Arkansas turns to grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to spark offense

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an Arkansas alum and one of the biggest Razorback fans there is. And this weekend, he’ll get to see his grandson get the start at quarterback as Arkansas looks to get the offense in gear.

John Stephen Jones will take on the role of starting quarterback for Arkansas this weekend, head coach Chad Morris announced. Morris also confirmed tight end C.J. O’Grady has left the program, so Jones will be going to work without the team’s leading receiver this season.

“I think when you look at his prior performance when he stepped on the field the last two weeks, the moment has not been too big for him,” Morris told reporters on Monday. “I think he did a great job of providing grit and toughness and I think he’ll play really well.”

Jones has appeared in two games this season, including last week’s game against Mississippi State. In his brief time on the field this season, Jones has completed 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards with two touchdowns. Jones has also rushed nine times for 17 yards.

Arkansas will face Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup this weekend.

