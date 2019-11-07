Georgia, Ohio State agree to future home-and-home

For those looking for a high-profile, regular-season matchup involving an SEC team going north of the Mason-Dixon line, here you go.
Thursday morning, Georgia and Ohio State confirmed in twin press releases that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Buckeyes will travel to Athens in 2030 for the first game of the series, with the Bulldogs making the trek to Columbus for the following season.
The two football bluebloods have met once in football previously, in the 1993 Citrus Bowl as Kirk Herbstreit‘s (pictured) Buckeyes fell to the Bulldogs 21-14.
“This is yet another opportunity to compete against the very best in college football,” said UGA athletic director Greg McGarity in a statement. “To have Ohio State Between the Hedges in 2030, and the return trip to the Horseshoe in 2031 – it will be another high-level matchup that will gain national attention. National home-and-home matchups in the future with Oklahoma, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State and Texas will provide our student-athletes and fans the best experiences in college football.”
The last time Georgia played on the campus of a Big Ten school was in 1965 when they traveled to Ann Arbor for a game against Michigan. A team from that conference has never played in Athens while they were B1G members.
The 2030 game will mark the first time an SEC team has traveled to Ohio Stadium since LSU in 1988.
Georgia and Ohio State had actually agreed to a future home-and-home in 2010 that would’ve been played in 2020 and 2021. Because of a scheduling agreement between the Big Ten and Pac-12, however, OSU canceled the series with UGA two years later.