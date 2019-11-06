Jimbo Fisher wishes Florida State and Willie Taggart the best after Noles fired Taggart

It was only a matter of time before former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about this week’s developments out of Tallahassee. Florida State fired Fisher’s successor, Willie Taggart, on Sunday after a home loss to Miami.

“I hate it for the program, himself, the kids and everybody involved,” Fisher said when asked about Taggart’s firing, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I wish him nothing but the best. … I know they’ll do well. I wish the school the best, I wish Willie the best, and all those players. I still have a great fondness and love for Florida State and want them to do very well.”

Before leaving the Seminoles to take on the job at Texas A&M, Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship and an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff. While the search for a new head coach at Florida State is underway, one sports book has gone so far as to list Fisher among a list of potential candidates for the job. Granted, Fisher has extreme long shot odds to be the next head coach at Florida State, and his name was likely added more for fun, along with Bobby Bowden and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Fisher deflected the chance to comment any further on whether or not it was the right time to fire Taggart at Florida State, which should be expected from any coach and not just one that previously coached at the institution. Fisher may have some choice comments he is reluctant to share in the back of his head, but he’s also smart enough to know saying anything on the situation would do no good for anybody.

Fisher wasn’t the only coach in the SEC asked about the situation at Florida State. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who has been mentioned as a potential leading candidate for the job, has deflected the attention on the subject to focus on the Wildcats.

