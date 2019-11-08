Ohio State’s Chase Young facing indefinite suspension for NCAA violation

So much for the burgeoning notion that a purely defensive player can break that stiff-armed jinx in 2019.

With his Heisman Trophy stock on the rise, and with Todd Gurley visions now dancing in our collective heads, LettermanRow.com is now reporting that Ohio State’s Chase Young is facing an indefinite suspension for an NCAA rules violation. Little is known about the exact nature of the alleged violation, other than it will definitely sideline the standout defensive end for this Saturday’s Maryland game.

From the website’s report:

Ohio State has not publicly commented at this point on Friday morning, and exact details about the potential NCAA violation remain unclear at this point. Multiple sources have indicated that the program is optimistic that Young will be cleared to return to Buckeyes this season, but a resolution for the matter still hasn’t been reached.

In its weekly status report, OSU subsequently confirmed that “Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

Young’s 13½ sacks currently lead the nation, while he’s tied for second in tackles for loss with 15½. The preseason All-American is one sack away from setting the school’s single-season record.

A junior, Young is widely expected to forego his remaining season of eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s projected to be one of the first players selected.