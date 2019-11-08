New report says Deion Sanders is not a candidate for Florida State job

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Twitter in general and the college football world specifically was set ablaze overnight as a report emerged that Deion Sanders had is a candidate for the Florida State head-coaching vacancy. And it was proffered by an actual, widely-respected reporter, not from The Onion‘s sports arm.

The former FSU All-American and College Football Hall of Famer didn’t exactly dispel the speculation…

Love ya my brother! Always have always will. Coming up in FLORIDA You made us think outside the box & dream big. I need those players from Miami. Just joking….. Not really😂🙏🏿✍🏿👍🏿💯 https://t.co/aBHPPgtgZu — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 8, 2019

… which only further added to the buzz.

Alas, the Primetime party is over. At least, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, it’s over.

Despite a report from the NFL Network that Deion Sanders is a candidate for the vacant FSU football coaching job, sources close to the search tell the Democrat that he is not a candidate.

As a reminder, Sanders has never coached at the collegiate or professional level, his entire coaching career consisting of a couple of stints at the high school level — and one of those high school stints was an abject disaster.

So, breathe a little easier Seminoles fans. It appears you have dodged this particular coaching bullet.