No. 6 Georgia shuts out Missouri to move one step closer to third consecutive SEC East crown

It was a pretty good day for No. 6 Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC). A shutout victory (27-0)over Missouri ( 5-4, 2-3 SEC) has Georgia one game away from playing for the SEC championship for the third consecutive season. But Georgia’s 27-0 victory came at a bit of an injury toll with a handful of Georgia players having to leave the game for various injury concerns.
Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager left the game with a shoulder injury late in the first half. At other points in the game, offensive linemen Cade Mays, Trey Hill, and Isaiah Wilson all left the game with injuries.
Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes in the win, with two going to George Pickens. D’Andre Swift had a slow start to the game against the Tigers defense and ended the game with 83 rushing yards without a touchdown. It may not have been the best Georgia offensive production, but the defense more than took care of things against the Tigers. Mizzou converted just four third-down attempts all night while struggling to get to 189 yards of total offense.
Missouri is now officially eliminated from the SEC East race, as they can do no better than tie with Georgia and would lose on a head-to-head tiebreaker. But Georgia still has to win one more game in conference play to wrap up its third consecutive division crown. Georgia will clinch the division with any combination of a win against Auburn, a win against Texas A&M or a Florida loss to Missouri. Florida will play its SEC finale next week on the road against Missouri at noon eastern. So Georgia could know whether or not they have the division clinched or not by the time they take the field at Auburn (game time to be determined as of this post).
So, simply put, Georgia will clinch the SEC East next week if Florida loses to Missouri or Georgia beats Auburn. If neither one of those things happens next week, then it is on to Georgia’s SEC finale against Texas A&M to determine the fate of the division.
Georgia also picked a good day to win a game. Ranked sixth by the College Football Playoff selection committee, the Bulldogs won on a day that saw No. 4 Penn State lose on the road to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Alabama come up short at home against No. 2 LSU. As far as one-loss teams go, it is a crowded field and Georgia’s loss is the worst any one-loss team has on its record (South Carolina). But Georgia also has a couple of the best wins with victories against Notre Dame and Florida in their pocket. How this all balances out in the eyes of the selection committee will be something to watch. It would not be expected Alabama falls too far given a hard-fought loss to LSU, and it is not a guarantee Penn State takes a massive tumble either (although Minnesota should make a nice jump). No matter what the selection committee says in their second batch of rankings on Tuesday, Georgia remains in a position to leave no doubt, as a one-loss SEC champion would be nearly impossible to leave out. That’s Georgia’s hope right now, at least. Of course, for that scenario to be in play, Georgia must keep hope alive with a win at Auburn next week.
Clemson spent most of this week hearing about the team being ranked fifth in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. They may even have caught a glimpse at Wake Forest losing to Virginia Tech earlier Saturday to end any likely chance that they’ll finish the regular season with a win over a top 25 opponent.
No matter though, as the Tigers just kept rolling along as they continue to build up steam and look plenty capable of defending their national title once again after suffocating N.C. State 55-10 in a lopsided affair that wasn’t even as close between the lines as the score indicated.
Sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games of the season to power the convincing victory, throwing for 276 yards and three pinpoint touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards and a score as well. He was out of the ballgame before the third quarter was up and helped lead a balanced attack that had nearly as many rushing yards as passing yards most of the night. Travis Etienne notched 112 of those on the ground and found pay-dirt twice but was overshadowed in the backfield a bit by… his offensive lineman.
Yes, such was the case as Dabo Swinney tabbed John Simpson for a lovely Fat Guy touchdown that really drove the talent disparity on the field home… all part of a 42 point first half outburst that made this one over before it even began.
While N.C. State had little chance in this one, their mounting injury list and the sheer number of young players making mistakes made an uphill climb even steeper. Quarterback Devin Leary had a botched exchange, a straight drop of the football while in the pocket and mishandled a bad snap to contribute to the team’s four turnovers. He wound up throwing for 166 yards while tailback Zonovan Knight notched 139 rushing and a touchdown but it wasn’t pretty in the least on both sides of the ball for the Wolfpack.
As a result, Clemson made it eight in a row in the series that had featured a number of close games in recent years but was not something that transpired in Raleigh this time around. Dave Doeren probably couldn’t have truly expected a win against the reigning champions but the loss does make things much more difficult down the stretch as the NCSU needs to emerge victorious in two of their final three to make a bowl game.
Perhaps more important than the local ACC battle was the statement that was sent as a result of the convincing victory by the Tigers to the CFP Selection Committee. Swinney didn’t even have to run up the score and called off the dogs early but it still was another game where Clemson scored more than 42 and allowed fewer than two touchdowns.
This might not be a team that can really lay claim to the No. 1 spot with Ohio State and LSU looking like they have been but come the next set of rankings, Clemson will surely be in the top four and that has less to do with Penn State’s loss to Minnesota and just as much to do with how the team is playing at the moment.
When it comes to the Power Five Carolinas, Appalachian State reigns supreme.
Back in Week 4, App State jumped out to a 27-17 halftime lead on North Carolina in Chapel Hill and then held on for a 34-31 win in the first-ever meeting between the two Tar Heel state programs. That win was part of a 7-0 start to the season that had the Mountaineers sitting at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25; a three-point loss to Georgia Southern in Week 10 burst the Sun Belt school’s unbeaten bubble.
Next up for an App State squad looking to bounce back from that first 2019 loss was South Carolina, with the Mountaineers and Gamecocks squaring off in Week 11 in the programs’ first meeting since 1977. At the end of the first quarter in Columbia, it was 6-3 ‘Cocks; after flipping that first-half script and taking a 20-9 lead deep into the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers held on to take a 20-15 win back home to Boone.
The win marks App State’s second over South Carolina and first since 1975. That was part of a stretch in which the schools played in six straight years from 1972-77; they hadn’t played since, and Week 11 of 2019 provided an example of why.
At 8-1 overall, and with a second Power Five win on its résumé, Appalachian State has put themselves back into, at least, the periphery of the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six discussion.
For South Carolina, the loss drops them to 4-6 on the season and, with games against Texas A&M and Clemson left, almost certainly assures that they won’t be bowling in 2019. It will also almost certainly assure that the seat underneath Will Muschamp, who is now 26-23 in his fourth season with the program, will crank up a few more degrees.
Turns out, Oklahoma’s offense is still pretty darn good.
With a week off to think about their 48-41 loss to Kansas State, the ninth-ranked Sooners scored on five of their seven first-half possessions and hold a 35-14 lead over Iowa State.
It’s been all Jalen Hurts thus far, as the quarterback accounted for all five of OU’s touchdowns. He’s thrown to CeeDee Lamb for scores of 48 and 63 yards, tossed to Trejan Bridges for a 7-yarder, and run in from eight and two yards. All told, Hurts is 14-of-17 for 232 yards and three scores while rushing 17 times for a game-high 66 yards and two scores.
Iowa State’s touchdowns both came on long drives that needed only five plays. The first drive went 88 yards, capped by a 40-yard pass from Brock Purdy to Tarique Milton, and the second traveled 75 yards and culminated in a 23-yard strike to Dylan Soehner. Purdy closed the half 7-of-12 for 131 yards, while Breece Hall rushed seven times for 47 yards.
The problem for Iowa State: Oklahoma scored twice before its first touchdown, twice more in between its first and second scores, and then once more afterward.
Iowa State will receive to open the second half.
Waco, they’re coming to your city once again.
Saturday afternoon, No. 12 Baylor barely took care of business as TCU extended the Bears to triple overtime as BU held on and remained unbeaten through nine games. Saturday evening, and as of this posting, Oklahoma is taking care of its business against Iowa State (28-7 in the middle of the second quarter).
If OU maintains the current status quo score-wise, it will set up a showdown next week between the Sooners and Bears at McLane Stadium for control of the Big 12 heading into the last couple of weeks of the regular season. After Week 11, Baylor sits at 6-0 in conference play while Oklahoma should be at 5-1 heading into their matchup.
With that as a backdrop, ESPN has already announced that its College GameDay pregame show will set up shop on BU’s campus for the huge Big 12 showdown.
This will mark the third time that Baylor has played host to GameDay, with the first two coming in 2014 (vs. Kansas State) and 2015 (vs. Oklahoma). They were also Oklahoma State’s opponent in 2013 when the pregame show showed up in Stillwater.
Oklahoma has an extensive history with GameDay, having made 36 appearances as part of the popular program (seven times as hosts). That total number of appearances trails only Alabama (47), Ohio State (45) and Florida (41).