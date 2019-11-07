Getty Images

Ex-Miami QB Jack Allison confirms transfer from West Virginia

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Jack Allison has officially confirmed that he’s hoping the third college football home will be the charm.

It was reported Tuesday that Allison had decided to leave West Virginia and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.  A day later, the redshirt junior quarterback took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has indeed entered the NCAA transfer database.

Allison was originally a four-star signee at Miami in 2016 before transferring from The U in April of 2017 and ultimately landing at West Virginia in June of that year.

After sitting out the 2017 season, Allison served as Florida transfer Will Grier‘s primary backup in 2018, completing just over 50 percent of his 45 passes for 352 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.  After losing out on the starting job to Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall this season, Allison went 19-26 for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before making the decision to leave the program.

It’s expected Allison will receive his degree from WVU in the coming, which would allow him to move on as a graduate transfer and play immediately at another FBS school.

New USC AD Mike Bohn will wait to make any decisions regarding Clay Helton

Photo by Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 7, 2019, 6:06 PM EST
Earlier today, Mike Bohn was officially introduced as the new athletics director at USC. Among the top issues for Bohn to address when meeting with the media was the job security of head football coach Clay Helton. Not too surprisingly, Bohn was not particularly interested in suggesting he is ready to name a replacement to lead the Trojans on the football field.

“We all understand the importance of football; it’s very similar to every institution that I’ve been a part of,” Bohn said when speaking to the media at an introductory press conference on Thursday. “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived and am in the process of learning and trying to listen. But I have a good sense of really quickly being able to connect and find out how we’re doing and where we’re going, and I want to impact recruiting.”

This comment is not exactly a strong show of support for Helton, but it is not a statement of incoming doom for Helton either. Realistically, this is the safest of answers the new AD could possibly give as he is not drawing any line and leaving time to evaluate the situation deeper. There is still a month of football to play, and USC could still end the season on a strong note that could suggest Helton is worthy of retaining the job. The popular opinion seems to be that USC should move on from Helton as the Trojans have regressed in a number of ways since winning the Rose Bowl three seasons ago. USC won the Pac-12 championship two years ago but lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl (the Rose Bowl was used as a College Football Playoff semifinal, so the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions were transplanted to the Cotton Bowl).

Last season, the downward trend continued with no bowl appearance nat all. USC needs one more win in their final three games to clinch bowl eligibility this season with road games against Arizona State and Cal in the next two weeks. USC hosts UCLA in the regular-season finale and the Trojans lost to Chip Kelly and the Bruins last season. Failing to go bowling would likely lead to a guaranteed coaching change with the Trojans.

So Bohn has some time before any decision really needs to be made on the future of the head coaching position at USC.

Oregon State adding transfer defensive lineman Charles Moore from Auburn

Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Auburn’s loss will be Oregon State’s gain. Charles Moore, who signed with Auburn in the Class of 2019, is now enrolled at Oregon State. Moore announced his transfer decision on Twitter on Thursday.

While Moore committed to Auburn in the last recruiting cycle but he also signed with a junior college to work on addressing a grade requirement issue at Auburn. Moore reportedly left Auburn in mid-September while remaining in junior college. At the same time, Moore continued to weigh his next options for playing at a power conference program. Enter Oregon State.

With the 2019 season nearly complete, Moore will not be able to join the Beavers football program this fall, however, according to a report from Oregon Live, he will be eligible to play in 2020. Typically, a transfer player has to sit out a season before being ruled eligible to play again, but this is not exactly the typical transfer situation for Moore. That means Moore will be able to burn his redshirt season of eligibility in 2019 and will have four remaining seasons of eligibility beginning in 2020.

This is a nice addition to the Oregon State defensive line. Moore was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and would have been one of the top newcomers to the roster at Auburn had he been able to join the team this season.

Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood to reportedly visit Kentucky, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Not long after saying his goodbyes on the way out of the door from The Plains, Joey Gatewood is taking the next step on his college football journey.

First reported by Kentucky Sports Radio and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Gatewood will visit the Kentucky campus this weekend as UK plays host to Tennessee Saturday.  According to the latter website, Wildcats tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow paid the quarterback an in-person visit last week that paved the way for this weekend’s visit.

Florida, LSU and Mississippi State are also reportedly in the mix as well.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood had thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season prior to his decision to leave Auburn, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

Barring something unexpected, Gatewood will likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2021.

USC confirms Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn as new AD

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
So much for those second thoughts.  And let the Urban speculation, as farfetched as it may be, commence in earnest.

Late last week, reports surfaced connecting Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn to USC’s vacant athletic director post.  Early Thursday afternoon, the university turned the rumors into reality by confirming Bohn will head its athletic department moving forward.

Bohn, the first USC AD with no ties to the university in more than a quarter-century, replaces Lynn Swann, who “resigned” his post in early September after three years on the job.

Bohn, who played college football and baseball at Kansas, has spent the past six years at Cincinnati, taking over Bearcats athletics in February of 2014. Prior to that, he served as the athletic director at Colorado (2005-13), San Diego State (2003-05) and Idaho (1998-2003).

The 58-year-old Illinois native (he’ll turn 59 later this month) was the Buffaloes AD as CU made the transition from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 in 2011.  He involuntarily stepped down from that post in May of 2013, months after the second of his signature hires at the school, Jon Embree, was fired after just two seasons and four wins (versus 21 losses) as head football coach.  The first, Dan Hawkins, posted a 19-39 record in less than five full seasons in Boulder before his firing opened the door for Bohn’s hiring of Embree.

First and foremost on Bohn’s to-do list at his newest job in the conference?  Determine the fate of head football coach Clay Helton.

Coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons his first two full years with the Trojans, a 5-7 record in 2018 put Helton squarely on the hot seat entering 2019.  After a 3-1 start to this current campaign, USC, which has dealt with myriad injuries to key players throughout the year, proceeded to lose three of its next five, although all three of those setbacks came against ranked opponents.  Two of those defeats came on the road, but the home loss was a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Oregon last Saturday that had the calls for Helton’s scalp growing in intensity.

If Bohn and other university officials determine it’s time to move on from Helton at season’s end, the question quickly becomes, can they pull Urban Meyer out of retirement?  Or, do they even want to pursue Meyer in the event of a coaching change?

The ties between Meyer and Bohn are scant.  Bohn comes from Cincinnati while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  Meyer’s youngest child, Nate, is also a scholarship baseball player for the Bearcats.

Bohn also hired Luke Fickell off Meyer’s Ohio State coaching staff in December of 2016.  Following a 4-8 first year at the school, Fickell went 11-2, tying a school record for wins, and was named as the AAC’s Coach of the Year for the 2018 season.  He has the Bearcats sitting at 7-1 this season and armed with a No. 20 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 heading into the homestretch of the regular season.