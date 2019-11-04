After suspension, Arkansas TE C.J. O’Grady is no longer a Razorback

After being suspended for an undisclosed reason, Arkansas tight end C.J. O’Grady has left the program for good. Razorback head coach Chad Morris confirmed on Monday that O’Grady has opted to leave the program after a meeting between the coach, player on Sunday.

Morris gave no reason for why O’Grady was suspended from Arkansas’ home game against Mississippi State over the weekend and simply noted the two planned to meet on Sunday. Confusion about O’Grady’s status arose with cryptic social media updates and profile changes suggesting O’Grady was no longer to be a part of the program. It turns out, that was the endgame, as confirmed on Monday.

“First of all, we met last night and we want to wish C.J. the best,” Morris said, per HawgBeat.com. “We’re here to help him get to where he wants to get to as the next step. We want to wish him the best right now.”

O’Grady was the leading receiver for Arkansas this season with 373 yards on 33 receptions. It has been a tough year for the Razorbacks on the field, however, so O’Grady getting out now may not be a horrible idea. As a fifth-year senior, O’Grady’s college career is now, officially, done.

O’Grady has had some trouble staying in the good graces of both of his Arkansas head coaches, Morris and Brett Bielema, so he will face some questions from any potential NFL franchises looking to scout tight ends for the upcoming draft. In the meantime, O’Grady can not risk his health for the final month of a dreadful season of Arkansas football.

