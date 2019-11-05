Indiana loses QB Michael Penix, Jr., for the season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indiana’s two-quarterback system is now down to one. The Hoosiers announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Monday.

Penix injured his right sternoclavicular joint, which is where the sternum meets the clavicle.

“We feel really bad for Mike,” IU head coach Tom Allen stated. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”

Penix was named Indiana’s opening day starter but wound up splitting time with junior Peyton Ramsey, largely due to the myriad of injury issues he suffered throughout the season. The Tampa native missed his entire true freshman campaign due to a torn ACL.

When he was healthy, Penix hit 110-of-160 throws for 1,394 yards with 13 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 119 yards and two scores.

The good news for Indiana is that his numbers were nearly identical to Ramsey’s, who is 113-of-157 for 1,302 yards with nine scores versus three picks while rushing for 122 yards and one score. The bad news, obviously, is that a team with two effective quarterbacks is now down to one.