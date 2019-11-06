New Mexico and Air Force reschedule game following death of New Mexico player

Some things are bigger than football. So in order to allow the entire New Mexico football program proper time to grieve following the sudden death of Nahje Flowers, this weekend’s scheduled game between New Mexico and Air Force has been rescheduled by the Mountain West Conference.

New Mexico will now host Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM MT.

“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a released statement. “Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time.”

“We share New Mexico’s grief over the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers and offer our deepest condolences,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said in a separate statement. “Air Force will now make the necessary steps to go along with Commissioner Craig Thompson and the Mountain West’s unprecedented decision to cancel this weekend’s game and reschedule. While Air Force has been disadvantaged by the decision, it pales in comparison to the loss New Mexico experienced.”

This was really the right decision for all involved. The last thing New Mexico wants to do right now is plan for a football game. The schedule just so happened to have both teams sharing a similar bye week on Nov. 23, so moving the game was simple enough on the surface. The conference making the final decision to worry about the TV situation as a secondary concern was also a good call by the conference’s office.

