Michigan State AD says there’s been no discussion about firing head coach Mark Dantonio

By Bryan FischerNov 8, 2019, 6:40 PM EST
Things are not good at Michigan State at the moment.

The team is currently hovering at .500 for the season going into Saturday’s game against Illinois and the Spartans’ offense in particular is operating at a nails on the chalkboard level (21.8 ppg, 110th nationally) that would be in the dregs of the Big Ten were it not for the ineptness of fellow conference rival Northwestern.

So needless to say, the MSU faithful have really had their patience tested in 2019 and that’s not even getting to recent results the past few seasons nor the number of huge scandals at the school that have brought negative headlines to the program on a consistent basis.

That being said though, it appears that Michigan State is giving no thought to making a change at head coach and firing Mark Dantonio, at least according to AD Bill Beekman in an interview with the Lansing State Journal.

“That is not even a discussion,” Beekman said. “Mark’s our head coach, there’s no question about that.”

Dantonio recently became the winningest coach in school history and is 111-55 overall at MSU. He has led the program to a trio of conference titles and an appearance in the College Football Playoff but recent seasons have been rough aside from a surprising 10-3 campaign in 2017.

The 63 year old’s odd move this offseason to shuffle his offensive staff while retaining all his assistants has brought plenty of criticism and he’s been involved in an ongoing lawsuit that will require him to be deposed after the season is over.

Dantonio is due a hefty retention bonus if he’s still Sparty’s head coach come January and so, unless he decides now is the time to walk away and retire, it appears the university will be cutting a multi-million dollar check early next year because they’re not pushing him out the door anytime soon.

AAC latest league to allow walk-ons to transfer without losing a year

By Bryan FischerNov 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EST
The so-called ‘Baker Mayfield Rule’ continues to spread throughout the country as players’ freedom of movement becomes a hot button issue in the world of the NCAA.

Per a release from the league office, the American Athletic Conference has formally approved a rule change that will allow walk-ons (or, more formally, student-athletes not on scholarship) to transfer to another school in the conference without having to sit a year. 

The move came as part of a broader set of issues that were discussed by AAC presidents and athletic directors during their annual fall meetings this week.

“We had another extremely productive meeting with our presidents and athletic directors this week in Philadelphia,” Commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “There was a great deal of discussion about the future of our league and the momentum that we have created as we prepare for our new television/media agreement with ESPN beginning next year. There is enormous enthusiasm in the wake of the Conference’s increasing football, basketball and Olympic sport success and we will continue to energize and refresh our successful P6 campaign.  We discussed the NCAA Board of Governors’ recent statement on name, image and likeness and we will be forming a conference working group to examine further that issue. We are all in agreement that this is a very complicated matter, and that preserving the amateur experience in a way that is fair to all student-athletes is of the utmost importance.”

The Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma first called attention to the issue after he was a walk-on at Texas Tech before eventually transferring to the Sooners and being placed on scholarship. Big 12 rules at the time stated Mayfield had to lose a season of eligibility as a result of the move but that was later amended to allow for such a scenario to happen without a player dropping a season. The Pac-12 and others have followed suit in recent years, with the AAC the latest at the Group of Five level to join the growing chorus.

In January, the NCAA also approved rules changes allowing walk-ons to transfer without penalty but many individual conferences had rules against doing so within their own league. That’s no longer the case in the AAC and others now as walk-ons finally get a measure of freedom that they didn’t have before.

NCAA coming around to idea of St. Thomas making the jump from DIII straight to FCS

By Bryan FischerNov 8, 2019, 4:37 PM EST
It appears Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold might not be the only one in recent memory to go directly from the Division III ranks straight to Division I football.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, The University of St. Thomas is going full steam ahead with the rare move up two divisions. The Tommies are hoping to join the Summit League for most of their sports if they get the necessary approvals and will likely become an FCS football team at the same time with a conference affiliation still to be determined.

Now you may ask what prompted such a move in the first place and for those without a clear memory of events from this past spring, St. Thomas was actually at the center of a firestorm after the school was kicked out for being too good at sports by the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). While they will remain a part of the league until the 2021 school year wraps up, their future after that has been up for some debate.

“We believe St. Thomas can be a viable Division I program, and we want them in our league,” Summit League commissioner Tom Douple told the paper. “We’re committed to working with them and working with the NCAA to try to solve this. We knew this was going to be a hard process, but we think it’s a good battle to fight.”

One of the biggest issues is that nobody has really done the leap from D3 to D1 and certainly no school in the time frame St. Thomas is looking at. There is a current 12 year (yes a dozen years) process mandated by the NCAA to make the transition, just like there is a similar one (on a shorter timeframe) to go from the FCS ranks to the FBS level that programs such as Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina have gone through in the recent past.

“[The NCAA] is working right now through a couple of different models of how to address this,” athletic director Phil Esten told the Tribune. “The good news is, nobody has yet said no. And they’re trying to find a way to create a [direct] pathway.

“Whether that’s through new legislation, amended legislation, some kind of an appeal process, I don’t know. Those are all the things that hopefully we’ll learn after further deliberations in January, at the [NCAA] convention.”

A spokesperson for the NCAA said they “support in concept’’ the idea of St. Thomas’ quick move but obviously there’s still plenty of moving parts to sort out. The hope for many is that some sort of resolution can get done by next April to allow the university and others to map out how things will go.

Either way, being too good at sports really is quite the headache nobody expected for the tiny university in Minnesota.

Illinois surprises walk-on WR Donny Navarro with a full scholarship

By Bryan FischerNov 8, 2019, 3:32 PM EST
There are a lot (ok, a lot) of great things about college football but one of the best items on a daily/weekly/yearly basis has to be the rewarding of scholarships to walk-ons.

It’s obviously a huge moment for the players themselves but also everybody around them too. Their parents have to be overjoyed at not cutting a big check while teammates always get excited over rewarding a key member of the program who put in the hours upon hours of hard work.

The latest example comes courtesy of Illinois, which on Thursday evening saw head coach Lovie Smith — and his fantastic beard, of course — make the announcement at a team meeting that walk-on wide receiver Donny Navarro was now one of 85 scholarship players for the Illini.

Here’s the video:

Maybe not as creative a way to break the news to the player and the team overall that we’ve seen but a special moment nonetheless. These never ever seem to get old and you can add this one as the latest to the pile.

As for Navarro, his scholarship has certainly been earned over the past few months as he’s broken into the rotation at receiver. He’s recorded 11 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown in 2019, with the lone score coming in as a 48-yarder during the shocking upset of Wisconsin.

Illinois remains a win away from bowl eligibility heading into their game against Michigan State on Saturday.

Oklahoma inks Tulsa to 2-for-1 series… spread out over a decade

By Bryan FischerNov 8, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
We’ve seen plenty of teams schedule games way out into the future… and we’ve seen plenty of teams ink series spanning a lengthy amount of time… and even plenty of Power Five teams that have scheduled 2-for-1 series with Group of Five programs… but we have not seen many that have combined all three elements for a unique setup. Well, until now courtesy of Oklahoma and Tulsa that is.

The two in-state rivals announced on Friday that they have scheduled a three-game series against each other, which has the distinction of being a 2-for-1 that spans a full decade between start and finish. The Sooners will kick things off against the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 16, 2023 at HA Chapman Stadium. Then the return set will be in Norman seven years later on Aug. 31, 2030. The finale to the three-game set will kickoff on Sept. 3, 2033, which, for some perspective, will come just a few weeks before OU’s current coach Lincoln Riley turns 50 years old.

“We’re excited about another series with Tulsa,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. “We have always had great respect for their school and football program, and are happy when we can play in front of our fans and alumni who live in the Tulsa area. It’s important to us to have a presence there whenever possible.”

As you would expect, the Sooners hold a considerable lead in the overall series with a 20-7-1 all-time mark over the Golden Hurricane. The two programs’ last meeting came in Norman back in 2015, which resulted in a 52-38 win for Oklahoma, while Tulsa last notched a victory in the series all the way back in 1996.