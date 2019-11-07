Ohio State’s Justin Hilliard seeking sixth season of eligibility… but may not use it if granted

One of the most experienced — and injury-plagued — members of Ohio State’s linebacking corps could be returning to Columbus for another season. Maybe.
Justin Hilliard confirmed to members of the media Wednesday that he has already filed a petition with the NCAA seeking a sixth season of eligibility. However, the fifth-year senior was non-committal on using that sixth season if it’s granted.
As Hilliard missed most of his first two seasons with the Buckeyes because of a pair of biceps injury, another year of eligibility is essentially a slam-dunk.
The past two seasons, Hilliard had played in a combined sixteen games. After missing the start of this season because of offseason Achilles surgery, he has played in six games thus far this year.
A five-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Hilliard was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. The Cincinnati native was the highest-rated signee in the Buckeyes’ class that year.
Wednesday, Alabama’s Student Government Association sent out a letter to organizations that have reserved blocks of seating at Bryant-Denny Stadium that “disruptive behavior” during the LSU-Alabama game Saturday afternoon will not be tolerated. With President Donald Trump expected to be in attendance, some in the media interpreted the letter as a warning against the student section directing their right to freedom of speech and expression (if they so chose) in the general direction of the POTUS.
Amidst the kerfuffle kicked up by the media’s portrayal of the letter, both the SGA’s president, Jason Rothfarb, the author of the original letter, and the SGA’s press secretary, Jackson Fuentes, sent out separate statements in which they further clarified that the letter was in not in any way political.
Below are those statements, in their entirety:
JASON ROTHFARB
Some have misinterpreted my comment regarding ‘disruptive behavior.’ As with other games this season, Organization’s Block Seating locations will be clearly marked, but at certain times, other students can and should have access to open seats. By disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations.
My email has nothing [to] do with anyone’s First Amendment rights and I am sorry for any confusion. Please express yourself and especially your pride for the Tide.
JACKSON FUENTES
The SGA strongly affirms its belief in free speech and the rights of all students to express their opinions. Today’s report erroneously assigned a political context to a message meant only to remind students about heightened security and the consequences of altercations or other behaviors unbecoming of a University of Alabama student, as defined in the Capstone Creed.
We look forward to cheering on the Crimson Tide, alongside the student body, on Saturday afternoon.
It should be noted that the SGA acknowledged that this was the first time this year the organization has sent out such a letter. The intense scrutiny surrounding the game was the overriding factor in the letter being sent.
As Miami continues to try to ride a mini-wave of success (hey, a two-game winning streak is a two-game winning streak), the Hurricanes could be without one of the most productive members of their passing attack this weekend.
Wednesday after practice, Manny Diaz labeled Brevin Jordan a “game-time decision” for the Week 11 matchup with Louisville because of an unspecified injury. The tight end suffered the injury in the Week 10 win over rival Florida State.
The head coach did offer a hint of optimism, stating that Jordan “is getting better every day.”
Jordan currently leads the ‘Canes in receiving yards with 495 and is second in receptions with 35. Both of those totals are tops amongst tight ends in the ACC.
The U’s second-leading receiver at the position is Will Mallory, who has three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Some things are bigger than football. So in order to allow the entire New Mexico football program proper time to grieve following the sudden death of Nahje Flowers, this weekend’s scheduled game between New Mexico and Air Force has been rescheduled by the Mountain West Conference.
New Mexico will now host Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM MT.
“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a released statement. “Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time.”
“We share New Mexico’s grief over the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers and offer our deepest condolences,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said in a separate statement. “Air Force will now make the necessary steps to go along with Commissioner Craig Thompson and the Mountain West’s unprecedented decision to cancel this weekend’s game and reschedule. While Air Force has been disadvantaged by the decision, it pales in comparison to the loss New Mexico experienced.”
This was really the right decision for all involved. The last thing New Mexico wants to do right now is plan for a football game. The schedule just so happened to have both teams sharing a similar bye week on Nov. 23, so moving the game was simple enough on the surface. The conference making the final decision to worry about the TV situation as a secondary concern was also a good call by the conference’s office.
What could be the game of the year in the Big Ten is going to be played in the early afternoon. No. 1 Ohio State’s home game against No. 4 Penn State has been slotted for a noon eastern kickoff on Nov. 23, it was confirmed today.
FOX has taken a new directive with their spotlight games this season by placing the best game the network has to offer in the noon kickoff slot. It has been seen as a pretty rewarding move for the network as the noon time slot has typically been without any real marquee matchups the way the 3:30 p.m ET time slot has been, and of course the primetime lineup.
If all goes according to plan for the network, they could get a matchup in the next-to-last week of the Big Ten’s regular season with much more than Big Ten East Division hopes on the line. The game could very well carry some heavy playoff implications.
The game could be a matchup of 11-0 teams battling for playoff position, but each team has two more games to get through first. Ohio State’s chances of being 11-0 by the time the Nittany Lions come to Columbus are as good as they can get with Maryland this weekend and Rutgers next week. Penn State’s path to 11-0 may still be expected but should be trickier. The Nittany Lions are playing on the road at No. 17 Minnesota (8-0 Minnesota, by the way) this week. Penn State will host Indiana (7-2 Indiana, by the way) next week before their big trip to Ohio State. Penn State would be the more likely of the two top drop a game given the competition the next two weeks, but the stakes will be incredibly high in all likelihood for each team regardless of what happens between now and Nov. 23.
Ohio State topped the season’s first College Football layoff rankings on Tuesday night. Penn State took the fourth spot in the initial playoff rankings.