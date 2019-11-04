Texas A&M, Louisville ink home-and-home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M and Louisville liked their 2015 Music City Bowl so much, they decided to do it again. Twice.

The Aggies and Cardinals on Monday announced a home-and-home to be played in 2028-29.

“We are excited to announce this home-and-home series with Louisville as we continue our non-conference home-and-home football matchups with some of the top programs across the country. This matchup also gives our fans a chance to see a different part of the country and continues to showcase the Texas A&M brand on a national stage,” Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork said.

Texas A&M will host the first installment on Sept. 2, 2028, and Louisville will return the favor on Sept. 1, 2029.

The Aggies hold a 3-1 advantage over Louisville. Louisville won the most recent installment, but Texas A&M has taken all three games played on campus.

Neither team has another game scheduled for either season, though it’s safe to assume Louisville will also play Kentucky to close the year and Texas A&M will also play Texa… nevermind.