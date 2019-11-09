Getty Images

Chad Morris’ seat scorching as Arkansas’ blown out by Western Kentucky

By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
Willie Taggart may very soon have some less-than-two-and-done coaching company.

During his first season at Arkansas in 2018, Chad Morris‘ 2-10 record was, percentage-wise, the worst in the 125-year history of the football program.  In the 126th season, Morris has the Razorbacks on target to match that low-water mark as UA entered today’s game against Western Kentucky (6-4) at 2-7.

Unfortunately for Morris — or fortunately for those looking to rid themselves of the head coach — he in no way, shape or form helped himself in Week 11 as WKU came into Fayetteville and bullied the overmatched Razorbacks (think about that) in a 45-19 blowout win.  The Hilltoppers held a 35-7 advantage at halftime.  Against an SEC team.  In their own house.

This marks the second-straight year Arkansas has gotten embarrassed by a school from Conference USA, the first being North Texas in a 44-17 win in mid-September of last year.  This is also the fourth-straight game in which the Razorbacks have lost by at least 26 points after their first four losses came by a combined 29 points.

John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and making his first careers start, completed just three of his 10 passes for zero touchdowns and an interception.

Arguably the only positive on the day for Arkansas was running back Rakeem Boyd, who ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just eight carries.  Those two scores came from 86 and 76 yards out.

Take away Boyd’s ground outburst, and the rest of his teammates totaled just 155 yards of offense; the visiting Hilltoppers put up 478 — 213 through the air and 265 on the ground.  Over 200 of those yards came off the right arm of Ty Storey, who transferred to WKU this offseason from… Arkansas.

The remaining schedule doesn’t portend well for a mini-turnaround for Arkansas before another lost season comes to an end either as, after a bye next weekend, travels to No. 2 LSU in Week 13 before hosting 5-3 Missouri in the regular-season finale.

WKU, meanwhile, has become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.

No. 13 Wisconsin leads slugfest against No. 18 Iowa at halftime


By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
Anytime No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 18 Iowa get together in a Big Ten West battle, you can count on some tough defense, plenty of running the football and pretty much the definition of a slugfest between the two Heartland rivals. Such was the case again on Saturday afternoon in Madison as the Badgers took a 14-6 lead into the halftime as each side tries to keep up with Minnesota in the division race.

Jonathan Taylor led the way for the home side once again, posting 107 yards on the ground as he averaged over six yards a touch. That certainly helped open things up in the middle of the field for QB Jack Coan, who finished the half 10-of-15 passing for 74 yards and nifty touchdown pass of play action with just seconds left in the second quarter. Wideout Danny Davis had a breakout game, making it across the goal line off a jet sweep touchdown run and catching the other score for UW.

Iowa had just 93 yards of total offense and was 0-3 on third down against that stout defense on the other sideline. Nate Stanley completed just three passes for 27 yards while Toren Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes’ offense with 45 yards rushing. Star pass rusher A.J. Epenesa did force a fumble inside the 20 early in the game but the Hawkeyes couldn’t convert it into a touchdown and instead settled for one of their two field goals.

It goes without saying that this is a massive meeting with larger implications, given that both teams are ranked and still have an outside shot of catching the Gophers for the division crown. It seems doubtful this turns into a shootout in the second half the way things are trending but the close and hard-fought nature of this series could make it interesting down the stretch.

No. 2 LSU on the verge of blowing out No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa


By Zach BarnettNov 9, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
Joe Burrow has out-dueled Tua Tagovailoa and No. 2 LSU leads No. 3 Alabama 33-13 at the half in Tuscaloosa — with the chance to add to it when the second half begins.

Burrow has been nothing short of masterful, hitting 18-of-20 throws for 252 yards and three touchdowns while running eight times for a team-high 31 yards. Tagovailoa threw for 172 yards and a score, but also committed two turnovers that turned into two LSU touchdowns.

Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and rolled to the LSU 8-yard line until Tagovailoa fumbled the ball, recovered by LSU’s Ray Thornton. The Tigers promptly roared out of the gate, needing only 62 plays to move 92 yards, the final 33 on a strike from Burrow to J’Marr Chase.

Another Alabama fumble — this one by punter Ty Perine on a bobbled snap — giving LSU the ball at Alabama’s 40 with a 7-0 lead and a chance to deliver an early haymaker. Instead, Alabama’s defense limited the Tigers to a 40-yard Cade York field goal and then delivered a haymaker of its own in the form of a 72-yard Jaylen Waddle punt return touchdown.

LSU immediately answered, though, moving 75 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 29-yard toss from Burrow to Terrace Marshall, Jr. York’s PAT was blocked, though, and LSU’s lead sat at 16-7 not even two minutes into the second quarter.

After a pair of scoreless drives, Alabama’s offense finally joined the game when Devonta Smith streaked past LSU’s freshman All-American corner Derek Stingley, Jr. — who was looking to the sideline at the snap — for a 64-yard touchdown. Joseph Bulovas‘s PAT pushed wide right, keeping LSU’s lead at three with 6:43 to go in the second quarter.

After a York field goal pushed LSU’s lead to six and a Crimson Tide three-and-out, the Tigers took over at its own 39 with 2:39 left in the first half. LSU played the drive beautifully, keyed by a 16-yard connection to Thaddeus Moss where he stepped out of bounds, stepped back in and then snared the ball with his arm stretching practically to Birmingham, which put the ball at Alabama’s 1. Clyde Edwards-Elaire soared in three plays later, putting LSU up 26-13 with 26 ticks left in the first half.

Ed Orgeron and company would have been thrilled to take a 13-point lead into the locker room until Patrick Queen intercepted Tagovailoa on the next snap which, when paired with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, gave LSU the ball at Alabama’s 13 with 11 seconds left before halftime. They needed only five, as Burrow found Edwards-Elaire for a touchdown.

And that’s not all. LSU will receive to open the second half.

Quick start has No. 16 Kansas State leading Texas at halftime


By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Looking to stay firmly in the thick of the Big 12 championship hunt, Kansas State is holding on to a lead at halftime against Texas. The Wildcats own a 14-7 lead on the Longhorns, who played for the Big 12 title last season,  thanks to two touchdown passes thrown by Skyler Thompson in the first quarter.

Kansas State got off to a quick start with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Malik Knowles on a 3rd-and-5 on the third play fo the game. Texas proceeded to end its first offensive possession with a missed field goal, and Kansas State kept the pressure on with a second touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. Wykeen Gill hauled in a 19-yard pass from Thompson to give the visiting Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

After exchanging punts on the next two offensive series, Texas finally got on the board in the second quarter. Sam Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown to cut the Kansas State lea din half. The Wildcats fumbled in Texas territory on the next drive, but Texas was unable to move the football more than 11 yards before resorting to punting back to Kansas State. Faced with a 4th-and-14 at the Texas 42-yard line, Kansas State opted to play it safe and punted the ball down to the Texas 19-yard line.

A Kansas State win would keep them in third place in the Big 12 standings, knocking on the door step of playing for the Big 12 championship. But if Texas comes back, the big 12 race could quickly be trimmed down to a two-team race between Baylor and Oklahoma.

WATCH: P.J. Fleck crowd surfs the locker room after Minnesota’s huge win over Penn State


By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Hey, he’s earned it.

P.J. Fleck‘s week began with the confirmation that he and the University of Minnesota had reached an agreement on a seven-year contract extension.  Four days later, in the football program’s biggest game in at least a half-century, No. 17 Minnesota outplayed No. 4 Penn State in claiming a thrilling 31-26 win at sold-out TCF Stadium.

Suffice to say, it was an emotional postgame for myriad people involved as the Gophers moved to 9-0 for the first time since 1904 (!!!).  In a jubilant locker room, and with the help of his players, the 38-year-old Fleck let his hair down (wink) with a well-deserved and impromptu crowd-surfing celebration.

Yeah, college football, for all of its flaws, remains supremely awesome.