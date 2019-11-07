Getty Images

Amidst abuse allegations, Howard places Ron Prince on administrative leave

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
In early October, Caylin Newton, brother of 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton, announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Howard.  A day later, a report surfaced in which Howard’s head coach, Ron Prince, was accused by anonymous parents of harassing, bullying and verbally and mentally abusing his football players since he arrived at the FCS program this past offseason.

One month after confirming that the allegations were under investigation, the university announced Wednesday night that Prince has been placed on administrative leave as the probe continues.

Howard University is committed to completing our internal investigation of the allegations involving concerns about the football program. As a result of our continuing investigation, the University has decided to place Head Football Coach Ron Prince on administrative leave effective immediately. Director of Football Operations Aaron Kelton will serve as the interim coach until further notice. Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard’s core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student-athletes.

The website HBCU Gameday reported in October that they had “been contacted by several parents of Howard football players who accuse Prince of being verbally abusive and intimidating to the student-athletes. Additionally, the website wrote at the time that “parents accused Prince of sending injured players home without treatment and creating an atmosphere of intimidation within the program by the constant threat of loss of scholarships.”

The site also published an anonymous letter that been sent to not only the university’s president and athletic director but also to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as well as the NCAA.  In the letter, an unnamed parent described Prince as a “hostile and abusive head coach,” stating that “Prince has been threatening, hostile, abusive, and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University since his arrival.”

“The harassment, bullying, verbal, and mental abuse needs to STOP!” the letter continued. “He has demoralized, ridiculed, and threatened the players on the team since his arrival. …

“You hold all [student-athletes] to a very high standard, if there is an allegation about misconduct they are suspended and or removed from the team, and maybe from the institution. Why are coaches not held to the same standard when it comes to blatant disrespect and harassment of [student-athletes]?”

The letter also levies various accusations at Prince, including calling players “cowards” or “sorority sisters”; making church service attendance mandatory; a bizarre alleged threat of an FBI investigation over point-shaving; and telling players he knows someone in the locker room is gay and he wants them to come out because he wants to have the first openly homosexual player in the country.

“I know currently these are just allegations,” the parent wrote. “I sincerely hope that there is an investigation into what is being reported and that the hostile environment is addressed before a student has a mental breakdown or commits suicide because of this treatment.”

The 50-year-old Prince, who has steadfastly claimed he has no knowledge of the allegations, is in his first season as the head coach at Howard, with the Bison currently sitting with a 1-8 in a season that included a 79-0 loss to Maryland in the opener.

A longtime college football coach, Prince spent three years (2006-08) as the head coach at Kansas State after succeeding Bill Snyder following his first retirement.  This past season, Prince was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood to visit Kentucky as Florida, LSU are also rumored landing spots

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Not long after saying his goodbyes on the way out of the door from The Plains, Joey Gatewood is taking the next step on his college football journey.

First reported by Kentucky Sports Radio and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Gatewood will visit the Kentucky campus this weekend as UK plays host to Tennessee Saturday.  According to the latter website, Wildcats tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow paid the quarterback an in-person visit last week that paved the way for this weekend’s visit.

Florida, LSU and Mississippi State are also reportedly in the mix as well.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood had thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season prior to his decision to leave Auburn, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

Barring something unexpected, Gatewood will likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2021.

USC confirms Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn as new AD

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
So much for those second thoughts.  And let the Urban speculation, as farfetched as it may be, commence in earnest.

Late last week, reports surfaced connecting Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn to USC’s vacant athletic director post.  Early Thursday afternoon, the university turned the rumors into reality by confirming Bohn will head its athletic department moving forward.

Bohn, the first USC AD with no ties to the university in more than a quarter-century, replaces Lynn Swann, who “resigned” his post in early September after three years on the job.

Bohn, who played college football and baseball at Kansas, has spent the past six years at Cincinnati, taking over Bearcats athletics in February of 2014. Prior to that, he served as the athletic director at Colorado (2005-13), San Diego State (2003-05) and Idaho (1998-2003).

The 58-year-old Illinois native (he’ll turn 59 later this month) was the Buffaloes AD as CU made the transition from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 in 2011.  He involuntarily stepped down from that post in May of 2013, months after the second of his signature hires at the school, Jon Embree, was fired after just two seasons and four wins (versus 21 losses) as head football coach.  The first, Dan Hawkins, posted a 19-39 record in less than five full seasons in Boulder before his firing opened the door for Bohn’s hiring of Embree.

First and foremost on Bohn’s to-do list at his newest job in the conference?  Determine the fate of head football coach Clay Helton.

Coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons his first two full years with the Trojans, a 5-7 record in 2018 put Helton squarely on the hot seat entering 2019.  After a 3-1 start to this current campaign, USC, which has dealt with myriad injuries to key players throughout the year, proceeded to lose three of its next five, although all three of those setbacks came against ranked opponents.  Two of those defeats came on the road, but the home loss was a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Oregon last Saturday that had the calls for Helton’s scalp growing in intensity.

If Bohn and other university officials determine it’s time to move on from Helton at season’s end, the question quickly becomes, can they pull Urban Meyer out of retirement?  Or, do they even want to pursue Meyer in the event of a coaching change?

The ties between Meyer and Bohn are scant.  Bohn comes from Cincinnati while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  Meyer’s youngest child, Nate, is also a scholarship baseball player for the Bearcats.

Bohn also hired Luke Fickell off Meyer’s Ohio State coaching staff in December of 2016.  Following a 4-8 first year at the school, Fickell went 11-2, tying a school record for wins, and was named as the AAC’s Coach of the Year for the 2018 season.  He has the Bearcats sitting at 7-1 this season and armed with a No. 20 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 heading into the homestretch of the regular season.

Surgery will likely sideline Florida State’s Marvin Wilson for rest of season

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
One of the top defensive linemen in college football has seen his season come to a premature end.

In last Saturday’s loss to Miami, Florida State’s Marvin Wilson sustained an injury to his hand.  Late Thursday morning, FSU announced that, “[a]fter consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin.”

As a result of the surgery, which was performed earlier this week, the defensive tackle is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

“Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team,” interim head coach Odell Haggins said in a statement.

A junior, Wilson is expected to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  An official decision on that front, though, has yet to be made.

The 6-5, 311-pound Wilson currently leads the Seminoles in sacks (five); is second in tackles for loss (8½) and third in tackles (44).  The 44 tackles are tops among all linemen in the ACC.

Right now, Kyler Murray’s Heisman vote would ‘probably be Joe Burrow’

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Well, this has the potential to be awkward.

Last year, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray claimed the 2018 Heisman Trophy before leaving for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Murray’s replacement under center in Norman, Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, is having himself a Heisman-worthy season as well, with the oddsmakers almost universally giving the senior the second-best odds as the Sooners look to become the first school with back-to-back-to-back winners of the most prestigious award in collegiate sports.

As a former Heisman winner, Murray has earned the right to vote for the trophy moving forward.  Given the fact that his successor is putting up Heisman-worthy numbers, that vote would surely go to Hurts, right?

Well, not exactly.

“Our guy (Hurts) kind of took a hit with that loss,” said Murray said Wednesday by way of ESPN.com. “I think right now, if somebody had to win, it’d probably be Joe Burrow.”

Burrow would, of course, be LSU’s starting quarterback and the current front-runner for the 2019 Heisman who will have a national stage on which to perform this Saturday against Alabama.  And “that loss” would be OU’s stunning setback to Kansas State late last month, although Hurts put up nearly 500 yards of offense (395 passing, 96 rushing) and four touchdowns in nearly leading the Sooners back from a 25-point fourth-quarter deficit.

By the way, good on Murray for showing the willingness to vote with his head and not his school colors.