Miami safety suffers season-ending injury after celebrating interception vs. FSU

You never know when you may suffer an injury out of nowhere. For Miami safety Bubba Bolden, it came while simply celebrating an interception over the weekend against rival Florida State. As it turns out, the injury was a bit serious.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced on Monday Bolden has been lost for the remainder of the 2019 season with an ankle injury.

“We will not have Bubba for the rest of the year,’’ Diaz said Monday when meeting with the media for his weekly press conference. “Unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which is tough on our defense, because he was really, really starting to play at a very high level.’’

Bolden took to Twitter to follow-up the news with a message to Miami fans.

I remain coolie under any pressure. Can’t let somethin you can’t control, control you. Strong minded! Thank you to everyone for reaching out and sending prayers🙏🏽 love my Canes and love the fans. Let’s get after Louisville this week🙌🏽 #TNM #21 #B.BOLD pic.twitter.com/mPuXNcXZXb — B. BOLD (@BubbBolden) November 4, 2019

Bolden appeared in five games for Miami after transferring from USC.

