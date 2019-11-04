Getty Images

Butkus Award whittles hunt for nation’s top linebacker down to 12

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
Only 12 linebackers are now in the chase to be named the nation’s top linebacker. The Butkus Award on Monday released its list of 12 semifinalists.

It is the first update since the award released its watch list on July 22.

The semifinalists are:

Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Zack Bruan, Wisconsin
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Tae Crowder, Georgia
Jordan Glasgow, Michigan
Jake Hansen, Illinois
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Evan Weaver, California
Logan Wilson, Wyoming

The selection committee — a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and media members — noted Missouri’s Cale Garrett, Alabama’s Dylan Moses and Purdue’s Markus Bailey likely would have been semifinalists if not for injury.

The Butkus Award will announce its finalists on Nov. 25 and its 35th winner “on or before” Dec. 10.

LSU’s Devin White — now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer — won the award in 2018. In fact, SEC ‘backers have won the past three Butkus Awards.

LSU LB Michael Divinity no longer on team, per report

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
No. 1 LSU is gearing up for a massive game with No. 2 Alabama, and they will do so without one of their defensive leaders.

Linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer on the team due to “personal reasons,” according to a report Monday from Brody Miller of The Athletic.

The senior leads the team with three sacks while also collecting four TFLs and 23 total tackles. He did so despite missing LSU’s wins over Georgia Southern, Northwestern State and Utah State for what were termed “coach’s decisions.”

Divinity’s departure likely signals the end of his college career and also presents LSU with another distraction heading into the Alabama game. Linebacker Devin White missed the first half of last season’s ‘Bama game due to a questionable targeting foul, a move that drew lots of pre-game attention but ended up not mattering in a 29-0 loss.

Missing Divinity will obviously hurt LSU, as hounding a potentially gimpy Tua Tagovailoa with its best pass rushers will be the Tigers’ best chance at getting Alabama’s explosive offense off the field.

And now its leading sack-getter will miss the game, and the remainder of the season.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops headlines list of potential candidates to replace Willie Taggart at FSU

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2019, 5:47 PM EST
Willie Taggart is out at Florida State and it seems unlikely that the school will take long to begin their coaching search for a new leader of the Seminoles.

Who could the program turn to over the coming weeks as they search for a replacement? A few familiar names in FSU circles likely headline their shortlist of candidates but a few others who have made big strides in recent years at other programs will likely make their way to the top of every search firm’s roster of names as well.

Here are a few names to keep an eye on:

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

The first name many will bring up with the opening is the former FSU defensive coordinator. He obviously has head coaching experience in the South and his connections in the Sunshine State and other fertile recruiting areas are a nice feather in his cap too. He has done a great job in Lexington between the lines too, leading the Wildcats to their third-ever 10-win season last year and generally raising the floor of the program from the dregs of the SEC. One question is whether FSU can pony up for him after dropping $20+ million moving on from Taggart as Stoops’ salary escalates up to $6 million eventually and he has a buyout of just under $2 million if he wants to leave. Brother Bob, the former Oklahoma and current XFL Dallas head coach, is also likely to get traction and used to coach up the road in Gainesville as well.

Mike Norvell, Memphis

After his Tigers beat SMU to take the inside track at the Group of Five bid, Norvell’s stock has never been higher. He’s turned down SEC programs in the past but a gig like FSU could be something that garners his interest. He doesn’t have any deep state of Florida ties but that might be a good thing. His offenses have been among the most explosive in the country and he knows as well as anybody how to find under the radar talent and develop it.

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

Can the boat be rowed to Tally? Fleck spent time in nearby Tampa as an assistant for the Buccaneers and has specialized in turning around programs at Western Michigan and now with the Gophers. He’s 8-0 this year and in the top 15 in the Twin Cities and has a ton of energy that could help with the transition. He’s recruited well in past stops and that would come in handy given the battles Florida’s big three have over players.

Brent Venables, Clemson defensive coordinator

The Kansas native has been extremely picky about taking his first head coaching gig but FSU is on the level of programs he would likely be intrigued by. He’s helped Dabo Swinney turn Clemson into a juggernaut and been a big part in some lopsided wins over the Seminoles. The familiarity with the ACC and the recruiting areas the school frequents is huge but there would be some questions as to what direction he would take with his staff and on offense.

Tony Elliott, Clemson co-offensive coordinator

All three of the Tigers coordinators (including fellow co-coordinator Jeff Scott) likely will garner interest on the coaching carousel but Elliott seems like a great fit. He won the Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation’s top assistant and his demeanor and workman-like approach could fit in well in Tallahassee.

Lane Kiffin, FAU

I mean, why not? He knows the state well from his time in Boca and has the kind of attitude that most ‘Noles fans would love to embrace in the gig. Highly regarded as a recruiter and play-caller, his ability to bring Nick Saban’s “Process” back to the program would also be viewed as a plus. A long shot sure, but you could also see it working out better than some others.

Willie Fritz, Tulane

Fans may wince at hiring another coach without a winning record (he’s 22-24 with the Green Wave) but Fritz has won at nearly every level of football and done a masterful job rebuilding in New Orleans and beyond. He’ll turn 60 next year which works against him but could well prove a stabilizing force as Florida State likely finds a new president and AD in the coming years.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Gus has been on a revolving hot seat during his time on the Plains and even with eight or nine wins this year might be given a golden parachute by the Tigers to finally end the rocky relationship. FSU fans know Malzahn can lead his team to the final game of the year after all and he can bring pedigree and coaching experience other candidates lack. It’s a bit outside the box but ticks a lot of boxes when you think about it.

A few that could get in the mix as well: Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Tom Allen (Indiana), Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Josh Heupel (UCF). One not to consider? Urban Meyer.

Willie Taggart statement thanks FSU, disappointed at decision to let him go

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2019, 5:03 PM EST
Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after just short of two years at the school but the embattled 43-year-old is taking the high road to his quick departure.

Issuing a statement via his Twitter account, Taggart thanked the program he grew up rooting for while also expressing his sadness over the unfortunate ending that nobody involved wanted but ultimately played out in Tallahassee:

Taggart ends his time at FSU with a 9-12 mark overall and 6-9 record in ACC play. The Seminoles were his fourth head coaching gig over the past decade, which included stops at Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky on his way to a 56-62 record in charge.

Though Taggart is rightfully disappointed over the way things played out after the team’s loss to Miami, at least he’ll be well compensated for his quick exit as the reported buyout of his contract will cost the school some $17 million in addition to the roughly $10 million in salary he already made.

Syracuse fires DC Brian Ward after giving up 58 points to Boston College

By Bryan FischerNov 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Getting blown-out by Boston College is hazardous to one’s career.

Adding to the list of surprisingly unsurprising firings on Sunday in the ACC, Syracuse announced that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brian Ward has been let go from his position after a 58-27 loss to the Eagles over the weekend.

“I want to thank Coach Ward for everything he’s done for Syracuse University and this football team,” head coach Dino Babers announced in a statement. “However I felt a change needed to be made at this time to give us the best opportunity for success moving forward. Coach Stanard is an experienced defensive coach. He’s been here for three years now and understands the culture of our program. I’m confident in his ability to lead that side of the ball.”

Former Nebraska defensive end and the Orange’s current line coach Steve Stanard will take over play-calling duties for the defense the rest of the season.

Syracuse currently ranks 92nd nationally in scoring defense, giving up just over 30 points per game in 2019. That’s not too far off from where the team was last season (27 ppg allowed) but the team’s record is obviously a far cry from what it was as they’ve slumped to 3-6 overall and remain winless in conference play.

It couldn’t have been easy for Babers to let Ward go as the two have been together since their Western Illinois days but the slippage on the field and the loss column was just too hard to ignore after the latest result for the team.