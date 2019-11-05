Getty Images

‘Expectation’ is Tua Tagovailoa will play for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 LSU

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
2 Comments

The biggest storyline in the days leading into Week 11 has seen yet another mini, albeit not so expected, development.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s Week 8 win over rival Tennessee and didn’t play the following week.  Coming off the bey as had been previously been the case, Nick Saban confirmed yet again Monday that, two weeks and two days removed from surgery, the starting quarterback would be a game-time decision for No. 2 Alabama’s huge Week 11 matchup this Saturday with No. 1 LSU in Tuscaloosa.

Tuesday, al.com has reported that “[t]he expectation, according to sources, is… Tagovailoa will play against LSU on Saturday.” That’s not really news as it’s been widely expected that Tagovailoa will be on the field for the Tigers game after having nearly three weeks to recover from the procedure; where the website plows new ground is the expectation “that he’ll likely look healthier and less limited than what most outsiders are probably expecting.”

Despite the positive expectations, it’s still believed that Saban and his coaching staff will wait until gameday before officially announcing whether it will be Tagovailoa under center or sophomore Mac Jones making the second start of his collegiate career.

The Crimson Tide opened as a seven-point favorite.  That number has dipped a bit to 6½ as of this posting.

New deal oncoming for Indiana’s Tom Allen

By Zach BarnettNov 5, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
If the USA Today coaching salary database is to be believed (and why wouldn’t it?), Indiana’s Tom Allen is the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach. He and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith are the only Power 5 coaches below $2 million, and he’s a full half a million bones behind what Rutgers paid Chris Ash.

Combine that with the fact Allen has Indiana off to its best start in decades, and it’s clear he won’t be the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach for long. Either Indiana will give him a raise or he won’t be at Indiana.

Turns out, Indiana is taking care of the former.

“As I publicly suggested before the season and publicly reaffirmed a week or so ago, I expect to do a new contract with Tom,” IU AD Fred Glass told the Indianapolis Star.

Allen has been mentioned as a bottom-tier candidate for the Florida State job, but this is a case of a coach actually earning his raise, not just getting one because the market says he should. He’s basically the perfect Indiana football coach: No one that would want the job could do better than him, and no one that could do better than him would want the job.

The former Indiana high school head coach has won 17 games with five games to spare in his third season, which already makes him the winningest IU coach through the 3-season mark since World War II. And at 7-2 this season, Allen has the Hoosiers a win away from their high-water mark since 1993 and tying the school record for most wins in a season, a mark they have only reached twice in program history.

To put it bluntly, either Glass should get his coach a new contract or he should find himself a new job.

West Virginia QB Jack Allison reportedly enters transfer portal

By Zach BarnettNov 5, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Because Tua Tagovailoa is so successful at Alabama, Jack Allison is leaving West Virginia. The cause-effect isn’t that literal, but that’s the way the game of thrones works at the quarterback position in 2019.

Tua’s success at Alabama caused Jalen Hurts to leave for Oklahoma, which caused Austin Kendall to leave for West Virginia, which is now causing Allison to take West Virginia’s country roads elsewhere.

A fourth-year junior from Palmetto, Fla., Allison signed with Miami out of high school and transferred before he saw the field. Playing sparingly behind fellow transfer Will Grier in 2017 and ’18, he targeted 2019 as his time to shine, but lost the job to Kendall.

In three games this season, Allison is 19-of-26 for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Having already used his redshirt season, Allison will need to graduate from WVU in order to classify as a graduate transfer and play elsewhere in 2020.

Chase Young tops Ohio State threesome in Heisman odds, but ex-Buckeye QB Joe Burrow still the favorite

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Deep into the 2019 regular season, the chase for this year’s Heisman Trophy has a decidedly Ohio State feel to it.

Of the nine players receiving odds of under 100/1 from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, four of them are either current or former Buckeyes.  Quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU last year and was given 200/1 odds prior to the start of this season, is the current favorite to win the 2019 Heisman at 6/5.  Burrow’s former teammate, Chase Young, continues his meteoric stiff-armed rise as the OSU defensive end is now at 8/1 after making his initial appearance on the board a week ago at 20/1.

Young, attempting to become the first solely defensive player to win the Heisman, is behind just three players in the updated Heisman odds — Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5/2, lengthened from 7/4 last week) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (3/1, shortened from 4/1 a week ago).

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has gone from 10/1 to 12/1 this week, while teammate and running back J.K. Dobbins sits at the same 40/1 he was at this time last week.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, both at 40/1, are the only others listed at less than 100/1.

Minnesota confirms seven-year contract extension for P.J. Fleck

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 2:53 PM EST
4 Comments

And there you have it.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Minnesota was closing in on an agreement with head football coach P.J. Fleck on a contract extension.  Tuesday afternoon, the football program confirmed that Fleck has indeed agreed to a seven-year extension that would keep him with the Gophers through the 2026 season.

The reworked deal still needs rubber-stamped by the university’s Board of Regents.

“Coach Fleck has built a program that competes academically, athletically and socially,” said athletic director Mark Coyle in a statement. “He recruits at an extremely high level and the program is seeing success it has not seen in nearly 80 years. His students are succeeding off the field, as the team has posted a record GPA and continually gives back to the community. I am thankful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead this program.”

No financial particulars, including buyout information on both sides, have been divulged.  Fleck, whose name has been mentioned in connection to the Florida State job, will make $3.6 million this year, which, according to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, puts him 11th in the 14-team Big Ten.

After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons to start his time at Minnesota, the 38-year-old Fleck (he’ll turn 39 later this month) has the Gophers sitting at a perfect 8-0 this season, with a home date against No. 5 Penn State looming this weekend that’s one of the biggest games in the program’s history.  Minnesota, ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press poll, is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has a chance to go 9-0 for the first time since the unbeaten 1904 team.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and this great state,” a statement from Fleck began. “Our family absolutely loves Minnesota, and we are excited to continue to call this state home. We are building a championship culture – one that our fans can be proud of – through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student-athletes. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Gabel and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program.”