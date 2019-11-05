Colorado the new home for Alabama transfer Antonio Alfano, the Crimson Tide’s highest-rated 2019 signee

The soap opera that has been the brief collegiate career of Antonio Alfano will move from the Deep South to the Rocky Mountains.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Alfano announced that he has officially decided to move on from Alabama to Colorado. Alfano’s decision comes shortly after taking a visit to the CU campus, and nearly a month after officially entering the NCAA transfer database.

Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker, who served as the defensive backs coach for the Crimson Tide in 2015, confirmed the addition as well.

Monday’s development was the latest in what’s been a series of headlines for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time. Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues. The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.