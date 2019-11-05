QB Alex Delton has left the TCU football team

Alex Delton began the 2019 campaign as TCU’s starting quarterback. As the regular season winds to a close, Delton will end it on the outside of the Horned Frogs roster looking in.

At his press conference Tuesday, Gary Patterson confirmed that Delton informed him and his coaching staff that he will not play for the Horned Frogs the remainder of the year and has left the football program. While no specific reason for the divorce was given, the fact that Delton, who grad transferred in from Kansas State this past offseason, was seemingly third on the depth chart after beginning the season atop it would be a good place to start.

Delton, who started six games during his time with the Wildcats, played in six games for the Horned Frogs this season, starting the first two of those contests before losing his job. He completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 318 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

With Delton’s departure, TCU has now lost two quarterbacks in less than a week. Late last week, it was confirmed that prized 2018 signee Justin Rogers informed the coaches that he has left the program.

With the twin losses, TCU suddenly finds itself in a precarious signal-calling position heading into this weekend’s game against unbeaten and 11th-ranked Baylor. TCU’s top two quarterbacks, starter Max Duggan (hand) and backup Mike Collins (ribs), both sustained injuries in last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State. Earlier this week, Patterson was mum on whether either would be available in Week 11, although Patterson was somewhat optimistic Tuesday that Duggans will be healthy enough to go.

Should neither be able to go, Matthew Downing, a walk-on transfer from Georgia who began the year as the team’s No. 4 quarterback, would get the start. In four games at UGA last season, Downing completed eight-of-10 passes for 88 yards; he has yet to attempt a pass at TCU.

Matthew Baldwin, a transfer from Ohio State, is also on the roster and received an immediate-eligibility waiver shortly after the season started, but is unavailable following knee surgery.