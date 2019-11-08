Gary Danielson: ‘I don’t care what Alabama says… he’s not the Tua Tagovailoa that started the season’

I’m going to go out on a limb here and state that the notably-secretive Nick Saban won’t be too pleased with this development.

Prior to the Chase Young situation that developed — and is still developing — earlier this morning, Tua Tagovailoa‘s health was the biggest storyline in college football heading into Week 11 of the regular season. Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s Week 8 win over rival Tennessee and didn’t play the following week. Coming off the bye and as had previously been the case, Nick Saban confirmed yet again this past Monday that, two weeks and a handful of days removed from surgery, the starting quarterback would be a game-time decision for No. 3 Alabama’s huge Week 11 matchup this Saturday with No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa.

That latest Game of the Century will be broadcast on CBS Saturday afternoon, with play-by-play man Brad Nessler and color analyst Gary Danielson on the call. Ahead of the LSU game, Danielson had some very direct comments as to Alabama’s starting quarterback’s current status.

"I watched Tua practice yesterday, he's not 100%. I don't care what Alabama says…he doesn't have that spring in his step, it's not natural. He's okay…I'd be playing if I was him, but he's not the Tua that started season" – Gary Danielson on #SECThisMorning @SiriusXM — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 8, 2019

Two National Title Contenders.

Two Elite QBs.

Two Healthy QBs? @CBSSports analyst Gary Danielson tells @PeterBurnsESPN and @ChrisDoering he isn't sold that we're going to see a fully healthy version of Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday. #RollTide #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/hvoOqupJgr — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 8, 2019

</cringe>

It’s quite obvious that, less than three weeks removed from surgery, Tagovailoa won’t be as healthy as he was to start the season. That said, we’ll circle back to our original point: It’s highly doubtful that The Nicktator will appreciate a member of the media, particularly one who likely had more access than others based on his assignment this weekend, taking Tagovailoa’s health public in such a way.

It should also be noted that, as of this posting, Tagovailoa is still a game-time decision and might not see the field at all, leaving sophomore Mac Jones as the Crimson Tide’s starter under center in their first real test of the 2019 season.