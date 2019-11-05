Indiana loses QB Michael Penix, Jr., for the season

Indiana’s two-quarterback system is now down to one. The Hoosiers announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Monday.
Penix injured his right sternoclavicular joint, which is where the sternum meets the clavicle.
“We feel really bad for Mike,” IU head coach Tom Allen stated. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”
Penix was named Indiana’s opening day starter but wound up splitting time with junior Peyton Ramsey, largely due to the myriad of injury issues he suffered throughout the season. The Tampa native missed his entire true freshman campaign due to a torn ACL.
When he was healthy, Penix hit 110-of-160 throws for 1,394 yards with 13 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 119 yards and two scores.
The good news for Indiana is that his numbers were nearly identical to Ramsey’s, who is 113-of-157 for 1,302 yards with nine scores versus three picks while rushing for 122 yards and one score. The bad news, obviously, is that a team with two effective quarterbacks is now down to one.
Florida offensive lineman Chris Bleich has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
There’s nothing unusual at all about a player thrusting his name into the portal, even mid-season. But what makes Bleich unusual is that he’s started eight of the Gators’ nine games.
The Plymouth, Pa., native, a 3-star member of the Gators’ 2018 class, immediately ascended to Florida’s starting spot at right guard. According to Swamp247, Bleich played Florida’s first three offensive series but was replaced and did not re-enter the game.
Turns out, that was the last we’ll see of Bleich at Florida.
Though Bleich leaves Florida in the midst of a chase for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy said he leaves on good terms.
“We support Chris and everything he’s doing,” Hevesy told the Orlando Sentinel. “I mean, there’s things going on, but coach Mullen will say more tomorrow.”
If the USA Today coaching salary database is to be believed (and why wouldn’t it?), Indiana’s Tom Allen is the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach. He and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith are the only Power 5 coaches below $2 million, and he’s a full half a million bones behind what Rutgers paid Chris Ash.
Combine that with the fact Allen has Indiana off to its best start in decades, and it’s clear he won’t be the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach for long. Either Indiana will give him a raise or he won’t be at Indiana.
Turns out, Indiana is taking care of the former.
“As I publicly suggested before the season and publicly reaffirmed a week or so ago, I expect to do a new contract with Tom,” IU AD Fred Glass told the Indianapolis Star.
Allen has been mentioned as a bottom-tier candidate for the Florida State job, but this is a case of a coach actually earning his raise, not just getting one because the market says he should. He’s basically the perfect Indiana football coach: No one that would want the job could do better than him, and no one that could do better than him would want the job.
The former Indiana high school head coach has won 17 games with five games to spare in his third season, which already makes him the winningest IU coach through the 3-season mark since World War II. And at 7-2 this season, Allen has the Hoosiers a win away from their high-water mark since 1993 and tying the school record for most wins in a season, a mark they have only reached twice in program history.
To put it bluntly, either Glass should get his coach a new contract or he should find himself a new job.
Because Tua Tagovailoa is so successful at Alabama, Jack Allison is leaving West Virginia. The cause-effect isn’t that literal, but that’s the way the game of thrones works at the quarterback position in 2019.
Tua’s success at Alabama caused Jalen Hurts to leave for Oklahoma, which caused Austin Kendall to leave for West Virginia, which is now causing Allison to take West Virginia’s country roads elsewhere.
A fourth-year junior from Palmetto, Fla., Allison signed with Miami out of high school and transferred before he saw the field. Playing sparingly behind fellow transfer Will Grier in 2017 and ’18, he targeted 2019 as his time to shine, but lost the job to Kendall.
In three games this season, Allison is 19-of-26 for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Having already used his redshirt season, Allison will need to graduate from WVU in order to classify as a graduate transfer and play elsewhere in 2020.
Deep into the 2019 regular season, the chase for this year’s Heisman Trophy has a decidedly Ohio State feel to it.
Of the nine players receiving odds of under 100/1 from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, four of them are either current or former Buckeyes. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU last year and was given 200/1 odds prior to the start of this season, is the current favorite to win the 2019 Heisman at 6/5. Burrow’s former teammate, Chase Young, continues his meteoric stiff-armed rise as the OSU defensive end is now at 8/1 after making his initial appearance on the board a week ago at 20/1.
Young, attempting to become the first solely defensive player to win the Heisman, is behind just three players in the updated Heisman odds — Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5/2, lengthened from 7/4 last week) and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (3/1, shortened from 4/1 a week ago).
Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields has gone from 10/1 to 12/1 this week, while teammate and running back J.K. Dobbins sits at the same 40/1 he was at this time last week.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, both at 40/1, are the only others listed at less than 100/1.