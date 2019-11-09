TCF Bank Stadium sold out for first time since 2015 for No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 17 Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not that you need a numerical reminder, but Saturday afternoon is a rather huge day college sports-wise in the Twin Cities.

Shortly after noon Eastern Time, one of the biggest games in the history of the University of Minnesota football program kicks off as the No. 17 Golden Gophers play host to No. 4 Penn State. TCF Bank Stadium, the Gophers’ football home that opened in 2009, has an official current-day capacity of 50,085, a number that hasn’t been reached much the past couple of years.

Week 11, though, will be a different animal entirely both on the field and in the stands as the football program confirmed this week that the game is officially a sellout.

Full house. See you bright & early in your maroon best, #Gophers. Look to @StubHub for secondary market chances to get seats for this Saturday ➡️ https://t.co/9WvuP1c6Do pic.twitter.com/xYaNEEFoKV — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 7, 2019

This will mark the first sellout of TCF Bank Stadium since the Wisconsin game back in November of 2015. The number of butts in the seats that day was actually 52,850 as attendance at the stadium was increased when it served as the temporary home for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

As a reminder, the Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941. If they can upset the Nittany Lions — right now they’re 6.5-point home underdogs — they will move to 9-0 for the first time since 1904.