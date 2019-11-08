South Carolina’s leading rusher ruled out for App State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Needing to win two of its last three games to become bowl-eligible, South Carolina will be down its running-game workhorse for the first of that trio of contests.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game against Appalachian State, Tavien Feaster has been dealing with a groin injury that had left his status for Week 11 up in the air. The key word there is “had” as, during his radio show Thursday night, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that the running back will be sidelined for the non-conference matchup.

Will Muschamp on his call-in show: Tavien Feaster is out this week. May get him back next week. Jaylen Nichols is questionable, but Dylan Wonnum took every rep in practice this week. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) November 8, 2019

Feaster, a transfer from Clemson, leads the Gamecocks with 625 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

There is some good news for USC’s running game as Rico Dowdle, who has missed the past three games with a sprained knee, appears likely to be a go Saturday as he practiced throughout the week with no issues. Despite missing nearly one-quarter of the season, Dowdle is still second on the team with 457 yards and four touchdowns.