No. 13 Wisconsin leads slugfest against No. 18 Iowa at halftime

Anytime No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 18 Iowa get together in a Big Ten West battle, you can count on some tough defense, plenty of running the football and pretty much the definition of a slugfest between the two Heartland rivals. Such was the case again on Saturday afternoon in Madison as the Badgers took a 14-6 lead into the halftime as each side tries to keep up with Minnesota in the division race.
Jonathan Taylor led the way for the home side once again, posting 107 yards on the ground as he averaged over six yards a touch. That certainly helped open things up in the middle of the field for QB Jack Coan, who finished the half 10-of-15 passing for 74 yards and nifty touchdown pass of play action with just seconds left in the second quarter. Wideout Danny Davis had a breakout game, making it across the goal line off a jet sweep touchdown run and catching the other score for UW.
Iowa had just 93 yards of total offense and was 0-3 on third down against that stout defense on the other sideline. Nate Stanley completed just three passes for 27 yards while Toren Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes’ offense with 45 yards rushing. Star pass rusher A.J. Epenesa did force a fumble inside the 20 early in the game but the Hawkeyes couldn’t convert it into a touchdown and instead settled for one of their two field goals.
It goes without saying that this is a massive meeting with larger implications, given that both teams are ranked and still have an outside shot of catching the Gophers for the division crown. It seems doubtful this turns into a shootout in the second half the way things are trending but the close and hard-fought nature of this series could make it interesting down the stretch.