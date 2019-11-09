Getty Images

QB Chase Cord makes second start as No. 22 Boise State locked into close one with Wyoming at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
Saturday night the Blue Turf met backup QB’s and the results were relatively predictable as a defensive-minded slugfest broke out between No. 22 Boise State and conference rival Wyoming in a huge Mountain West showdown.

While we knew that the Cowboys would be going with Tyler Vander Waal after previous starter Sean Chambers was lost for the year with a knee injury, it was a bit more surprising to see Chase Cord make his second start of the season for the Broncos as freshman Hank Bachmeier was “banged up” and sat on the sidelines suited up but didn’t see any action as his team trailed 10-7 at the halftime break.

Cord did open the game by leading a touchdown drive and finishing with 76 yards on 9-of-10 passing plus the lone score but that initial flourish was all the team had to write home about on the offensive side of the football. John Hightower was the only player with any success rushing the football (38 yards) but there were mostly just three-and-outs down the stretch.

Things weren’t a whole lot better for Wyoming but at least they got things going in the second quarter a bit. Vander Waal had to scramble on nearly every play but did post 90 yards through the air and moved the ball enough to help secure a late field goal for the lead.

There are big MWC division and Group of Five implications on the line in this one and it appears we’re in store for an interesting second half from Boise as a result.

No. 22 Boise State holds off Wyoming in overtime to keep Group of Five hopes alive


By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 2:08 AM EST
Chase Cord’s first start did not go as planned for Boise State as they faltered on the road in a puzzling loss at BYU. The quarterback’s second start wasn’t that much crisper but at least the Broncos pulled out a win in the end, surviving a stiff challenge from Wyoming 20-17 in overtime to remain in the hunt for the Mountain West title and the elusive Group of Five bid.

The backup signal-caller, making his second start in place of banged up freshman Hank Bachmeier, led BSU on a scoring drive on their very first series of the ball game but otherwise had to fight and claw for every thing else against one of the league’s best defensive units. Cord finished the night with 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception to do just enough to get the victory. It was pretty much all on the QB too as the team averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and saw none of their tailbacks top 40 yards.

The Cowboys were not any better offensively either with their own backup quarterback in the starting lineup for the first time this season too. Tyler Vander Waal, who went 2-6 in the gig behind center last season, made a number of impressive plays off scrambles but couldn’t bring enough consistently moving the chains when all was said and done. Tailback Xazavian Valladay did find some success on the ground with 124 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough to hold off the home squad and notch the program’s first win on the blue turf over Boise.

Still, one has to admire the resolve for both sides in what amounted to a good ol’ fashioned slugfest between some pretty stout defenses. The Broncos simply had more of it, mounting a game-tying drive with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter before watching Eric Sachse nail a 28-yarder in the first possession of overtime for what would prove to be the winning points.

As a result, the team further tightens their grip on the MWC Mountain Division race and keeps them alive for the Cotton Bowl berth that goes to the highest ranked Group of Five champion. Though the AAC has by far more ranked teams in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, Boise State is not too far off the leaders and their lone loss could be easily explained by having their backup QB in.

Whether it’s enough in the end remains to be seen for Bryan Harsin’s team but at least on Saturday night they can celebrate a hard fought win despite a little more adversity than many thought coming in.

No. 9 Oklahoma stops 2-point try to avoid epic collapse to Iowa State


By Zach BarnettNov 9, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
A 42-21 lead with 3:47 to go in the third quarter seemed to put the game in hand for Oklahoma but, with 24 seconds left in the game, Oklahoma’s defense found itself needing to stop a 2-point try from a resurgent Iowa State to avoid an epic collapse not only to its seemingly-well-in-hand win, but to its College Football Playoff hopes.

Before we tell you what happened, you have to know how we got there.

Trailing 35-14 at the half, took the ball to open the third quarter and rolled 75 yards in eight plays — six of them runs — to pull within 35-21. The Cyclones then forced a three-and-out to get the ball with a chance to make it a one-score game, but Oklahoma then rolled 97 yards in 10 plays, and when Kennedy Brooks broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run with 3:47 to go in the third quarter, Oklahoma was back up 42-21 and the game was back in comfortable territory.

But the Cyclones would not relent. They went 69 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 3-yard toss from Brock Purdy to Chase Allen on the first play of the fourth quarter.

CeeDee Lamb, who was otherwise excellent throughout the game, fumbled the ball to Iowa State at the Cyclones’ 32-yard line two plays after that, and Iowa State slowly, methodically drove into scoring territory with a chance to pull within 42-35. Knowing a field goal would not get the job done, Matt Campbell went for a 4th-and-10 at the OU 19 with 10:09 to play, which was picked up on a 10-yard strike from Purdy to Deshaunte Jones. However, when Purdy’s 4th-and-goal pass from the 13 sailed incomplete with 7:37 to go, it seemed the comeback effort was dead.

But Iowa State still wouldn’t die. The Cyclones forced a punt, then breezed 80 yards in four plays, pulling within 42-35 on a 33-yard toss from Purdy to Sean Shaw, Jr. with 3:35 left.

Oklahoma’s offense, suddenly gone cold, ran for two and one yards on first and second down on an “all right, let’s put this thing away” drive.. and then, on 3rd-and-7, Jalen Hurts scrambled and tossed an interception to Iowa State’s Lawrence Wright, who raced the ball to OU’s 35 with 2:30 left in the game.

And then, with 24 seconds left, Purdy lofted a ball to Norman native Charlie Kolar for a 13-yard touchdown, pulling a game that was 42-21 to start the quarter was now 42-41. Campbell elected to go for two when Oklahoma, going on five consecutive games without a takeaway, finally got one when Parnell Motley wrestled the ball away from La'Michael Pettway to secure the win.

No. 9 Oklahoma’s 42-41 win kept the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) in the Playoff hunt, avoided OU’s first back-to-back regular season losses since 1999 and avoided a 2-game home losing streak to Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12), who stunned the Sooners in Norman in 2017.

Before the near-collapse, Oklahoma raced to a lead behind the heroics of Jalen Hurts.

The senior accounted for all five of OU’s first half touchdowns, finding Lamb for scores of 48 and 63 yards, Trejan Bridges for a 7-yard score, and running in from eight and two yards out. For the game, he went 18-of-26 for 273 yards with three scores and a pick while rushing 22 times for 68 yards and two scores. Brooks, rarely used in the loss to K-State, rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a score, while Lamb caught eight passes for 167 yards.

Purdy finished the game 19-of-30 for 282 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, but it’s the one pass that doesn’t show up in the box score that will stick in his mind whenever he thinks of this game.

Sending not-so-subtle message to CFP Selection Committee, No. 5 Clemson destroys N.C. State


By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 11:10 PM EST
Clemson spent most of this week hearing about the team being ranked fifth in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. They may even have caught a glimpse at Wake Forest losing to Virginia Tech earlier Saturday to end any likely chance that they’ll finish the regular season with a win over a top 25 opponent.

No matter though, as the Tigers just kept rolling along as they continue to build up steam and look plenty capable of defending their national title once again after suffocating N.C. State 55-10 in a lopsided affair that wasn’t even as close between the lines as the score indicated.

Sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games of the season to power the convincing victory, throwing for 276 yards and three pinpoint touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards and a score as well. He was out of the ballgame before the third quarter was up and helped lead a balanced attack that had nearly as many rushing yards as passing yards most of the night. Travis Etienne notched 112 of those on the ground and found pay-dirt twice but was overshadowed in the backfield a bit by… his offensive lineman.

Yes, such was the case as Dabo Swinney tabbed John Simpson for a lovely Fat Guy touchdown that really drove the talent disparity on the field home… all part of a 42 point first half outburst that made this one over before it even began.

While N.C. State had little chance in this one, their mounting injury list and the sheer number of young players making mistakes made an uphill climb even steeper. Quarterback Devin Leary had a botched exchange, a straight drop of the football while in the pocket and mishandled a bad snap to contribute to the team’s four turnovers. He wound up throwing for 166 yards while tailback Zonovan Knight notched 139 rushing and a touchdown but it wasn’t pretty in the least on both sides of the ball for the Wolfpack.

As a result, Clemson made it eight in a row in the series that had featured a number of close games in recent years but was not something that transpired in Raleigh this time around. Dave Doeren probably couldn’t have truly expected a win against the reigning champions but the loss does make things much more difficult down the stretch as the NCSU needs to emerge victorious in two of their final three to make a bowl game.

Perhaps more important than the local ACC battle was the statement that was sent as a result of the convincing victory by the Tigers to the CFP Selection Committee. Swinney didn’t even have to run up the score and called off the dogs early but it still was another game where Clemson scored more than 42 and allowed fewer than two touchdowns. In the process they secured a record fifth straight Atlantic Division title and booked their trip to the conference title game barely two weeks into November.

This might not be a team that can really lay claim to the No. 1 spot with Ohio State and LSU looking like they have been but come the next set of rankings, Clemson will surely be in the top four and that has less to do with Penn State’s loss to Minnesota and just as much to do with how the team is playing at the moment.

Kings of Carolina: Appalachian State knocks off South Carolina, North Carolina in same season


By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
When it comes to the Power Five Carolinas, Appalachian State reigns supreme.

Back in Week 4, App State jumped out to a 27-17 halftime lead on North Carolina in Chapel Hill and then held on for a 34-31 win in the first-ever meeting between the two Tar Heel state programs.  That win was part of a 7-0 start to the season that had the Mountaineers sitting at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25; a three-point loss to Georgia Southern in Week 10 burst the Sun Belt school’s unbeaten bubble.

Next up for an App State squad looking to bounce back from that first 2019 loss was South Carolina, with the Mountaineers and Gamecocks squaring off in Week 11 in the programs’ first meeting since 1977.  At the end of the first quarter in Columbia, it was 6-3 ‘Cocks; after flipping that first-half script and taking a 20-9 lead deep into the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers held on to take a 20-15 win back home to Boone.

The win marks App State’s second over South Carolina and first since 1975.  That was part of a stretch in which the schools played in six straight years from 1972-77; they hadn’t played since, and Week 11 of 2019 provided an example of why.

At 8-1 overall, and with a second Power Five win on its résumé, Appalachian State has put themselves back into, at least, the periphery of the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six discussion.

For South Carolina, the loss drops them to 4-6 on the season and, with games against Texas A&M and Clemson left, almost certainly assures that they won’t be bowling in 2019.  It will also almost certainly assure that the seat underneath Will Muschamp, who is now 26-23 in his fourth season with the program, will crank up a few more degrees.