President Trump planning to attend Alabama-LSU game this weekend

Everyone wants to get a chance to be in the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week when the top two teams in the world of college football. And it seems that includes President Donald Trump. Multiple reports on Monday, including one from Bama Central, report the president is planning to attend the game between Alabama and LSU this Saturday afternoon.

President Trump is currently expected to attend the Alabama-LSU game this Saturday, I'm told. No word on my whereabouts yet but stay tuned. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2019

This would be the third sports event in the past two weeks the president will have attended. Trump attended a World Series game in Washington D.C. between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at the beginning of last week, and a UFC event over the weekend. The fan reception at the World Series was not particularly positive, while the UFC event reportedly received a mixed reception. The fan reception at Alabama-LSU likely has a decent chance to be much more positive considering the two states of Alabama and Louisiana are typically among the states with the highest approval ratings for the Commander-In-Chief.

This won’t be Trump’s first time checking out some SEC action up close and personal, however. Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2017 between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. He left the game at halftime, thus missing the comeback effort led by Tua Tagovailoa as Alabama topped Georgia in overtime. Trump has also attended the Army-Navy Game twice; once as president-elect in 2016 and most recently in 2018.

So, if you happen to be attending this weekend’s battle for first place in the SEC West Division in Tuscaloosa, be prepared for extra security. Wherever the president goes, so do longer security checks.

