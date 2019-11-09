Kirk Herbstreit: Chase Young suspended four games; Ohio State feels it’ll be reduced to 2-3 games on appeal

There are yet another couple of updates to the biggest storyline in college football heading into Week 11.
Top-ranked Ohio State confirmed Friday morning that star defensive end and rising Heisman Trophy contender Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game against Maryland. Per the school, Young will be sidelined for the foreseeable future “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”
On his personal Twitter account, Young acknowledged he had “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend” that he “repaid… in full last summer.” It was subsequently reported that the loan was used to pay for airfare for Young’s family so they could see him play in January’s Rose Bowl against Washington.
On ESPN‘s College GameDay show a short time ago, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeyes quarterback, stated that, because of the amount of money involved, Young will be slotted for a four-game suspension. The university will appeal that initial number and it’s expected that the suspension will be knocked down to “two games, maybe three games,” Herbstreit stated, adding, “it won’t stay at four.”
OSU expects to hear an answer from the NCAA on the appeal next week.
After this weekend’s game, OSU travels to Piscataway to face woebegone Rutgers before hosting No. 5 Penn State and making the trek to Ann Arbor for a road game against hated rival and 14th-ranked Michigan in back-to-back weeks. The length of the suspension will, obviously, have an effect on OSU’s postseason plans as a two-game suspension would have him back for that huge two-game stretch while a three- or four-game suspension would have him missing both.
Overnight, yet another development surfaced as The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that it was Young’s girlfriend, not family, for whom money was borrowed to fly out to the Rose Bowl. As have others, Feldman also reported that the loan came from an individual who was neither an agent nor a booster.
“That would be significant in the NCAA’s eyes as it begins to sort all of this out,” Feldman wrote.
Not that you need a numerical reminder, but Saturday afternoon is a rather huge day college sports-wise in the Twin Cities.
Shortly after noon Eastern Time, one of the biggest games in the history of the University of Minnesota football program kicks off as the No. 17 Golden Gophers play host to No. 4 Penn State. TCF Bank Stadium, the Gophers’ football home that opened in 2009, has an official current-day capacity of 50,085, a number that hasn’t been reached much the past couple of years.
Week 11, though, will be a different animal entirely both on the field and in the stands as the football program confirmed this week that the game is officially a sellout.
This will mark the first sellout of TCF Bank Stadium since the Wisconsin game back in November of 2015. The number of butts in the seats that day was actually 52,850 as attendance at the stadium was increased when it served as the temporary home for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
As a reminder, the Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941. If they can upset the Nittany Lions — right now they’re 6.5-point home underdogs — they will move to 9-0 for the first time since 1904.
This isn’t exactly optimal for a passing “attack” as woeful as Northwestern’s.
An unspecified injury suffered during the Oct. 26 loss to Iowa kept J.J. Jefferson out of last Saturday’s loss to Indiana. Ahead of its Week 11 matchup with Purdue, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver has also officially been ruled out for the Boilermakers.
As was the case the week before, Northwestern has not identified the specific nature of the injury.
Jefferson is currently second on the Wildcats with 155 receiving yards and tied for third in receptions with 12. He also leads the team with a 12.9 yards per catch average and two receiving touchdowns.
In fact, Jefferson’s two touchdown catches are the only two for the team through eight games. Northwestern is currently tied with Georgia Southern and Old Dominion for the fewest scoring tosses at the FBS level. Rutgers’ six are next-worst among Power Five schools.
One other injury note: Second-leading rusher Isaiah Bowser is not listed on the injury report, but he’s also not listed on the two-deep depth chart that was attached to the report. Bowser has been struggling with a knee injury suffered in the season opener, one that’s already sidelined him for a total of three games.
If Ye Olde Arrest Ticker was still around, it’d be time for a rare game-day resetting of the meter back to double zeroes.
The latest player to hit an off-field pothole is Jeshua Fixel, with NevadaSportsNet.com reporting that the Nevada true freshman was arrested very early Friday morning on a charge of first-offense driving under the influence. That charge is a misdemeanor.
No details of what led up to the walk-on wide receiver’s arrest have been released.
In a statement, a program spokesperson said that “[w]e were disappointed to learn of this incident this morning and we are in the process of acquiring more details at this time.”
Fixel hasn’t played a down for the Wolf Pack this season and, as noted by the website, he has been a part of Nevada’s scout team during practice.
Entering the 2019 season, being on the wrong side of the won-loss ledger wasn’t something the UCF program was used to the last couple of years. Unfortunately for that AAC school, it’s become an all-too-familiar feeling of late.
In 2017 and 2018, the Knights won all 24 of its regular-season games. Add in the first three games of the 2019 campaign, and they were riding a 27-game in-season winning streak in addition to winning 29 of 30 overall. Week 4, however, saw that streak abruptly snapped as Pitt upended UCF on a trick play in the final minute of a one-point Knights loss.
Another loss to Cincinnati two weeks later followed, although UCF righted the ship to win three in a row heading into its Week 11 matchup with Tulsa on the road Friday night. Exiting it, however, the Knights head back to the Sunshine State with its third loss in seven games as the Golden Hurricane, who entered the game as 17-point underdogs, came away with a 34-31 upset win.
UCF held a 28-17 lead at halftime and took a 31-24 advantage into the fourth quarter. A 17-yard touchdown catch by the Golden Hurricane’s Sam Crawford Jr. from Seth Boomer, who replaced the injured starter Zach Smith, with 9:01 left knotted the score at 31-all; a 23-yard field goal by Jacob Rainey, who has missed eight on the season, four minutes later proved to be the game-winner.
The loss not only drops UCF to 7-3 overall but to 4-2 in conference play, two games in the loss column behind a Cincinnati squad that has already knocked off the Knights. UCF will need to win its last two games (at Tulane, USF) and hope Cincinnati loses three of its last four (UConn, at USF, Temple, at No. 21 Memphis) in order to have a shot at claiming the AAC East.
With the win, Tulsa improves to 3-7 on the season.