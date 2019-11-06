Arizona sees little-used TE Jake Peters enter the portal

Another day another portal entry, with Arizona the latest to see a personnel deduction.
On his personal Twitter account, Jake Peters (pictured, right) announced that, “[a]fter speaking with my family and the coaching staff it is in my best interest to enter into the Transfer Portal.” Added the redshirt freshman tight end, “Arizona will always be a home to my family and me.
“Bear Down.”
Coming out of high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Peters was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class. Peters played in a total of two games while at Arizona, one each during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The first edition of the 2019 College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and Ohio State and LSU came in first and second, followed by Alabama and Penn State to round out the top four. Defending champion Clemson checked in at No. 5, one spot ahead the highest-ranked 1-loss team, Georgia.
It is the first time in 25 edition’s of the committee’s rankings that Clemson has not been in the top four.
Obviously, the most significant game of the season to date arrives Saturday when No. 2 LSU visits No. 3 Alabama. No. 4 Penn State visits No. 17 Minnesota, who checks in four spots lower than their AP ranking.
In the biggest departure from the AP poll, Oklahoma State checked in at No. 23. The Cowboys received only 11 votes in Sunday’s poll, putting them seven spots ahead of where the AP placed them.
Another significant point of intrigue heading into Tuesday was the Group of 5 rankings amid the most competitive race to date. Cincinnati leads the chase at No. 20, followed closely by No. 21 Memphis, No. 22 Boise State, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 SMU.
The full rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Kansas State
17. Minnesota
18. Iowa
19. Wake Forest
20. Cincinnati
21. Memphis
22. Boise State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Navy
25. SMU
Florida offensive lineman Chris Bleich has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
There’s nothing unusual at all about a player thrusting his name into the portal, even mid-season. But what makes Bleich unusual is that he’s started eight of the Gators’ nine games.
The Plymouth, Pa., native, a 3-star member of the Gators’ 2018 class, immediately ascended to Florida’s starting spot at right guard. According to Swamp247, Bleich played Florida’s first three offensive series but was replaced and did not re-enter the game.
Turns out, that was the last we’ll see of Bleich at Florida.
Though Bleich leaves Florida in the midst of a chase for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy said he leaves on good terms.
“We support Chris and everything he’s doing,” Hevesy told the Orlando Sentinel. “I mean, there’s things going on, but coach Mullen will say more tomorrow.”
Indiana’s two-quarterback system is now down to one. The Hoosiers announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Monday.
Penix injured his right sternoclavicular joint, which is where the sternum meets the clavicle.
“We feel really bad for Mike,” IU head coach Tom Allen stated. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”
Penix was named Indiana’s opening day starter but wound up splitting time with junior Peyton Ramsey, largely due to the myriad of injury issues he suffered throughout the season. The Tampa native missed his entire true freshman campaign due to a torn ACL.
When he was healthy, Penix hit 110-of-160 throws for 1,394 yards with 13 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 119 yards and two scores.
The good news for Indiana is that his numbers were nearly identical to Ramsey’s, who is 113-of-157 for 1,302 yards with nine scores versus three picks while rushing for 122 yards and one score. The bad news, obviously, is that a team with two effective quarterbacks is now down to one.
If the USA Today coaching salary database is to be believed (and why wouldn’t it?), Indiana’s Tom Allen is the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach. He and Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith are the only Power 5 coaches below $2 million, and he’s a full half a million bones behind what Rutgers paid Chris Ash.
Combine that with the fact Allen has Indiana off to its best start in decades, and it’s clear he won’t be the lowest-paid Power 5 head coach for long. Either Indiana will give him a raise or he won’t be at Indiana.
Turns out, Indiana is taking care of the former.
“As I publicly suggested before the season and publicly reaffirmed a week or so ago, I expect to do a new contract with Tom,” IU AD Fred Glass told the Indianapolis Star.
Allen has been mentioned as a bottom-tier candidate for the Florida State job, but this is a case of a coach actually earning his raise, not just getting one because the market says he should. He’s basically the perfect Indiana football coach: No one that would want the job could do better than him, and no one that could do better than him would want the job.
The former Indiana high school head coach has won 17 games with five games to spare in his third season, which already makes him the winningest IU coach through the 3-season mark since World War II. And at 7-2 this season, Allen has the Hoosiers a win away from their high-water mark since 1993 and tying the school record for most wins in a season, a mark they have only reached twice in program history.
To put it bluntly, either Glass should get his coach a new contract or he should find himself a new job.