Oklahoma kicker in midst of Title IX investigation no longer part of Sooners football team

At least when it comes to the University of Oklahoma football team, the Calum Sutherland saga has come to a close.

Last month, it was confirmed that Sutherland is the subject of a Title IX investigation after it was alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. That was the same day the Oklahoma kicker was arrested for public intoxication.

As a result of that investigation, Sutherland was indefinitely suspended.

Saturday morning, a university official confirmed that the suspended Sutherland is no longer a member of the OU football program. The Oklahoman had previously reported that the placekicker has been removed from Oklahoma’s football team.

Sutherland’s name has been wiped off the team’s official online roster. The link to his OU profile page is dead as well.

The alleged victim in the mid-September incident told police that she was involved in “a short physical and verbal altercation” with Sutherland at an off-campus apartment complex. The arresting officer described Sutherland as being “in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn’t totally aware of what he was and had been doing.”

“Throughout our interactions, I observed him to continuously ask repetitive questions due to forgetting he had already asked them and received answers,” the officer wrote, adding that he noted no injuries on the alleged victim.

Late last month, a petition for a protective order was filed by the alleged victim. The hearing on that petition was Friday, and Sutherland was not in attendance.

After serving as OU’s primary placekicker for the first three games of the 2019 season, Sutherland has not seen the field since the suspension was put in place.

The 19-year-old sophomore walk-on was in his first season as Oklahoma’s starting kicker after beating out Gabe Brkic for the starting job vacated by Austin Seibert, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. In three games this season, Sutherland connected on all 23 extra-point attempts and two of his four field-goal tries. Both of those makes came in the Week 3 drubbing of UCLA.

Since replacing Sutherland, Brkic has not missed a kick as the true sophomore is 10-10 on field goals and 27-27 on point-afters.