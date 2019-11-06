Getty Images

Arizona sees little-used TE Jake Peters enter transfer portal

By John TaylorNov 6, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
Another day another portal entry, with Arizona the latest to see a personnel deduction.

On his personal Twitter account, Jake Peters (pictured, right) announced that, “[a]fter speaking with my family and the coaching staff it is in my best interest to enter into the Transfer Portal.” Added the redshirt freshman tight end, “Arizona will always be a home to my family and me.

“Bear Down.”

Coming out of high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Peters was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class. Peters played in a total of two games while at Arizona, one each during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

'Family issues' led starting Florida guard to transfer

By John TaylorNov 6, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story.

Chris Bleich started eight of the first nine games at right guard for Florida this season, with the lone start he missed being due to blisters on his foot. However, the redshirt freshman had begun to lose playing time due to performance even as he maintained the starting job in name.

With his grip on the position loosening, though, Bleich decided to take his leave of the Gators, it was reported Tuesday.

A day later, Dan Mullen confirmed the departure and stated that the lineman had officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Per the head coach, unspecified family issues at home triggered the decision to leave the football program.

Bleich was a three-star member of Florida’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. The 6-6, 330-pound lineman played in just four games as a true freshman, and was able to preserve a year of eligibility by taking a redshirt for last season.

Top 25 takeaways: With the first CFP rankings released, can history tell us anything?

By John TaylorNov 6, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
5 Comments

Allow me to answer the headline question first: not really.

That said, the first five years of the College Football Playoff can at least provide a bit of a road map as to where the 2019 model of the CFP may be headed.

As you may have heard by now, the CFP selection committee released its initial playoff rankings of the 2019 college football season Tuesday night. For the first time in what’s now the six-year history of the CFP, Ohio State earned the top spot in the debut Top 25, followed by No. 2 LSU (third time making the initial rankings, second time at No. 2), No. 3 Alabama (fifth straight year they’ve been in the Top Four in the first poll) and No. 4 Penn State (highest-ever CFP ranking).

Just outside of that Top Four are No. 5 Clemson, the reigning national champions and owners of the nation’s longest winning streak, and No. 6 Georgia, the highest-ranked one-loss team.

All six of those aforementioned teams also happen to be the only teams that truly control their own destiny in the sense that, if they win out, they’re in as one of the four semifinalists. There will, though, be some Top Six cannibalism as the remainder of the regular season plays itself out…

  • LSU at Alabama, Nov. 9
  • Penn State at Ohio State, Nov. 23
  • Georgia vs. LSU/Alabama winner in the SEC championship game (possible)

… while Ohio State (No. 14 Michigan), Alabama (No. 11 Auburn), Penn State (No. 17 Minnesota), Clemson (No. 19 Wake Forest) and Georgia (No. 11 Auburn) all have games left against current CFP Top 25 teams as well.

On the outside of that elite six, No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 Oklahoma and a pair of unbeatens — No. 12 Baylor, No. 17 Minnesota — all will need some level of help in the form of chaos above them in order to have a shot at a semifinal slot, especially the teams, oddly enough, without a loss thanks in very large part to their lackluster strength of schedule (thus far).

Right now, though, these rankings mean next to nothing. In the first year of the CFP, Ohio State was ranked No. 14 in the initial Top 25; the Buckeyes went on to win the 2014 national championship as the No. 4 seed.

While this Top 25 is essentially meaningless, the past five years show some interesting little trends that could be disturbing to some and encouraging to others.

Yes, that’s right, no team that has been ranked No. 3 in the initial Top 25 has gone on to qualify for the playoffs let alone win a title. Let’s take a walk down that particular memory lane:

  • 2014 — Auburn (finished regular season No. 19)
  • 2015 — Ohio State (No. 7)
  • 2016 — Michigan (No. 6)
  • 2017 — Notre Dame (No. 14)
  • 2018 — LSU (No. 11)

That’s good news/bad news for OSU fans. On the one hand, they are better positioned than ever to make the playoffs. On the other, no No. 1 team in the initial CFP Top 25 has gone on to win a national title.

Clemson (2016), Alabama (2017) and Clemson (2018) were all No. 2 when the first CFP rankings were unveiled those respective years, then went on to win the College Football Playoff championship. Can LSU extend history and join that No. 2 club?

The next five weekends will, of course, determine that — beginning first and foremost with LSU’s biggest test of the year as the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to tangle with the Tide in a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup this coming weekend.

Greg Schiano reportedly making 'significant demands' in Rutgers talks

By John TaylorNov 6, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
6 Comments

There were reports earlier in the week that Rutgers hoped to make an announcement on a new head coach Wednesday, the 150th anniversary of the playing of the first-ever college football game.  At this point, it doesn’t appear that’ll come to fruition.

With buzz continuing to grow about a Greg Schiano-Rutgers reunion, the former RU head coach met with university officials in Columbus, Ohio, for several hours Tuesday regarding the opening, nj.com‘s Steve Politi has reported.  Instead of coming out of that meeting with its next head football coach, though, the university headed back to Piscataway dealing with what Politi described as “significant demands.”

What those “significant demands” are is unknown at the moment, according to Politi.  From the report:

Schiano is believed to want significant improvements to the football infrastructure in Piscataway, including an indoor practice facility that is a common recruiting tool on every rival Big Ten campus and would likely move the team out the existing headquarters at the Hale Center.

It is likely that any project of that magnitude would need high-level university approval before it can be included in a contract with the coach. The next football coach’s contract will need Board of Governors approval, and the university would presumably need to call for a “special meeting” to approve any deal.

Rutgers recently upgraded its football locker rooms, weight room and outdoor practice fields with contributions from donors, but the price tag on field houses has soared into nine-digit territory at other conference schools.

In what direction the university will head is unclear.  Butch Jones, who interviewed for the job late last week, is believed to be the backup plan if the Schiano talks implode, the website reported.

It’s clear, though, that Schiano’s return to the Scarlet Knights is the university’s top option.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 35-56 and are 13-43 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.  In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.

In 2017, Schiano was the leading candidate to replace Jones at Tennessee until he wasn’t.

Buyout numbers increased as part of P.J. Fleck's contract extension

By John TaylorNov 6, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
3 Comments

When it was first reported that Minnesota and P.J. Fleck were closing in on a contract extension, and then when the university confirmed the extension, there was one overriding question: what are the buyout figures? The numbers, now available, may surprise some.

Under the terms of Fleck’s old contract, the third-year head coach was set to make $3.6 million this year, with a buyout of $4 million if he were to leave at season’s end. The new contract calls for a $1 million pay raise, to $4.6 million, in 2020.

And the buyout? If he were to leave after Year 1 of the deal, he would owe the university $10 million. That number decreases to $4.5 million for Year 2; $3 million in Years 3-4; and $2 million for Years 5-6. There is no buyout for Year 7.

If Fleck is fired without cause at any point in time, he would be owed 65 percent of the remaining guaranteed compensation called for in the extension. Example: If Fleck is fired following the 2019 season, he would be owed a buyout figure of a little over $21 million. If he were to be fired following the 2024 season, that number would drop to just north of $6.5 million.

After the initial $1 million bump in pay, Fleck will receive a $50,000 annual raise through the remainder of the revamped deal. Fleck’s annual guaranteed compensation will max out at $4.9 million in the final year.

That new contract, which would take Fleck through the 2026 season, doesn’t just benefit the head coach. With a $3 million salary pool for his assistants this year, Fleck will, based on the new terms, have an additional $1.05 million for his 10 on-field coaches next year. That number will increase by another $200,000 for 2021.

After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons to start his time at Minnesota, the 38-year-old Fleck (he’ll turn 39 later this month) has the Gophers sitting at a perfect 8-0 this season, with a home date against No. 4 Penn State looming this weekend that’s one of the biggest games in the program’s history. Minnesota, ranked 17th in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25, is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has a chance to go 9-0 for the first time since the unbeaten 1904 team.