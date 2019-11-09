Only Northwestern player to catch TD pass this season ruled out vs. Purdue

This isn’t exactly optimal for a passing “attack” as woeful as Northwestern’s.

An unspecified injury suffered during the Oct. 26 loss to Iowa kept J.J. Jefferson out of last Saturday’s loss to Indiana. Ahead of its Week 11 matchup with Purdue, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver has also officially been ruled out for the Boilermakers.

As was the case the week before, Northwestern has not identified the specific nature of the injury.

Jefferson is currently second on the Wildcats with 155 receiving yards and tied for third in receptions with 12. He also leads the team with a 12.9 yards per catch average and two receiving touchdowns.

In fact, Jefferson’s two touchdown catches are the only two for the team through eight games. Northwestern is currently tied with Georgia Southern and Old Dominion for the fewest scoring tosses at the FBS level. Rutgers’ six are next-worst among Power Five schools.

One other injury note: Second-leading rusher Isaiah Bowser is not listed on the injury report, but he’s also not listed on the two-deep depth chart that was attached to the report. Bowser has been struggling with a knee injury suffered in the season opener, one that’s already sidelined him for a total of three games.