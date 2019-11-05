Minnesota confirms seven-year contract extension for P.J. Fleck

And there you have it.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Minnesota was closing in on an agreement with head football coach P.J. Fleck on a contract extension. Tuesday afternoon, the football program confirmed that Fleck has indeed agreed to a seven-year extension that would keep him with the Gophers through the 2026 season.

The reworked deal still needs rubber-stamped by the university’s Board of Regents.

“Coach Fleck has built a program that competes academically, athletically and socially,” said athletic director Mark Coyle in a statement. “He recruits at an extremely high level and the program is seeing success it has not seen in nearly 80 years. His students are succeeding off the field, as the team has posted a record GPA and continually gives back to the community. I am thankful to President Gabel and the Board of Regents for their continued support, and I look forward to Coach Fleck continuing to lead this program.”

No financial particulars, including buyout information on both sides, have been divulged. Fleck, whose name has been mentioned in connection to the Florida State job, will make $3.6 million this year, which, according to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, puts him 11th in the 14-team Big Ten.

After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons to start his time at Minnesota, the 38-year-old Fleck (he’ll turn 39 later this month) has the Gophers sitting at a perfect 8-0 this season, with a home date against No. 5 Penn State looming this weekend that’s one of the biggest games in the program’s history. Minnesota, ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press poll, is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has a chance to go 9-0 for the first time since the unbeaten 1904 team.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and this great state,” a statement from Fleck began. “Our family absolutely loves Minnesota, and we are excited to continue to call this state home. We are building a championship culture – one that our fans can be proud of – through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student-athletes. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Gabel and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program.”