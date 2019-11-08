Illinois surprises walk-on WR Donny Navarro with a full scholarship

There are a lot (ok, a lot) of great things about college football but one of the best items on a daily/weekly/yearly basis has to be the rewarding of scholarships to walk-ons.

It’s obviously a huge moment for the players themselves but also everybody around them too. Their parents have to be overjoyed at not cutting a big check while teammates always get excited over rewarding a key member of the program who put in the hours upon hours of hard work.

The latest example comes courtesy of Illinois, which on Thursday evening saw head coach Lovie Smith — and his fantastic beard, of course — make the announcement at a team meeting that walk-on wide receiver Donny Navarro was now one of 85 scholarship players for the Illini.

Here’s the video:

Maybe not as creative a way to break the news to the player and the team overall that we’ve seen but a special moment nonetheless. These never ever seem to get old and you can add this one as the latest to the pile.

As for Navarro, his scholarship has certainly been earned over the past few months as he’s broken into the rotation at receiver. He’s recorded 11 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown in 2019, with the lone score coming in as a 48-yarder during the shocking upset of Wisconsin.

Illinois remains a win away from bowl eligibility heading into their game against Michigan State on Saturday.