New report says Deion Sanders is not a candidate for Florida State job

By John TaylorNov 8, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Well, that was fun while it lasted.

Twitter in general and the college football world specifically was set ablaze overnight as a report emerged that Deion Sanders had is a candidate for the Florida State head-coaching vacancy.  And it was proffered by an actual, widely-respected reporter, not from The Onion‘s sports arm.

The former FSU All-American and College Football Hall of Famer didn’t exactly dispel the speculation…

… which only further added to the buzz.

Alas, the Primetime party is over.  At least, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, it’s over.

Despite a report from the NFL Network that Deion Sanders is a candidate for the vacant FSU football coaching job, sources close to the search tell the Democrat that he is not a candidate.

As a reminder, Sanders has never coached at the collegiate or professional level, his entire coaching career consisting of a couple of stints at the high school level — and one of those high school stints was an abject disaster.

So, breathe a little easier Seminoles fans.  It appears you have dodged this particular coaching bullet.

USC transfer QB Jack Sears visiting Oregon State

By John TaylorNov 8, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Jack Sears may have left USC, but, depending on how things play out moving forward, he may not end up leaving the Pac-12.

After finding himself fourth on the quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  A little over two months later, Sears is kicking his transfer tour into high gear as multiple media outlets are reporting that the quarterback is visiting Oregon State this weekend.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Regardless of at which FBS school he ultimately lands, Sears should have two years of eligibility that he can begin using at his new college football home next season.

South Carolina’s leading rusher ruled out for App State

By John TaylorNov 8, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Needing to win two of its last three games to become bowl-eligible, South Carolina will be down its running-game workhorse for the first of that trio of contests.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game against Appalachian State, Tavien Feaster has been dealing with a groin injury that had left his status for Week 11 up in the air.  The key word there is “had” as, during his radio show Thursday night, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that the running back will be sidelined for the non-conference matchup.

Feaster, a transfer from Clemson, leads the Gamecocks with 625 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

There is some good news for USC’s running game as Rico Dowdle, who has missed the past three games with a sprained knee, appears likely to be a go Saturday as he practiced throughout the week with no issues.  Despite missing nearly one-quarter of the season, Dowdle is still second on the team with 457 yards and four touchdowns.

Gary Danielson: ‘I don’t care what Alabama says… he’s not the Tua Tagovailoa that started the season’

By John TaylorNov 8, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
I’m going to go out on a limb here and state that the notably-secretive Nick Saban won’t be too pleased with this development.

Prior to the Chase Young situation that developedand is still developing — earlier this morning, Tua Tagovailoa‘s health was the biggest storyline in college football heading into Week 11 of the regular season.  Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s Week 8 win over rival Tennessee and didn’t play the following week.  Coming off the bye and as had previously been the caseNick Saban confirmed yet again this past Monday that, two weeks and a handful of days removed from surgery, the starting quarterback would be a game-time decision for No. 3 Alabama’s huge Week 11 matchup this Saturday with No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa.

That latest Game of the Century will be broadcast on CBS Saturday afternoon, with play-by-play man Brad Nessler and color analyst Gary Danielson on the call.  Ahead of the LSU game, Danielson had some very direct comments as to Alabama’s starting quarterback’s current status.

It’s quite obvious that, less than three weeks removed from surgery, Tagovailoa won’t be as healthy as he was to start the season.  That said, we’ll circle back to our original point: It’s highly doubtful that The Nicktator will appreciate a member of the media, particularly one who likely had more access than others based on his assignment this weekend, taking Tagovailoa’s health public in such a way.

It should also be noted that, as of this posting, Tagovailoa is still a game-time decision and might not see the field at all, leaving sophomore Mac Jones as the Crimson Tide’s starter under center in their first real test of the 2019 season.

Clay Helton heaps praise on new USC AD Mike Bohn

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 8, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Given the temperature of his coaching seat, would you expect any different?

Following a week’s worth of speculation, USC confirmed in a press conference early Thursday afternoon that Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn would be replacing Lynn Swann as the university’s athletic director.  With deciding the fate of current head football coach looming as Job 1 for Bohn, the new AD demurred when asked about Clay Helton‘s future with the program, stating, “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived.”

Interestingly, Helton didn’t meet with Bohn prior to the new AD’s hiring, although he did get a face-to-face with him after the press conference — along with the 20 head coaches of the university’s other varsity sports, it should be noted.  Following that initial meeting, Helton was effusive in his praise of his new boss.

From the Los Angeles Times:

What an exciting time for our university today,” Helton said, opting for an optimistic message during his Thursday evening news conference. “I think [USC President] Dr. [Carol L.] Folt has done a wonderful job across our university in hiring quality people in her transition. Today was no different.”

Helton used the words “awesome,” “positive,” and “exciting” to describe [his and Bohn’s] initial interactions, ignoring the wide speculation that the hiring of Bohn is a possible precursor to his firing at the end of the season.

“To see [Bohn’s] energy and his positivity hitting the ground running today was awesome,” Helton said. “I just really appreciated him. To take the time on this day to sit down with all 21 coaches, to sit down with me personally, to take the time to visit with our team, that’s big-time. That’s hitting the ground running and touching the people that matter.

Coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons his first two full years with the Trojans, a 5-7 record in 2018 put Helton squarely on the hot seat entering 2019.  After a 3-1 start to this current campaign, USC, which has dealt with myriad injuries to key players throughout the year, proceeded to lose three of its next five, although all three of those setbacks came against ranked opponents.  Two of those defeats came on the road, but the home loss was a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Oregon last Saturday that had the calls for Helton’s scalp growing in intensity.

USC will face Arizona State, Cal and crosstown rival UCLA to close out the 2019 regular season.