Florida OL Chris Bleich opts for portal over bench

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Florida offensive lineman Chris Bleich has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

There’s nothing unusual at all about a player thrusting his name into the portal, even mid-season. But what makes Bleich unusual is that he’s started eight of the Gators’ nine games.

The Plymouth, Pa., native, a 3-star member of the Gators’ 2018 class, immediately ascended to Florida’s starting spot at right guard. According to Swamp247, Bleich played Florida’s first three offensive series but was replaced and did not re-enter the game.

Turns out, that was the last we’ll see of Bleich at Florida.

Though Bleich leaves Florida in the midst of a chase for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy said he leaves on good terms.

“We support Chris and everything he’s doing,” Hevesy told the Orlando Sentinel. “I mean, there’s things going on, but coach Mullen will say more tomorrow.”