Ohio State’s Chase Young facing indefinite suspension for NCAA violation

Nov 8, 2019
So much for the burgeoning notion that a purely defensive player can break that stiff-armed jinx in 2019.

With his Heisman Trophy stock on the rise, and with Todd Gurley visions now dancing in our collective heads, LettermanRow.com is now reporting that Ohio State’s Chase Young is facing an indefinite suspension for an NCAA rules violation.  Little is known about the exact nature of the alleged violation, other than it will definitely sideline the standout defensive end for this Saturday’s Maryland game.

From the website’s report:

Ohio State has not publicly commented at this point on Friday morning, and exact details about the potential NCAA violation remain unclear at this point. Multiple sources have indicated that the program is optimistic that Young will be cleared to return to Buckeyes this season, but a resolution for the matter still hasn’t been reached.

In its weekly status report, OSU subsequently confirmed that “Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

Young’s 13½ sacks currently lead the nation, while he’s tied for second in tackles for loss with 15½.  The preseason All-American is one sack away from setting the school’s single-season record.

A junior, Young is widely expected to forego his remaining season of eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s projected to be one of the first players selected.

No Moore: Purdue’s star WR ruled out for yet another game

Nov 8, 2019
When it comes to Rondale Moore’s availability, it’s lather, rinse and repeat — and it might be time to consider shutting him down for good for the year as well.

Because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss to Minnesota, Moore has missed each of Purdue’s last five games. With a Week 11 matchup against Northwestern fast approaching on the horizon, head coach Jeff Brohm has confirmed that the star wide receiver will be sidelined for a sixth straight game.

With just two regular-season games remaining after this weekend — at 16th-ranked Wisconsin, home versus 7-2 Indiana — and, currently sitting at 3-6, bowl eligibility an unlikelihood, a decision on what’s left of the sophomore’s truncated 2019 campaign will need to be made.

Despite missing more than half the season, Moore is still fourth on the Boilermakers in receptions (29) and third in receiving yards (387).  The sophomore’s also tied for third in receiving touchdowns with two.

Last year as a true freshman, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.  He added another 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries while also averaging 20.1 and 6.8 yards per kickoff and punt return, respectively.

Report: Deion Sanders has emerged as candidate for Florida State job

Nov 8, 2019
No, this isn’t The Onion.  And…

… wait, what???

With the speculation swirling around Bob Stoops riding into Tallahassee on his white horse waning, Florida State can now get back to the business of finding a replacement for the dismissed Willie Taggart.  Stoops’ brother, former FSU defensive coordinator and current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, has been mentioned as a potential candidate, as have Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Memphis’ Mike Norvell.

Those latter two have no connection to the Seminoles football program; one name that surfaced overnight in connection to the opening certainly does.

(Writer’s note: I checked and rechecked, then double-checked, then double-checked my double-check, to ensure that wasn’t a parody account.)

That’s right, Deion Sanders, the College Football Hall of Famer who was an All-American defensive back for the Seminoles, is apparently in the mix to replace Taggart.  Last January, it was reported that there was mutual interest between Sanders and Taggart in the former joining the latter’s first FSU staff as defensive backs coach, although that never came to fruition.

Sanders, whose NFL career ended in 2005, has never coached at the collegiate level.  He started his own ill-fated charter school in 2012 and coached the football team there — “[t]he school was plagued by ethical, legal, and financial issues, and closed on January 30, 2015, due to financial insolvency” — while he served as the offensive coordinator at a private school in Texas while his sons, now at the collegiate level, were players there.

So, Primetime, now an NFL Network analyst, back in Tallahassee as the head of one of the most iconic college football programs of the last half-century?

Cincinnati RB Tavion Thomas announces entry to transfer portal

Nov 7, 2019
It turns out Cincinnati didn’t just lose an athletics director on Thursday. Running back Tavion Thomas took to Twitter to announce he too was about to be leaving Cincinnati behind.

In a somewhat tense-sounding tweet, Thomas confirmed his plan to transfer from Cincinnati.

Why Thomas says he is so “salty” is unknown, but it sure does seem as though he is looking to move on to take advantage of a fresh start, potentially with a chance to be a more featured player in an offense.

Thomas, a Dayton, Ohio native, was a member of Cincinnati’s Class of 2018. This season has seen Thomas appear in four games with 190 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats. Thomas appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, in which he accumulated 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Because Thomas has only appeared in four games this season, he can use the 2019 season as a redshirt season under the NCAA’s redshirt rule revised for last season. That will leave Thomas with three seasons of eligibility, although he will have to lose one of those seasons while sitting out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program.

New USC AD Mike Bohn will wait to make any decisions regarding Clay Helton

Nov 7, 2019
Earlier today, Mike Bohn was officially introduced as the new athletics director at USC. Among the top issues for Bohn to address when meeting with the media was the job security of head football coach Clay Helton. Not too surprisingly, Bohn was not particularly interested in suggesting he is ready to name a replacement to lead the Trojans on the football field.

“We all understand the importance of football; it’s very similar to every institution that I’ve been a part of,” Bohn said when speaking to the media at an introductory press conference on Thursday, according to Edward Aschoff of ESPN.com. “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived and am in the process of learning and trying to listen. But I have a good sense of really quickly being able to connect and find out how we’re doing and where we’re going, and I want to impact recruiting.”

This comment is not exactly a strong show of support for Helton, but it is not a statement of incoming doom for Helton either. Realistically, this is the safest of answers the new AD could possibly give as he is not drawing any line and leaving time to evaluate the situation deeper. There is still a month of football to play, and USC could still end the season on a strong note that could suggest Helton is worthy of retaining the job. The popular opinion seems to be that USC should move on from Helton as the Trojans have regressed in a number of ways since winning the Rose Bowl three seasons ago. USC won the Pac-12 championship two years ago but lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl (the Rose Bowl was used as a College Football Playoff semifinal, so the Pac-12 and Big Ten champions were transplanted to the Cotton Bowl).

Last season, the downward trend continued with no bowl appearance nat all. USC needs one more win in their final three games to clinch bowl eligibility this season with road games against Arizona State and Cal in the next two weeks. USC hosts UCLA in the regular-season finale and the Trojans lost to Chip Kelly and the Bruins last season. Failing to go bowling would likely lead to a guaranteed coaching change with the Trojans.

So Bohn has some time before any decision really needs to be made on the future of the head coaching position at USC.