Jimbo Fisher wishes Florida State and Willie Taggart the best after Noles fired Taggart

It was only a matter of time before former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about this week’s developments out of Tallahassee. Florida State fired Fisher’s successor, Willie Taggart, on Sunday after a home loss to Miami.
“I hate it for the program, himself, the kids and everybody involved,” Fisher said when asked about Taggart’s firing, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I wish him nothing but the best. … I know they’ll do well. I wish the school the best, I wish Willie the best, and all those players. I still have a great fondness and love for Florida State and want them to do very well.”
Before leaving the Seminoles to take on the job at Texas A&M, Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship and an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff. While the search for a new head coach at Florida State is underway, one sports book has gone so far as to list Fisher among a list of potential candidates for the job. Granted, Fisher has extreme long shot odds to be the next head coach at Florida State, and his name was likely added more for fun, along with Bobby Bowden and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Fisher deflected the chance to comment any further on whether or not it was the right time to fire Taggart at Florida State, which should be expected from any coach and not just one that previously coached at the institution. Fisher may have some choice comments he is reluctant to share in the back of his head, but he’s also smart enough to know saying anything on the situation would do no good for anybody.
Fisher wasn’t the only coach in the SEC asked about the situation at Florida State. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who has been mentioned as a potential leading candidate for the job, has deflected the attention on the subject to focus on the Wildcats.
Maybe the “games wanted” plea on Twitter worked. Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin recently went to Twitter to put out an open call for potential home-and-home scheduling deals. And although some ADs were more than eager to respond publicly, it may be possible there were some other conversations that initiated in the DMs.
According to Only Gators, Florida will play a future home-and-home series with Cal and another with Arizona State, with all games being played between 2026 and 2031. According to the report, Florida will host Cal in 2026 and make the trip to California the following season in 2027. The home-and-home series with Arizona State will begin in 2028 in Arizona. Arizona State will make the return trip a few years later in 2031.
Florida has not played a regular season game in California facing USC in 1983. Florida is 2-0 all-time against Cal, but has hosted the Golden Bears in each previous meeting, with the most recent game being played in 1980. Florida has never played a regular season game in Arizona.
Florida has two other home-and-home deals in place with Pac-12 members. The Gators are hosting Utah in 2022 and visiting Salt Lake City in 2023. Florida also will face Colorado in 2028 at home, in addition to their road trip to Arizona State (and their regular season finale against Florida State). Florida will visit Boulder, Colorado in 2029.
On top of that, Florida has a future home-and-home series with Miami (2024-2025) and Texas (2030-2031).
This one will leave a very sizable mark.
Because of an unspecified injury, David Woodward didn’t play in Utah State’s Week 10 loss to BYU this past Saturday. This week, head coach Gary Andersen confirmed that the junior linebacker won’t see the field at all again in 2019 as the injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
While the absence will hurt the team, the head coach was more worried about the player.
“It’s the hardest for him, trust me, it’s the hardest for the kid,” Andersen said according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “He’ll go through it, but it’s a devastating blow for a young man to be in that spot.”
The good news is that Woodward has another season of eligibility he can use next season.
Despite missing a game, Woodward is far and away the Aggies leading tackler with 93 (defensive back Troy Lefeged‘s 56 are No. 2). He’s also forced a team-leading four fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Woodward’s five tackles for loss and two sacks are both tied for second on the team as well.
Consider yourselves warned.
The biggest game of Week 11 will feature No. 2 LSU traveling to Tuscaloosa to square off with No. 3 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon. Earlier this week, it was reported that President Donald Trump will be in attendance and take in at least a part of the latest Game of the Century.
With the leader of the free world as part of the crowd, security will, obviously, be significantly ramped up, with the university sending out a press release shortly after it was confirmed that the President will be in the stadium that those attending the game should arrive early “to be expedited through the security screening process.”
Another development related to the President’s presence surfaced overnight, with al.com noting that the university’s Student Government Association sent out a letter to student groups that have reserved blocks of seating at the stadium that “disruptive behavior” during the game will not be tolerated. Those that do violate the directive will risk their organization’s block seating being stripped from them for the remainder of the season.
According to the website, “[a]lmost 60 student groups – mostly Greek organizations – have reserved seat blocks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”
It should be noted that, after the LSU game, Alabama’s lone home date the rest of the regular season is against FCS Western Carolina (11/23), with road trips to Mississippi State (11/16) and archrival Auburn (Nov. 30) sandwiched around that in-season scrimmage.
Now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story.
Chris Bleich started eight of the first nine games at right guard for Florida this season, with the lone start he missed being due to blisters on his foot. However, the redshirt freshman had begun to lose playing time due to performance even as he maintained the starting job in name.
With his grip on the position loosening, though, Bleich decided to take his leave of the Gators, it was reported Tuesday.
A day later, Dan Mullen confirmed the departure and stated that the lineman had officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Per the head coach, unspecified family issues at home triggered the decision to leave the football program.
Bleich was a three-star member of Florida’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. The 6-6, 330-pound lineman played in just four games as a true freshman, and was able to preserve a year of eligibility by taking a redshirt for last season.