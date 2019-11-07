Cincinnati RB Tavion Thomas announces entry to transfer portal

It turns out Cincinnati didn’t just lose an athletics director on Thursday. Running back Tavion Thomas took to Twitter to announce he too was about to be leaving Cincinnati behind.
In a somewhat tense-sounding tweet, Thomas confirmed his plan to transfer from Cincinnati.
Why Thomas says he is so “salty” is unknown, but it sure does seem as though he is looking to move on to take advantage of a fresh start, potentially with a chance to be a more featured player in an offense.
Thomas, a Dayton, Ohio native, was a member of Cincinnati’s Class of 2018. This season has seen Thomas appear in four games with 190 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats. Thomas appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, in which he accumulated 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Because Thomas has only appeared in four games this season, he can use the 2019 season as a redshirt season under the NCAA’s redshirt rule revised for last season. That will leave Thomas with three seasons of eligibility, although he will have to lose one of those seasons while sitting out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.
Earlier today, Mike Bohn was officially introduced as the new athletics director at USC. Among the top issues for Bohn to address when meeting with the media was the job security of head football coach Clay Helton. Not too surprisingly, Bohn was not particularly interested in suggesting he is ready to name a replacement to lead the Trojans on the football field.
“We all understand the importance of football; it’s very similar to every institution that I’ve been a part of,” Bohn said when speaking to the media at an introductory press conference on Thursday, according to Edward Aschoff of ESPN.com. “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived and am in the process of learning and trying to listen. But I have a good sense of really quickly being able to connect and find out how we’re doing and where we’re going, and I want to impact recruiting.”
This comment is not exactly a strong show of support for Helton, but it is not a statement of incoming doom for Helton either. Realistically, this is the safest of answers the new AD could possibly give as he is not drawing any line and leaving time to evaluate the situation deeper. There is still a month of football to play, and USC could still end the season on a strong note that could suggest Helton is worthy of retaining the job. The popular opinion seems to be that USC should move on from Helton as the Trojans have regressed in a number of ways since winning the Rose Bowl three seasons ago. USC won the Pac-12 championship two years ago but lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl (the Rose Bowl was used as a College Football Playoff semifinal, so the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions were transplanted to the Cotton Bowl).
Last season, the downward trend continued with no bowl appearance nat all. USC needs one more win in their final three games to clinch bowl eligibility this season with road games against Arizona State and Cal in the next two weeks. USC hosts UCLA in the regular-season finale and the Trojans lost to Chip Kelly and the Bruins last season. Failing to go bowling would likely lead to a guaranteed coaching change with the Trojans.
So Bohn has some time before any decision really needs to be made on the future of the head coaching position at USC.
Auburn’s loss will be Oregon State’s gain. Charles Moore, who signed with Auburn in the Class of 2019, is now enrolled at Oregon State. Moore announced his transfer decision on Twitter on Thursday.
While Moore committed to Auburn in the last recruiting cycle but he also signed with a junior college to work on addressing a grade requirement issue at Auburn. Moore reportedly left Auburn in mid-September while remaining in junior college. At the same time, Moore continued to weigh his next options for playing at a power conference program. Enter Oregon State.
With the 2019 season nearly complete, Moore will not be able to join the Beavers football program this fall, however, according to a report from Oregon Live, he will be eligible to play in 2020. Typically, a transfer player has to sit out a season before being ruled eligible to play again, but this is not exactly the typical transfer situation for Moore. That means Moore will be able to burn his redshirt season of eligibility in 2019 and will have four remaining seasons of eligibility beginning in 2020.
This is a nice addition to the Oregon State defensive line. Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and would have been one of the top newcomers to the roster at Auburn had he been able to join the team this season.
Jack Allison has officially confirmed that he’s hoping the third college football home will be the charm.
It was reported Tuesday that Allison had decided to leave West Virginia and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. A day later, the redshirt junior quarterback took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has indeed entered the NCAA transfer database.
Allison was originally a four-star signee at Miami in 2016 before transferring from The U in April of 2017 and ultimately landing at West Virginia in June of that year.
After sitting out the 2017 season, Allison served as Florida transfer Will Grier‘s primary backup in 2018, completing just over 50 percent of his 45 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. After losing out on the starting job to Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall this season, Allison went 19-26 for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before making the decision to leave the program.
It’s expected Allison will receive his degree from WVU in the coming, which would allow him to move on as a graduate transfer and play immediately at another FBS school.
Not long after saying his goodbyes on the way out of the door from The Plains, Joey Gatewood is taking the next step on his college football journey.
First reported by Kentucky Sports Radio and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Gatewood will visit the Kentucky campus this weekend as UK plays host to Tennessee Saturday. According to the latter website, Wildcats tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow paid the quarterback an in-person visit last week that paved the way for this weekend’s visit.
Florida, LSU and Mississippi State are also reportedly in the mix as well.
A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood had thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season prior to his decision to leave Auburn, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.
Barring something unexpected, Gatewood will likely have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2021.