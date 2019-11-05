Injury woes mounting for Purdue quarterbacks

Your local bubble wrap distributor is calling, Purdue. May want to consider picking up.

After beginning the season as Purdue’s starting quarterback, Elijah Sindelar suffered a broken collarbone in a late September loss to unbeaten Minnesota. While there has been hope Sindelar, who once helped Purdue win a bowl game on a torn ACL, could return at some point this season, head coach Jeff Brohm stated Monday that he’s “not optimistic that Elijah will be back this year.” Brohm did add, though, “I don’t want to rule it out completely,” which leaves the door somewhat ajar.

During this past Saturday’s win over reeling Nebraska, Sindelar’s replacement, Jack Plummer, went down with what appeared to be a serious lower-leg injury. In updating Sindelar’s status, Brohm also confirmed that Plummer suffered a broken ankle and will “probably” be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Per the coach, Plummer was set to see a doctor later on that day to determine whether surgery will be necessary.

With both Plummer and Sindelar sidelined for the foreseeable future, Aidan O’Connell (pictured) will take over Purdue’s offense and make his first collegiate start this Saturday at Northwestern. In limited action this season, the redshirt sophomore O’Connell, who originally joined the team as a walk-on, has completed 15-of-22 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. After replacing the injured Plummer, O’Connell went 6-7 for 62 yards in closing out the over the Cornhuskers.

“You guys have heard me say all year long, we were not hesitant to put him in, even though he hasn’t played before,” Brohm said in quotes distributed by the team. “And I think getting a little bit of experience in the Illinois game helped him and when he came in this last game, he had his feet wet a little bit and he did a very good job.

“He’s a guy that I think can execute the offense. You know, the plays there, I think he’ll stand there and try to make the throw and sit in that pocket and do the best job that he can. I think he is an accurate passer that has good fundamental form — fundamentals, and technique and form, and has worked hard to perfect his throwing mechanics and craft.”