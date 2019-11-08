Michigan State AD says there’s been no discussion about firing head coach Mark Dantonio

Things are not good at Michigan State at the moment.
The team is currently hovering at .500 for the season going into Saturday’s game against Illinois and the Spartans’ offense in particular is operating at a nails on the chalkboard level (21.8 ppg, 110th nationally) that would be in the dregs of the Big Ten were it not for the ineptness of fellow conference rival Northwestern.
So needless to say, the MSU faithful have really had their patience tested in 2019 and that’s not even getting to recent results the past few seasons nor the number of huge scandals at the school that have brought negative headlines to the program on a consistent basis.
That being said though, it appears that Michigan State is giving no thought to making a change at head coach and firing Mark Dantonio, at least according to AD Bill Beekman in an interview with the Lansing State Journal.
“That is not even a discussion,” Beekman said. “Mark’s our head coach, there’s no question about that.”
Dantonio recently became the winningest coach in school history and is 111-55 overall at MSU. He has led the program to a trio of conference titles and an appearance in the College Football Playoff but recent seasons have been rough aside from a surprising 10-3 campaign in 2017.
The 63 year old’s odd move this offseason to shuffle his offensive staff while retaining all his assistants has brought plenty of criticism and he’s been involved in an ongoing lawsuit that will require him to be deposed after the season is over.
Dantonio is due a hefty retention bonus if he’s still Sparty’s head coach come January and so, unless he decides now is the time to walk away and retire, it appears the university will be cutting a multi-million dollar check early next year because they’re not pushing him out the door anytime soon.