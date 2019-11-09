Quick start has No. 16 Kansas State leading Texas at halftime

Looking to stay firmly in the thick of the Big 12 championship hunt, Kansas State is holding on to a lead at halftime against Texas. The Wildcats own a 14-7 lead on the Longhorns, who played for the Big 12 title last season, thanks to two touchdown passes thrown by Skyler Thompson in the first quarter.
Kansas State got off to a quick start with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Malik Knowles on a 3rd-and-5 on the third play fo the game. Texas proceeded to end its first offensive possession with a missed field goal, and Kansas State kept the pressure on with a second touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. Wykeen Gill hauled in a 19-yard pass from Thompson to give the visiting Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
After exchanging punts on the next two offensive series, Texas finally got on the board in the second quarter. Sam Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown to cut the Kansas State lea din half. The Wildcats fumbled in Texas territory on the next drive, but Texas was unable to move the football more than 11 yards before resorting to punting back to Kansas State. Faced with a 4th-and-14 at the Texas 42-yard line, Kansas State opted to play it safe and punted the ball down to the Texas 19-yard line.
A Kansas State win would keep them in third place in the Big 12 standings, knocking on the door step of playing for the Big 12 championship. But if Texas comes back, the big 12 race could quickly be trimmed down to a two-team race between Baylor and Oklahoma.