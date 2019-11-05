Getty Images

USC reportedly telling AD candidates Urban Meyer isn’t an option

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
When it comes to USC and its athletic department, you never know what’s right around the corner.

Late last week, it was reported that USC has zeroed in on Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn as Lynn Swann’s replacement, with an official announcement potentially coming as soon as this weekend.  Around the same time, another report had former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, for months connected to the Trojans, as being “undoubtedly” the university’s top choice if/when they replace Helton and they will do “whatever it takes to get him.”

The weekend came and went, though, with no Bohn announcement.  Same with Monday.  Tuesday morning, however, brought yet another development, with Scott Wolf of InsideUSC reporting that Bohn had agreed to take the job but is now having second thoughts.

And the reason behind the second thoughts, per Wolf, is directly related to Meyer.

Sources indicated USC president Carol Folt informed Bohn he would not be able to hire Urban Meyer as the next football coach. That is considered a dealbreaker for Bohn, according to sources.

Bohn informed USC of his decision but sources said university officials are still talking to him so the situation could still go either way. Nothing is easy at USC any more.

Several athletic directors turned the job down because they were told Meyer was not an option, sources said. Bohn apparently was not informed until after he agreed to take the job.

Over the weekend, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that the fact USC passed on multiple AD candidates with deep ties to Meyer shows that the university’s administration, including Pres. Folt, is looking in another direction.  Additionally, Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, on the heels of a scathing takedown of Meyer, put the kibosh on the Urban-to-LA rumors as well.

Sorry, all you Urbanites, but Urban Meyer, with a checkered history of poor off-the-field leadership, should not be, and is not expected to be, on that list.

Shortly after Wolf’s post started gaining some traction, it should be noted, Thamel indicated in a tweet that the process is still pointing toward Bohn taking the AD job at USC.

As for Bohn-Meyer connections that helped get us to this point? Bohn has been the AD at Cincinnati since February of 2014 while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  Meyer’s youngest child, Nate, is also a scholarship baseball player for the Bearcats.

Bob Stoops says reports of him being candidate for FSU job are not accurate; FSU AD says Stoops is a candidate

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 12:41 PM EST
It’s early November, so welcome back to the vagaries of a Power Five coaching search.

Overnight, there were reports indicating that former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was closing in on an agreement to take over for the dismissed Willie Taggart at Florida State.  We were told to tap the brakes on such speculation, while Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that he “spoke to… two people very close to him who were really skeptical he’d want to come back to being a college coach and take that job.”

In addressing the rampant speculation, FSU athletic director David Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat that the current head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise is a candidate…

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is the top target for FSU, according to multiple Democrat sources.

While Coburn didn’t go that far, he acknowledged Stoops is a candidate.

“He’s on the list, and he’s certainly somebody we would consider,” Coburn said.

FSU has made contact with Stoops about the opening and there is interest from his side, according to sources.

… while Stoops has publicly stated that reports that have him as a candidate for the job are not accurate:

So, there you have it.  Stoops is a candidate for the FSU job, unless he’s not.

Coburn did confirm to the Democrat that the university is “on schedule to have someone in this position by end of the month.” The chances that a new coach is hired this week? “Virtually zero.”

Colorado the new home for Alabama transfer Antonio Alfano, the Crimson Tide’s highest-rated 2019 signee

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
The soap opera that has been the brief collegiate career of Antonio Alfano will move from the Deep South to the Rocky Mountains.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Alfano announced that he has officially decided to move on from Alabama to Colorado.  Alfano’s decision comes shortly after taking a visit to the CU campus, and nearly a month after officially entering the NCAA transfer database.

Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker, who served as the defensive backs coach for the Crimson Tide in 2015, confirmed the addition as well.

Monday’s development was the latest in what’s been a series of headlines for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State.  Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time.  Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues.  The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team.  Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.

New Mexico mourns death of NT Nahje Flowers

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
New Mexico is the latest college football program to be hit with a devastating tragedy.

While details are extremely scant, reports surfaced overnight that Lobos football player Nahje Flowers had died unexpectedly.  Very late Tuesday morning, head coach Bob Davie confirmed in a statement that the redshirt junior defensive lineman has passed away.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers.

Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate.

Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family.

The 6-3, 278-pound Flowers has started 15 games the past two seasons, including four this year.  Hr is listed as the Lobos’ starting nose tackle on the most recent depth chart.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to anyone impacted by Flowers’ way-too-soon passing.

Rumors swirling connecting Bob Stoops to Florida State job

By John TaylorNov 5, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
If one report is to be believed, a Stoops could indeed be set to take over in Tallahassee, just not the one who’s been bandied about of late.

In the hours after Willie Taggart was ousted as the head coach at Florida State, speculation surfaced that Mark Stoops, a former defensive coordinator for the Seminoles (2010-12), could leave Kentucky to take the same job at FSU.  Monday night, however, a report from NoleGameday.com had the athletic department identifying Mark Stoops’ older brother, Bob Stoops, “as the top target in the coaching search.”

Another report late Monday night went a step further, claiming “that a deal is really close to being done” and that the 59-year-old Stoops would keep Taggart’s two coordinators, grooming one of them as the head coach-in-waiting.  From WTXL-TV:

Bob Stoops could become the next head coach of Florida State football in the near future, according to sources. We’ve heard the announcement could come as early as the end of this week or early next week…

Along with Stoops taking over as head coach, sources said that Kendal Briles will remain on staff as offensive coordinator, while Jim Leavitt would be retained as defensive coordinator. The source went on to say that with keeping Briles on staff as offensive coordinator, it could turn into a head coach in waiting role. Stoops is 59, would want to groom a successor before he retires.

A source with knowledge of the situation wouldn’t directly address the reports, but did say the “brakes need to be tapped on the speculation.” The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman added further context to the overnight developments.

In June of 2017, Stoops stunned the college football world by stepping down as the head coach at Oklahoma at the age of 56.

In his 18 seasons with that program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record.  After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons.  The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once.

Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman.  His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.  That was the Sooners’ first since 1985.

Earlier this year, Stoops, whose name has been connected to Auburn (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE) since his retirement, was named as the head coach and general manager of the Dallas XFL franchise.