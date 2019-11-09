Associated Press

With No. 19 Wake Forest’s loss, ACC likely down to No. 5 Clemson as only team in CFP Top 25

By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
No. 5 Clemson is about to be alone.  Again.

The ACC entered Week 11 with exactly two teams ranked in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 — Clemson and No. 19 Wake Forest.  Exiting it, that number will likely be sliced in half as Wake, three-point road favorites coming in, was overwhelmed in the second half of a 36-17 loss to Virginia Tech.  After taking a 10-6 lead into the halftime locker room, the Demon Deacons were outscored 30-7 over the last two quarters to turn a close game into a rout.

The loss drops the Demon Deacons to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.  Barring something unforeseen, Wake will spend exactly one week in the CFP rankings before falling out when the next Top 25 is released this coming Tuesday.

That would likely mean that not only will Clemson be the only ranked team in the conference, the Tigers will, at the moment, have exactly zero teams on its 2019 schedule that are currently ranked.  Texas A&M was ranked 12th when the two teams played in early September; the Aggies are now 6-3 and unranked.  Wake is next up for Clemson, and they too will (probably) join A&M in the ranks of the unranked.

At 7-3, Virginia might be able to slip into the lower end of the CFP Top 25, but the chances of that happening seem remote.

One final note: Wake still remains alive in the ACC Atlantic race.  If Clemson loses to NC State tonight… if Wake beats Clemson next week… and if Wake beats Duke and Syracuse the two weeks after that, then the demon Deacons would claim the division.

And, yes, I almost made it through typing that entire last sentence with a straight face.  Almost.

Georgia leading Missouri at halftime, looking to keep firm grip on SEC East

By Kevin McGuireNov 9, 2019, 8:41 PM EST
With a chance to remain one game on top of the SEC East, No. 6 Georgia is taking care of some work inside the division so far tonight. Georgia leads Missouri 16-0 at halftime in Athens, putting them one half away from securing a one-game lead in the division with head-to-head tiebreakers against every team in the division not named South Carolina.

It hasn’t been particularly pretty for Georgia. Jake Fromm has completed just nine of 20 passes for 122 yards, although one was for a touchdown to George Pickens. But all Georgia has managed to add has been a trio of Rodrigo Blankenship field goals, including a 48-yard kick.

Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager left the game late in the second quarter with an apparent arm injury. There was no immediate update on his status in the final minute of the half, so it is unknown what this means for the second half.

Missouri has not allowed the Georgia running game to get much momentum, with D’Andre Swift held to just 16 yards on five attempts. Missouri’s offense hasn’t had much luck either, of course.

With a pair of top four teams falling earlier today (Penn State, Alabama), a win by Georgia tonight could also move the Bulldogs into a playoff position in the next College Football Playoff rankings. But first, Georgia must finish this one off against the Tigers.

Day after AD says Mark Dantonio is safe, Michigan State blows 21-point fourth-quarter lead in loss to Illinois

By John TaylorNov 9, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
Well, that’s one way to thank your boss for his very public vote of confidence, I guess.

Friday afternoon, amidst speculation about his head coach’s hold on the job, Michigan State’s athletic director made it very clear that the seat on which Mark Dantonio sits isn’t even remotely warm let alone hot.

That is not even a discussion,” Bill Beekman said when asked if a dismissal was a possibility. “Mark’s our head coach, there’s no question about that.”

Less than 24 hours later, and after going up 28-3 early in the second quarter, Michigan State held a 28-10 halftime lead on Illinois that the Spartans stretched to 31-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.  Over the next 15 minutes, however, Sparty was outscored 27-3, with the Fighting Illini heading back to Champaign with a stunning and historic 37-34 win.

The last of those 27 points came on a five-yard pass from Brandon Peters, who threw for a career-high 369 yards in the win, to Daniel Barker with just five seconds remaining in the contest.

As mentioned in the tweet above, the Illini are now 6-4 and bowl-eligible.  It’s the first time they’ve hit six wins in Lovie Smith‘s four seasons and the first time they’ll go bowling since 2014.

For MSU, it continues a disturbing downward spiral for the program under Dantonio, regardless of the positivity coming from the head of the athletic department.

In February of 2016, MSU announced that it had reached an agreement on a revamped contract for Dantonio, currently in his 13th season in East Lansing, that pushed his annual guaranteed compensation to north of $4 million. Since that extension, which came off of three straight 10-win seasons and four in five years, the Spartans have gone 24-23, including a 4-5 record thus far in 2019.

Per that contract signed nearly four years ago, Dantonio will be due a $4.3 million bonus if he’s the Spartans head coach on Jan. 15 of next year.

After the game, though, the 63-year-old Dantonio had a very interesting response to a question about his future.

No. 13 Wisconsin survives rally from No. 18 Iowa to keep slim Big Ten West hopes alive

By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
No. 13 Wisconsin’s dreams of another division title aren’t quite dead yet.

The Badgers may still need some help on that front with Minnesota remaining undefeated but at least Paul Chryst’s survived a late surge by No. 18 Iowa to secure the Heartland Trophy 24-22 and remain in the hunt for the Big Ten West.

Leading the way was none other than Jonathan Taylor as the tailback wound up rushing for 250 yards on 31 attempts to help UW win their fourth straight over the Hawkeyes. It was the 10th time topping two bills in his career, an impressive mark made better by the fact that he did so on a day where the program honored the 20 year anniversary of Ron Dayne winning the Heisman Trophy.

His efforts on the ground allowed Jack Coan to take advantage of things through the air, throwing for only 173 yards with an interception but also tossing two touchdowns. Danny Davis caught one of those scores (Quintez Cephus had the other) and had another trip to the end zone off a jet sweep.

Wisconsin’s defense had a pretty good night of their own in holding Iowa under 100 yards in the first half and generally keeping them held down most of the afternoon. But eventually Kirk Ferentz’ squad got back into things with a 16 point fourth quarter rally that nearly saw them tie things up after Tyrone Tracy needed just one step to race 75 yards for a touchdown that brought them within two. However QB Nate Stanley (208 yards, 2 TDs) was stopped right at the goal line on the two point conversion in what proved to be the game-saving play.

As a result, Wisconsin can still hold out slim hopes of winning the Big Ten West if they win out and hope the Gophers row themselves to another loss at some point. That might be tough to count on but their best hope could come when Minnesota travels to face this very Iowa squad that nearly pulled off the road upset.

While the division was written off by most earlier this season, the teams involved in the chase for a trip to Indianapolis sure seem to have no issue putting together some interesting games and making things interesting as fall turns to winter in the Midwest.

Tide Turned: No. 2 LSU takes control of SEC, CFP race with long-awaited win over No. 3 Alabama

By Zach BarnettNov 9, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
13 Comments

At halftime, you could feel it in the air. LSU had scored two touchdowns in the final 26 seconds to take a 33-13 lead into the break, and the Tigers would get the ball to start the second half. It was set to be the Clemson game all over again.

This time, though, Alabama rallied. The Tide scored four straight touchdowns and thrice pulled within one score, but each time LSU got into danger, Joe Burrow pulled them out of it. The Ohio State transfer was masterful once again, as he led the Tigers to their fourth defeat of a top-10 opponent and himself to the front of the Heisman Trophy race. Burrow hit 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards with three touchdowns, and No. 2 LSU never trailed No. 3 Alabama en route to a 46-41 win.

The win snaps LSU’s (9-0, 5-0) oh-so-painful 8-game losing streak to Alabama, and puts the Tigers on the precipice of their first SEC West title since 2011, while the Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will now hope for chaos in the division and elsewhere to keep its streak of five straight College Football Playoff appearances alive.

As expected, Tua Tagovailoa started and played the entire game, in the process throwing for 418 yards and four touchdowns. But he committed two costly turnovers that turned into 14 LSU points, starting with the first drive of the game.

Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and rolled to the LSU 8-yard line until Tagovailoa fumbled the ball, recovered by LSU’s Ray Thornton. The Tigers promptly roared out of the gate, needing only 62 plays to move 92 yards, the final 33 on a strike from Burrow to J’Marr Chase.

Another Alabama fumble — this one by punter Ty Perine on a bobbled snap — giving LSU the ball at Alabama’s 40 with a 7-0 lead and a chance to deliver an early haymaker. Instead, Alabama’s defense limited the Tigers to a 40-yard Cade York field goal and then delivered a haymaker of its own in the form of a 72-yard Jaylen Waddle punt return touchdown.

LSU immediately answered, though, moving 75 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 29-yard toss from Burrow to Terrace Marshall, Jr. York’s PAT was blocked, though, and LSU’s lead sat at 16-7 not even two minutes into the second quarter.

After a pair of scoreless drives, Alabama’s offense finally joined the game when Devonta Smith streaked past LSU’s freshman All-American corner Derek Stingley, Jr. — who was looking to the sideline at the snap — for a 64-yard touchdown. Joseph Bulovas‘s PAT pushed wide right, keeping LSU’s lead at three with 6:43 to go in the second quarter.

After a York field goal pushed LSU’s lead to six and a Crimson Tide three-and-out, the Tigers took over at its own 39 with 2:39 left in the first half. LSU played the drive beautifully, keyed by a 16-yard connection to Thaddeus Moss where he stepped out of bounds, stepped back in and then snared the ball with his arm stretching practically to Birmingham, which put the ball at Alabama’s 1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire soared in three plays later, putting LSU up 26-13 with 26 ticks left in the first half.

Ed Orgeron and company would have been thrilled to take a 13-point lead into the locker room until Patrick Queen intercepted Tagovailoa on the next snap which, when paired with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, gave LSU the ball at Alabama’s 13 with 11 seconds left before halftime. They needed only five, as Burrow found Edwards-Helaire for a touchdown, putting the Tigers up 33-13 at the break and getting the ball to open the second half.

LSU indeed threatened to blow it open, but Burrow was sacked by Xavier McKinney and fumbled at the Alabama 45, which was recovered by the Tide’s Terrell Lewis. Alabama did not score off the turnover, but the Tide did score next — a 10-play, 95-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard pass from Tua to Najee Harris.

Alabama then forced an LSU punt, and Harris’s 1-yard touchdown run with 14:33 to go pulled Alabama within 33-27 with nearly an entire quarter to play.

Burrow answered, running for 15 yards on 3rd-and-5 to keep a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, nudging LSU back in front at 39-27. Alabama needed a touchdown on its next touch, and at first the drive seemed in peril before it began when facing a 3rd-and-19, but Tagovailoa found Henry Ruggs III for 26 yards to keep the drive alive. Alabama eventually found itself inside LSU’s 10, but a 4th-and-2 suddenly became a do-or-die moment with 5:32 to go and 12-point deficit. Tua found Jerry Jeudy to pull the Tide within 39-34.

Once again LSU needed Burrow to carry them, and once again he did. Burrow kept for 18 yards on a 3rd-and-2 with two minutes remaining, setting up a 7-yard Edwards-Helaire run that seemingly put the game on ice with 1:37 remaining. It wasn’t on ice yet: Tua immediately hit DeVonta Smith for an 85-yard score to pull Alabama within one score for the third time in the second half, but LSU recovered the onside kick and expired the remaining clock, clinching the school’s biggest win since the 2011 Game of the Century.