setup a quick touchdown after already owning a 7-0 lead.
Now with wins against NC State and UNC (in a non-conference matchup), Wake Forest has a chance to sweep the in-state competition just as they did in 2007. All that is left to pull off is a win at home against Duke on Nov. 23. But for now, Wake Forest has other business to attend to. A road trip to Virginia Tech is up next for Dave Clawson and his program next week. A trip to Blacksburg can never be taken lightly, especially with Virginia Tech potentially getting better as the season progresses. After that is a big division showdown at Clemson. Regardless of what happens against Clemson, Wake Forest is beginning to look like a team that could be representing the ACC in the New Years Six bowl.
the last time Wake Forest played in a big bowl game was after winning the ACC championship in 2007. Winning the ACC this year would require getting around Clemson, which may prove to be difficult in a few weeks, but it is becoming more and more clear that Wake Forest is the second-best team in the ACC.
NC State may not be thinking about an elusive conference championship, but the Wolfpack still have a chance to go bowling. But next week will be no easier for the Wolfpack. NC State visits Clemson next week for a primetime matchup.
There was no letdown to be seen from No. 14 Michigan (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) a week after dominating Notre Dame last week. The Wolverines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and never had much reason to look back as they took care of business on the road against Maryland, 38-7.
Michigan’s Giles Jackson took the game’s opening kickoff 97 yards to get the game started on the right foot.
Shea Patterson completed 13 of 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and Zach Charbonnet added two touchdowns on the ground to set a Michigan freshman scoring record in the win. Charbonnet set the Michigan school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a freshman, which was previously held by Ty Wheatley and Mike Hart. Charbonnet also has a few more games to add to his new record, as the Wolverines will play three more regular-season games and a postseason bowl game.
Michigan’s defense helped set the tone for the game early on too by driving Maryland back 10 yards on a three-and-out on Maryland’s first possession (setting up a second Michigan touchdown a few minutes later) and an interception by Josh Metellus off Terps quarterback Josh Jackson to kill a promising drive by Maryland. the defense also had four sacks in the game as Michigan overpowered Maryland on the line of scrimmage.
While Maryland’s uphill climb to a bowl berth after a [promising start to the season now gets as steep as it could be (Maryland needs to win out with games at Ohio State next week, home against Nebraska, and at Michigan State), Michigan continues to enjoy its current form. Since falling behind Penn State 21-0 two weeks ago, Michigan has outscored its competition 104-28. Jim Harbaugh and his team will hope to keep this momentum moving forward after taking a week off for a bye on the schedule. When Michigan returns to the field, they will be facing a Michigan State team that has struggled this season and has really found it rough against the top opponents on its schedule (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State).
Not surprisingly, No. 4 Clemson is erring on the side of caution when it comes to one of its top players on the defensive side of the ball.
Because of a concussion sustained during practice in the week leading up to its Oct. 19 game, Xavier Thomas was held out of the win over Louisville. While there was some optimism that he would be available for the following Saturday’s game, he missed the win over Boston College as well.
Now, with what’s essentially an in-season scrimmage on tap in Week 10, it’s being reported that Thomas won’t see the field against FCS Wofford as well. TigerNet.com wrote that, “[a]ccording to Clemson officials, the plan is for him to go through pre-game warmups but not play.”
The expectation is likely that, after sitting out this weekend, the defensive end will be healthy and ready to go for the North Carolina State game a week from today.
In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, has six quarterback hits and 4½ tackles for loss.
A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.