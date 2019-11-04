Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops prefers not to address FSU rumors

With Florida State now officially looking for a new head coach after firing Willie Taggart on Sunday, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops has quickly been tabbed a potential candidate. Given his ties to the Seminoles, it makes sense why Stoops, who has achieved success at Kentucky relative to the overall history of Kentucky football, would be a potential target for filling the vacancy in Tallahassee, however, Stoops is already trying to keep this speculation from being any type of distraction as he focuses on his job in Lexington.
“It’s something that you don’t really want to address in season,” Stoops said when meeting with the media at his Monday press conference. Of course, he is flattered and takes the speculation as a bit of a compliment for the work he is currently doing with Kentucky. “It’s better than the alternative.”
Stoops is in his seventh season as head coach of the Wildcats. Although Kentucky is sitting at 4-4 at the moment, the program is coming off a historic 2018 season that saw Kentucky win 10 games for the first time since 1977, and for just the third time in program history. Kentucky has had three consecutive winning seasons under Stoops and is looking for its fourth straight winning season, a feat accomplished twice by the program since 1957.
Besides, if Florida State is going to swing for the fences to hire a Stoops, maybe the more likely target would be former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, who is currently preparing to coach in the resurrected XFL. There has been no indication the former national championship coach of the Sooners is interested in the Florida State job, or any job outside the XFL at this time, but Florida State is the kind of job with some great potential that could lure some good quality coaching candidates to the job despite recent down seasons.
You never know when you may suffer an injury out of nowhere. For Miami safety Bubba Bolden, it came while simply celebrating an interception over the weekend against rival Florida State. As it turns out, the injury was a bit serious.
Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced on Monday Bolden has been lost for the remainder of the 2019 season with an ankle injury.
“We will not have Bubba for the rest of the year,’’ Diaz said Monday when meeting with the media for his weekly press conference. “Unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which is tough on our defense, because he was really, really starting to play at a very high level.’’
Bolden took to Twitter to follow-up the news with a message to Miami fans.
Bolden appeared in five games for Miami after transferring from USC.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an Arkansas alum and one of the biggest Razorback fans there is. And this weekend, he’ll get to see his grandson get the start at quarterback as Arkansas looks to get the offense in gear.
John Stephen Jones will take on the role of starting quarterback for Arkansas this weekend, head coach Chad Morris announced. Morris also confirmed tight end C.J. O’Grady has left the program, so Jones will be going to work without the team’s leading receiver this season.
“I think when you look at his prior performance when he stepped on the field the last two weeks, the moment has not been too big for him,” Morris told reporters on Monday. “I think he did a great job of providing grit and toughness and I think he’ll play really well.”
Jones has appeared in two games this season, including last week’s game against Mississippi State. In his brief time on the field this season, Jones has completed 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards with two touchdowns. Jones has also rushed nine times for 17 yards.
Arkansas will face Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup this weekend.
After being suspended for an undisclosed reason, Arkansas tight end C.J. O’Grady has left the program for good. Razorback head coach Chad Morris confirmed on Monday that O’Grady has opted to leave the program after a meeting between the coach, player on Sunday.
Morris gave no reason for why O’Grady was suspended from Arkansas’ home game against Mississippi State over the weekend and simply noted the two planned to meet on Sunday. Confusion about O’Grady’s status arose with cryptic social media updates and profile changes suggesting O’Grady was no longer to be a part of the program. It turns out, that was the endgame, as confirmed on Monday.
“First of all, we met last night and we want to wish C.J. the best,” Morris said, per HawgBeat.com. “We’re here to help him get to where he wants to get to as the next step. We want to wish him the best right now.”
O’Grady was the leading receiver for Arkansas this season with 373 yards on 33 receptions. It has been a tough year for the Razorbacks on the field, however, so O’Grady getting out now may not be a horrible idea. As a fifth-year senior, O’Grady’s college career is now, officially, done.
O’Grady has had some trouble staying in the good graces of both of his Arkansas head coaches, Morris and Brett Bielema, so he will face some questions from any potential NFL franchises looking to scout tight ends for the upcoming draft. In the meantime, O’Grady can not risk his health for the final month of a dreadful season of Arkansas football.
Everyone wants to get a chance to be in the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week when the top two teams in the world of college football. And it seems that includes President Donald Trump. Multiple reports on Monday, including one from Bama Central, report the president is planning to attend the game between Alabama and LSU this Saturday afternoon.
This would be the third sports event in the past two weeks the president will have attended. Trump attended a World Series game in Washington D.C. between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at the beginning of last week, and a UFC event over the weekend. The fan reception at the World Series was not particularly positive, while the UFC event reportedly received a mixed reception. The fan reception at Alabama-LSU likely has a decent chance to be much more positive considering the two states of Alabama and Louisiana are typically among the states with the highest approval ratings for the Commander-In-Chief.
This won’t be Trump’s first time checking out some SEC action up close and personal, however. Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2017 between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. He left the game at halftime, thus missing the comeback effort led by Tua Tagovailoa as Alabama topped Georgia in overtime. Trump has also attended the Army-Navy Game twice; once as president-elect in 2016 and most recently in 2018.
So, if you happen to be attending this weekend’s battle for first place in the SEC West Division in Tuscaloosa, be prepared for extra security. Wherever the president goes, so do longer security checks.