Nevada WR Jeshua Fixel facing DUI charge

There are yet another couple of updates to the biggest storyline in college football heading into Week 11.

Top-ranked Ohio State confirmed Friday morning that star defensive end and rising Heisman Trophy contender Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game against Maryland. Per the school, Young will be sidelined for the foreseeable future “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”

On his personal Twitter account, Young acknowledged he had “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend” that he “repaid… in full last summer.” It was subsequently reported that the loan was used to pay for airfare for Young’s family so they could see him play in January’s Rose Bowl against Washington.

On ESPN‘s College GameDay show a short time ago, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeyes quarterback, stated that, because of the amount of money involved, Young will be slotted for a four-game suspension. The university will appeal that initial number and it’s expected that the suspension will be knocked down to “two games, maybe three games,” Herbstreit stated, adding, “it won’t stay at four.”

OSU expects to hear an answer from the NCAA on the appeal next week.

After this weekend’s game, OSU travels to Piscataway to face woebegone Rutgers before hosting No. 5 Penn State and making the trek to Ann Arbor for a road game against hated rival and 14th-ranked Michigan in back-to-back weeks. The length of the suspension will, obviously, have an effect on OSU’s postseason plans as a two-game suspension would have him back for that huge two-game stretch while a three- or four-game suspension would have him missing both.

Overnight, yet another development surfaced as The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that it was Young’s girlfriend, not family, for whom money was borrowed to fly out to the Rose Bowl. As have others, Feldman also reported that the loan came from an individual who was neither an agent nor a booster.

“That would be significant in the NCAA’s eyes as it begins to sort all of this out,” Feldman wrote.