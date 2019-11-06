Jim Leavitt elevated to on-field role at Florida State

The bad news? If Missouri played a game today, they would have a new starter under center. The good news? Mizzou doesn’t have a game for another three days.

Kelly Bryant, still nursing a sprained knee suffered a month ago, sustained a hamstring injury in Mizzou’s ugly 22-point road loss to Kentucky Oct. 26. Coming off a bye weekend, and with a road trip to No. 6 Georgia on tap this Saturday, Bryant stated that he’s currently feeling about 75-percent healthy.

“I just have to continue to rehab it and I’m just making sure that I’m not putting myself out there if I can’t go,” Bryant said. “If I can go, I’ll go.”

For now, Bryant’s status for the SEC East matchup is officially up in the air according to his head coach.

“We’ll take it day-to-day,” Barry Odom, who confirmed Bryant wouldn’t be available if they played Tuesday, said about the quarterback’s Week 11 availability. “I think he is a fast healer. I have learned that. I know he was anxious during practice today to do a lot more. … He’ll do more [Wednesday] and then we’ll take it from there.”

In eight starts this season, Bryant, in his first season at Mizzou since transferring in from Clemson, has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 147.2 passer rating is fifth in the SEC and 37th nationally.

Should Bryant be unable to go, redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell would make his first careers start. This season, Powell has completed 42.3 percent of his 26 pass attempts for 108 yards. Last season, he went 6-14 for 134 yards.