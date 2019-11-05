Getty Images

South Carolina TE Nick Muse suffers torn ACL

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019
So much for that on-field family reunion during this season’s Palmetto Bowl.

In June, it was confirmed that Nick Muse would be transferring from FCS William & Mary to South Carolina; three months later, shortly after the start of the 2019 campaign, it was confirmed that the tight end had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that would allow him to play for the Gamecocks this season.  Monday however, Will Muschamp confirmed that the tight end’s season has come to a premature end because of a torn ACL.

Muse sustained the non-contact injury in Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.

Muse, whose younger brother, Tanner Muse, is a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson, is fifth on the team with 17 receptions and 158 yards.  He will have another season of eligibility he can use with the Gamecocks in 2020.

P.J. Fleck, unbeaten Minnesota closing in on contract extension

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019
When you’re in the midst of what could potentially be a historic season, and your head coach largely responsible for said start is connected to a bigger Power Five opening, it would make sense to be proactive.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune is reporting that Minnesota is close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach P.J. Fleck.  Ryan wrote that “[t]he source would not disclose specifics of the negotiations, only that Fleck and the Gophers have been in discussions for a while and are quite far along in the process.”

Fleck, whose name has been mentioned in connection to the Florida State job, will make $3.6 million this year, which, according to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, puts him 11th in the 14-team Big Ten.

In November of 2017, not even all the way through his first season with the Golden Gophers, Fleck was given a contract extension; a year and a month later, it was lather, rinse and repeat on the contractual front as the coach had another year tacked on to his contract, which currently runs through the 2023 season and on into early 2024.

After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons to start his time at Minnesota, the 38-year-old Fleck (he’ll turn 39 later this month) has the Gophers sitting at a perfect 8-0 this season, with a home date against No. 5 Penn State looming this weekend that’s one of the biggest games in the program’s history.  Minnesota, ranked 13th in the latest Associated Press poll, is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has a chance to go 9-0 for the first time since the unbeaten 1904 team.

Buzz continues to grow around a Greg Schiano-Rutgers reunion

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019
Will Rutgers look to its past for its future head football coach?  The signs seem to be pointing in that general direction.

Almost immediately after Rutgers mercifully pulled the plug on the Chris Ash era in Piscataway after three-plus seasons and just eight wins, speculation turned to Greg Schiano, the head coach who made Scarlet Knights football relatively relevant earlier this century, as a potentially attractive successor.  Since then, attention over the last month or so has turned to the likes of Joe Moorhead (HERE) and Butch Jones, with the former Tennessee head coach reportedly interviewing for the job late last week.

A couple of days after that reported interview, however, speculation has circled back to Schiano as nj.com is reporting that, according to what were described as several high-level donors, “[a] meeting between Rutgers officials and… Schiano is imminent.” According to the website, “the Scarlet Knights’ coaching search is trending toward a return for the former head coach” and that an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, a date which marks the 150th anniversary of the first-ever college football game between RU and Princeton.

As of Sunday night, Schiano and RU officials had not met formally, although there have been informal talks since Ash was canned.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 35-56 and are 13-43 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.  In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.

In 2017, Schiano was the leading candidate to replace Jones at Tennessee until he wasn’t.

Injury woes mounting for Purdue quarterbacks

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019
Your local bubble wrap distributor is calling, Purdue.  May want to consider picking up.

After beginning the season as Purdue’s starting quarterback, Elijah Sindelar suffered a broken collarbone in a late September loss to unbeaten Minnesota. While there has been hope Sindelar, who once helped Purdue win a bowl game on a torn ACL, could return at some point this season, head coach Jeff Brohm stated Monday that he’s “not optimistic that Elijah will be back this year.” Brohm did add, though, “I don’t want to rule it out completely,” which leaves the door somewhat ajar.

During this past Saturday’s win over reeling Nebraska, Sindelar’s replacement, Jack Plummer, went down with what appeared to be a serious lower-leg injury.  In updating Sindelar’s status, Brohm also confirmed that Plummer suffered a broken ankle and will “probably” be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Per the coach, Plummer was set to see a doctor later on that day to determine whether surgery will be necessary.

With both Plummer and Sindelar sidelined for the foreseeable future, Aidan O’Connell (pictured) will take over Purdue’s offense and make his first collegiate start this Saturday at Northwestern.  In limited action this season, the redshirt sophomore O’Connell, who originally joined the team as a walk-on, has completed 15-of-22 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.  After replacing the injured Plummer, O’Connell went 6-7 for 62 yards in closing out the over the Cornhuskers.

“You guys have heard me say all year long, we were not hesitant to put him in, even though he hasn’t played before,” Brohm said in quotes distributed by the team. “And I think getting a little bit of experience in the Illinois game helped him and when he came in this last game, he had his feet wet a little bit and he did a very good job.

“He’s a guy that I think can execute the offense. You know, the plays there, I think he’ll stand there and try to make the throw and sit in that pocket and do the best job that he can. I think he is an accurate passer that has good fundamental form — fundamentals, and technique and form, and has worked hard to perfect his throwing mechanics and craft.”

Miami safety suffers season-ending injury after celebrating interception vs. FSU

By Kevin McGuireNov 4, 2019
You never know when you may suffer an injury out of nowhere. For Miami safety Bubba Bolden, it came while simply celebrating an interception over the weekend against rival Florida State. As it turns out, the injury was a bit serious.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced on Monday Bolden has been lost for the remainder of the 2019 season with an ankle injury.

“We will not have Bubba for the rest of the year,’’ Diaz said Monday when meeting with the media for his weekly press conference. “Unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which is tough on our defense, because he was really, really starting to play at a very high level.’’

Bolden took to Twitter to follow-up the news with a message to Miami fans.

Bolden appeared in five games for Miami after transferring from USC.