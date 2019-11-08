No Moore: Purdue’s star WR ruled out for yet another game

When it comes to Rondale Moore’s availability, it’s lather, rinse and repeat — and it might be time to consider shutting him down for good for the year as well.
Because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss to Minnesota, Moore has missed each of Purdue’s last five games. With a Week 11 matchup against Northwestern fast approaching on the horizon, head coach Jeff Brohm has confirmed that the star wide receiver will be sidelined for a sixth straight game.
With just two regular-season games remaining after this weekend — at 16th-ranked Wisconsin, home versus 7-2 Indiana — and, currently sitting at 3-6, bowl eligibility an unlikelihood, a decision on what’s left of the sophomore’s truncated 2019 campaign will need to be made.
Despite missing more than half the season, Moore is still fourth on the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and third in receiving yards (387). The sophomore’s also tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two.
Last year as a true freshman, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while also averaging 20.1 and 6.8 yards per kickoff and punt return, respectively.