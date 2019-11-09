Prop bets available for President Trump’s visit to LSU-Alabama game, including whether POTUS will be booed

Wanna bet you’re a degenerate if this headline instantly piqued your interest and immediately had you reaching for your credit card?
As you may have heard, No. 2 LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon to face No. 3 Alabama in the latest playing of the Game of the Century. As you may also have heard — and how could you haven’t given the polarizing noise surrounding the run-up to it — President Donald Trump will be in attendance for a matchup dripping with SEC and College Football Playoff implications.
As is ofttimes the case in this day and age, and by way of one offshore sportsbook, there are several prop bets connected to the game on which you could actually wager. More specifically, there are POTUS-connected prop bets related to LSU-Alabama.
And, apropos of absolutely nothing already mentioned, the phone number for the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network is 1-800-522-4700.