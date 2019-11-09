Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Quick start has No. 16 Kansas State leading Texas at halftime

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Looking to stay firmly in the thick of the Big 12 championship hunt, Kansas State is holding on to a lead at halftime against Texas. The Wildcats own a 14-7 lead on the Longhorns, who played for the Big 12 title last season,  thanks to two touchdown passes thrown by Skyler Thompson in the first quarter.

Kansas State got off to a quick start with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Malik Knowles on a 3rd-and-5 on the third play fo the game. Texas proceeded to end its first offensive possession with a missed field goal, and Kansas State kept the pressure on with a second touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. Wykeen Gill hauled in a 19-yard pass from Thompson to give the visiting Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

After exchanging punts on the next two offensive series, Texas finally got on the board in the second quarter. Sam Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown to cut the Kansas State lea din half. The Wildcats fumbled in Texas territory on the next drive, but Texas was unable to move the football more than 11 yards before resorting to punting back to Kansas State. Faced with a 4th-and-14 at the Texas 42-yard line, Kansas State opted to play it safe and punted the ball down to the Texas 19-yard line.

A Kansas State win would keep them in third place in the Big 12 standings, knocking on the door step of playing for the Big 12 championship. But if Texas comes back, the big 12 race could quickly be trimmed down to a two-team race between Baylor and Oklahoma.

No. 13 Wisconsin leads slugfest against No. 18 Iowa at halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
Anytime No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 18 Iowa get together in a Big Ten West battle, you can count on some tough defense, plenty of running the football and pretty much the definition of a slugfest between the two Heartland rivals. Such was the case again on Saturday afternoon in Madison as the Badgers took a 14-6 lead into the halftime as each side tries to keep up with Minnesota in the division race.

Jonathan Taylor led the way for the home side once again, posting 107 yards on the ground as he averaged over six yards a touch. That certainly helped open things up in the middle of the field for QB Jack Coan, who finished the half 10-of-15 passing for 74 yards and nifty touchdown pass of play action with just seconds left in the second quarter. Wideout Danny Davis had a breakout game, making it across the goal line off a jet sweep touchdown run and catching the other score for UW.

Iowa had just 93 yards of total offense and was 0-3 on third down against that stout defense on the other sideline. Nate Stanley completed just three passes for 27 yards while Toren Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes’ offense with 45 yards rushing. Star pass rusher A.J. Epenesa did force a fumble inside the 20 early in the game but the Hawkeyes couldn’t convert it into a touchdown and instead settled for one of their two field goals.

It goes without saying that this is a massive meeting with larger implications, given that both teams are ranked and still have an outside shot of catching the Gophers for the division crown. It seems doubtful this turns into a shootout in the second half the way things are trending but the close and hard-fought nature of this series could make it interesting down the stretch.

No. 2 LSU on the verge of blowing out No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa

By Zach BarnettNov 9, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
Joe Burrow has out-dueled Tua Tagovailoa and No. 2 LSU leads No. 3 Alabama 33-13 at the half in Tuscaloosa — with the chance to add to it when the second half begins.

Burrow has been nothing short of masterful, hitting 18-of-20 throws for 252 yards and three touchdowns while running eight times for a team-high 31 yards. Tagovailoa threw for 172 yards and a score, but also committed two turnovers that turned into two LSU touchdowns.

Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and rolled to the LSU 8-yard line until Tagovailoa fumbled the ball, recovered by LSU’s Ray Thornton. The Tigers promptly roared out of the gate, needing only 62 plays to move 92 yards, the final 33 on a strike from Burrow to J’Marr Chase.

Another Alabama fumble — this one by punter Ty Perine on a bobbled snap — giving LSU the ball at Alabama’s 40 with a 7-0 lead and a chance to deliver an early haymaker. Instead, Alabama’s defense limited the Tigers to a 40-yard Cade York field goal and then delivered a haymaker of its own in the form of a 72-yard Jaylen Waddle punt return touchdown.

LSU immediately answered, though, moving 75 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 29-yard toss from Burrow to Terrace Marshall, Jr. York’s PAT was blocked, though, and LSU’s lead sat at 16-7 not even two minutes into the second quarter.

After a pair of scoreless drives, Alabama’s offense finally joined the game when Devonta Smith streaked past LSU’s freshman All-American corner Derek Stingley, Jr. — who was looking to the sideline at the snap — for a 64-yard touchdown. Joseph Bulovas‘s PAT pushed wide right, keeping LSU’s lead at three with 6:43 to go in the second quarter.

After a York field goal pushed LSU’s lead to six and a Crimson Tide three-and-out, the Tigers took over at its own 39 with 2:39 left in the first half. LSU played the drive beautifully, keyed by a 16-yard connection to Thaddeus Moss where he stepped out of bounds, stepped back in and then snared the ball with his arm stretching practically to Birmingham, which put the ball at Alabama’s 1. Clyde Edwards-Elaire soared in three plays later, putting LSU up 26-13 with 26 ticks left in the first half.

Ed Orgeron and company would have been thrilled to take a 13-point lead into the locker room until Patrick Queen intercepted Tagovailoa on the next snap which, when paired with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, gave LSU the ball at Alabama’s 13 with 11 seconds left before halftime. They needed only five, as Burrow found Edwards-Elaire for a touchdown.

And that’s not all. LSU will receive to open the second half.

WATCH: P.J. Fleck crowd surfs the locker room after Minnesota’s huge win over Penn State

By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Hey, he’s earned it.

P.J. Fleck‘s week began with the confirmation that he and the University of Minnesota had reached an agreement on a seven-year contract extension.  Four days later, in the football program’s biggest game in at least a half-century, No. 17 Minnesota outplayed No. 4 Penn State in claiming a thrilling 31-26 win at sold-out TCF Stadium.

Suffice to say, it was an emotional postgame for myriad people involved as the Gophers moved to 9-0 for the first time since 1904 (!!!).  In a jubilant locker room, and with the help of his players, the 38-year-old Fleck let his hair down (wink) with a well-deserved and impromptu crowd-surfing celebration.

Yeah, college football, for all of its flaws, remains supremely awesome.

No. 12 Baylor stays undefeated after triple OT victory at TCU

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2019, 4:11 PM EST
No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) nearly saw their undefeated record go down in a battle of field goals, but the BEars topped TCU (4-5, 2-4 big 12) in a 29-23 triple-overtime game Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Grayland Arnold intercepted a fourth down pass in the third overtime to put the finishing touches on Baylor’s big win that puts them in a terrific spot to play for a Big 12 title.

Baylor kicker John Mayers converted a 51-yard field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter to help send the game to overtime, which is when the two teams decided that kicking field goals wasn’t fun any more and opted for touchdowns instead. Baylor scored first with JaMycal Hasty running for a short touchdown to open the overtime. TCU answered with Max Duggan completing a 24-yard pass to Te’Vailance Hunt on a 4th & 9 play. The TCU touchdown was not initially called but a video replay overturned the call on the field to credit the Horned Frogs for the score, so they played on.

After the teams exchanged touchdowns in the second overtime, Baylor took a 29-23 lead on a Charlie Brewer pass to Denzel Mims on the second play of the third overtime. TCU looked to be in great position to force a fourth overtime when they moved the ball to the Baylor one-yard line, but a run for a loss of three yards was followed by an incomplete pass. A holding penalty on TCU pushed the football back 10 more yards and later led to a fourth-down try to keep the game alive before falling into the hands of Baylor’s Arnold.

Not every win needs to be pretty, and this one certainly wasn’t. But what this game demonstrated for Matt Rhule is his team is not about to quit on any game. The offense had a rough outing against TCU, but they made the plays they needed the most once they got into overtime. Baylor trailed TCU 9-0 at halftime as this game was dictated by the defenses. Baylor turned the football over twice, but forced three TCU turnovers. Baylor also only managed to get 294 yards of offense against the horned Frogs. Is that good enough? Ordinarily, no, but it was enough to get the job done and go home with an important win for Rhule and the Bears.

Baylor not only remains undefeated but sits atop the Big 12 standings with just three games left to play. Baylor’s next game is a big one. The Bears will host Oklahoma in a battle for first place in the Big 12. It could also be a potential preview of the big 12 championship game, a scenario that became more likely with the win against TCU. Baylor has a one-game lead on Oklahoma in the conference standings, and Baylor will be guaranteed to come out of next week’s matchup with the Sooners no worse than second place in the Big 12. Baylor also owns a head-to-head tiebreaker with Kansas State, who sits in third place in the Big 12 at the start of the day (Kansas State plays at Texas today).

TCU will travel to Lubbock next week to play Texas Tech. The Red Raiders won at West Virginia on Saturday, 38-17.