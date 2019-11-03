Getty Images

Report says redshirting Houston QB D’Eriq King has little chance of returning to Cougs in 2020

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
There are a number of easy candidates to point to as far as the most underperforming or disappointing teams in 2019 but in terms of the top spot — or lowest one, depending on how you want to order things — it might be hard to top Houston in their first season under Dana Holgorsen.

The Cougars were expected to challenge for the AAC crown and be among the top Group of Five teams after luring their head coach over from West Virginia with a hefty Power Five-caliber contract this offseason. Though they went just 8-5 a year ago, there was plenty of talent returning on the roster and there was even a budding dark horse Heisman campaign for starting quarterback D’Eriq King.

Things have not turned out that way however as UH has sunk to 3-6 on the season after getting trounced by UCF on Saturday and it will be an uphill battle to even make it to a bowl game. King sat out the game, as he has for the last several at Houston given that he curiously decided earlier this year to announce he was redshirting with the intention of returning to the team in 2020.

Only you’re not going to believe this, but it appears the signal-caller might not be back with the Cougs current dumpster fire after all.

Per a report from Yahoo! Sports on Saturday night:

There’s little chance that King will return to Houston, as he’s expected to enter the transfer portal in the postseason and garner interest from top programs like LSU, Georgia and Florida State. (Former Houston OC Kendal Briles is the offensive coordinator at FSU, and wherever Briles is coaching next year would loom as a potential landing spot for King.) Don’t discount LSU, which will need to replace Heisman favorite Joe Burrow.

Such a move is hardly unexpected, as it was widely speculated on as soon as it was announced that King was going through such a move. He should have one season remaining as a grad transfer in 2020 and is coming off his last full season under center having thrown for 36 touchdowns and rushed for 14 more. While he’s not quite Jalen Hurts-caliber coming to the grad transfer market, he’s certainly up there and a good reason why programs like the Tigers and Seminoles seem likely to gauge his interest in joining them next year.

Florida falls to No. 11 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia top one-loss team in rankings

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2019, 12:59 PM EST
We’re only a few short days away from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings being released but until that time rolls around, we’ll still have to rely on the old faithful combination of the AP and Coaches Polls being released every Sunday.

After a quiet Week 10, there was little movement in the latter, with the most notable move likely belonging to that of Florida, which fell five spots to No. 11 after their loss to new No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Both of the SEC East teams can lay claim to being the top one- and two-loss programs in the poll respectively.

The top otherwise remained unchanged with all but No. 3 Clemson off last week. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU combined for 48 first place votes ahead of their meeting in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

Also notable is the fall of SMU, which dropped like a rock to No. 23 (nine spots) after losing a close one at new No. 19 Memphis in primetime. The Tigers are actually not the top Group of Five team in the poll as fellow AAC rival Cincinnati moved up to No. 17.

No. 24 San Diego State and No. 25 Navy also joined the rankings replacing Appalachian State and Texas after the latter two lost their most recent games.

The full Coaches Poll heading into an action-packed Week 11:

  1. Alabama (37 first place votes)
  2. LSU (11)
  3. Clemson (9)
  4. Ohio State (8)
  5. Penn State
  6. Georgia
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah
  10. Baylor
  11. Florida
  12. Auburn
  13. Minnesota
  14. Michigan
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Iowa
  19. Memphis
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Boise State
  22. Kansas State
  23. SMU
  24. San Diego State
  25. Navy

No. 24 Memphis overwhelms No. 15 SMU, ends Mustangs’ undefeated dream

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 2, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT
No. 15 SMU came to Memphis Saturday with dreams of an undefeated season, its first American championship and a long-awaited return to the Cotton Bowl as the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six representative. Mike Norvell‘s Tigers may have ended all of that in one night.

Before a sold out Liberty Bowl and with the full power of the ESPN/ABC tractor beam focused squarely on them, No. 24 Memphis made the absolute most of the opportunity with a 54-48 win.

As the final score indicates, Memphis’s offense was simply too much for SMU. Brady White completed 19-of-33 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns, while Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Gibson caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and added a 78-yard touchdown run, but it was his play on special teams that handed the Tigers control of the game.

Leading 23-17 at the half, Gibson ripped off a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, putting the Tigers up 30-17 and putting the Mustangs in chase mode for the rest of the game.

To its credit, SMU’s offense never let the game get out of reach. The Mustangs scored to pull within 30-24, then, after Memphis scored 10 straight, pulled within 40-32 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Kylen Granson. Buechele threw for 456 yards and three scores o the night.

Memphis then ran off 14 unanswered points, including the backbreaker in Gibson’s 78-yard touchdown run, where he pinballed off a number of SMU defenders while also setting the school’s single-game all-purpose yardage record with 368 yards.

That play gave Memphis a 54-32 lead with 9:31 to play, but still SMU did not fold. Ke’Mon Freeman ripped off a 68-yard rush to pull the Ponies within 54-40, and then a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive — complete with a 2-point conversion pass to their left tackle — gave SMU a chance to win the game with the recovery of an onside kick, but Memphis hopped on the ball to secure one of the biggest wins in school history.

The Tigers (8-1, 4-1 AAC) are now in control of their own destiny in the American West, while SMU (8-1, 4-1 AAC) needs another Memphis loss to win the division.

No. 7 Oregon pulls away from USC to stay perfect in Pac-12 play

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT
This weekend was the final chance to leave an impression before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their first set of rankings and No. 7 Oregon wound up making quite the statement on Saturday night. The Ducks used touchdowns in all three phases to overcome a slow start and pull away from what had been a division-leading USC team, scoring a 56-24 win at the L.A. Coliseum that left no doubt as to who is the Pac-12’s best hope of crashing the postseason’s final four.

Mario Cristobal had to be happy with the complete effort his team put forward after falling in an early 10-0 hole, taking the lead over an eight minute stretch of the second quarter that included just one offensive drive but three touchdowns via a pass, a pick-six and a 100-yard kickoff return. That helped take pressure off an offense that took awhile to get going before eventually opening up the floodgates. QB Justin Herbert tossed an early interception but bounced-back to throw for an efficient 225 yards and three scores (rushing for another) attempts. His strong arm helped make up for a ground game that was surprisingly ineffective after rushing for over two bills last week, with Travis Dye posting the high-water mark of 75 yards on the ground.

All told it was a 56-14 run for the Ducks over the final three quarters of the game, emptying out a rather sparse Coliseum to begin with for a Trojans squad that had been undefeated at home this season. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis had to pretty much carry the offense and finished with 264 yards and three touchdown passes on a whopping school-record 57 attempts, solid numbers were it not for a fumble in the red zone and three interceptions (all of which wound up as points the other way). That put the USC defense behind the ball most of the night and they simply weren’t up to the task against one of the more balanced units in the conference.

As a result, Clay Helton’s team finally found themselves knocked out of first place in the Pac-12 South when combined with No. 9 Utah’s earlier win over Washington up in Seattle. The final score may also have been the final nail in the coffin for their embattled head coach, who will wake up at some point next week with the school officially naming a new athletic director and rumors of Urban Meyer lurking in the weeks continuing to swirl.

Those are concerns that Oregon AD Rob Mullens won’t have to focus on as he catches a plane to Dallas on Sunday morning to begin his duties as the chair of the Selection Committee. Though he won’t be able to make his case for his team as part of the recusal process, it’s not like he’ll need to after the kind of performance on Saturday night that the Ducks put forward just as the chase for the final four heats up across the country.

Big game by Bryce Perkins puts Virginia in ACC Coastal driver’s seat

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 2, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
Anything is capable of happening in the ACC Coastal Division, but for at least one week it will be Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) that has the most control of the division. A 38-31 victory at UNC (4-5, 3-3 ACC) lifted Virginia into sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Divison with some key head-to-head tiebreakers in their pocket.

In a game that was highlighted by offense, neither team managed to score any points in the fourth quarter. A turnover on downs by UNC with just over a minute to play gave Virginia the football with nothing standing in the way of a win. A big game by Bryce Perkins certainly helped Virginia’s cause. Perkins completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 378 yards and three touchdowns. As if that wasn’t enough, Perkins put the offense on his back and rushed for a game-high 12 yards and two more touchdowns to account for nearly all of Virginia’s scoring. He did not throw an interception.

UNC’s freshman quarterback Sam Howell had a big game too with 353 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Despite UNC having more total yards of offense, it was the little things that made the difference in this one. Both teams went 7-for-13 on third down, but Virginia converted its one fourth-down try while UNC was 0-for-3, including one from the Virginia 27-yard line in the second quarter and one more from the Virginia six-yard line in the fourth quarter. Neither team had a turnover but Virginia had just one penalty for five yards while UNC was flagged six times.

Virginia opened the season with a victory at defending Coastal champion Pittsburgh, 30-14. The Panthers are currently tied with Virginia in the loss column but with one fewer win and on the wrong end of the head-to-head result, Pitt cannot pass Virginia unless the Cavaliers have more losses than them. UNC, Miami and Duke are all with three losses. Virginia Tech also has two losses in conference play, but Virginia will face the rival Hokies in the final game of the regular season.

Virginia will be home next week to face Georgia Tech, who was defeated by Pitt earlier in the day to fall to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in ACC play. A win by the Cavaliers will inch Virginia one step closer to its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

North Carolina may have not be mathematically eliminated from the race but will need Virginia to lose twice. UNC will get a road game at Pitt in two weeks (Thursday, Nov. 14) for a chance to stay alive if Virginia stumbles next week). The Tar Heels will be off next weekend.