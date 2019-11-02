Wake Forest in full control of NC State, up 34-10 at half

It did not take long for Wake Forest to establish some in-state dominance over NC State. The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and lead their in-state rivals from Raleigh 34-10 at halftime in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession of the game with a 20-yard run by Jamie Newman midway through the first quarter. After NC State fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Wake Forest took over on the three-yard line and Newman tossed a short pass to Jack Friedenthal two plays later for a quick 14-0 lead.

The rough start to the game continued for NC State with Devin Leary having a pass intercepted by Amari Henderson, giving the ball right back to Wake Forest at their 26-yard line. That gave the home team another opportunity for a long touchdown drive, with Newman once again doing the honors at the end of a 74-yard drive.

After being forced to punt on their next couple of trips out and falling behind 24-0 after a Wake Forest field goal, NC State finally got something working on offense. Leary capped a 75-yard drive with a short pass to Cary Angeline to get the Wolfpack on the board. But Wake Forest marched right down the field with an answer. Newman once again connected with Freudenthal for a short touchdown pass from the two-yard line.

Wake Forest is looking to be in great shape to get to 7-1, which would match Wake Forest’s win total from 2018 (7-6). A 7-1 start would be the best for Wake Forest since 2006. Wake Forest went 9-1 before suffering its second loss that year, which ended with an ACC Championship Game victory and a loss in the Orange Bowl to Big East champion Louisville. Don’t look now, but Wake Forest may be flirting with another trip to a New Years Six bowl game this season if this keeps up.

