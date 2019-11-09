Chad Morris’ seat scorching as Arkansas’ blown out by Western Kentucky

Willie Taggart may very soon have some less-than-two-and-done coaching company.

During his first season at Arkansas in 2018, Chad Morris‘ 2-10 record was, percentage-wise, the worst in the 125-year history of the football program. In the 126th season, Morris has the Razorbacks on target to match that low-water mark as UA entered today’s game against Western Kentucky (6-4) at 2-7.

Unfortunately for Morris — or fortunately for those looking to rid themselves of the head coach — he in no way, shape or form helped himself in Week 11 as WKU came into Fayetteville and bullied the overmatched Razorbacks (think about that) in a 45-19 blowout win. The Hilltoppers held a 35-7 advantage at halftime. Against an SEC team. In their own house.

This marks the second-straight year Arkansas has gotten embarrassed by a school from Conference USA, the first being North Texas in a 44-17 win in mid-September of last year. This is also the fourth-straight game in which the Razorbacks have lost by at least 26 points after their first four losses came by a combined 29 points.

John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and making his first careers start, completed just three of his 10 passes for zero touchdowns and an interception.

Arguably the only positive on the day for Arkansas was running back Rakeem Boyd, who ran for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just eight carries. Those two scores came from 86 and 76 yards out.

Take away Boyd’s ground outburst, and the rest of his teammates totaled just 155 yards of offense; the visiting Hilltoppers put up 478 — 213 through the air and 265 on the ground. Over 200 of those yards came off the right arm of Ty Storey, who transferred to WKU this offseason from… Arkansas.

The remaining schedule doesn’t portend well for a mini-turnaround for Arkansas before another lost season comes to an end either as, after a bye next weekend, travels to No. 2 LSU in Week 13 before hosting 5-3 Missouri in the regular-season finale.

WKU, meanwhile, has become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.