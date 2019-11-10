Getty Images

Alabama remains in top four of latest Coaches Poll, Indiana ranked for first time since 1994

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
2 Comments

Alabama’s loss wasn’t enough for them to drop significantly in the latest Coaches Poll heading into Week 12 but the bigger news might be the history made at the bottom of the rankings.

Though they were off this past weekend, Indiana made a historic move into the Coaches Poll for the first time since 1994, posting a 7-2 mark so far this season to come in at No. 25 overall. That is quite the accomplishment for head coach Tom Allen and his staff, who have dealt with a number of key injuries but became bowl eligible before November and appear to be a fairly tough out in Big Ten play in 2019.

Nationally the bigger picture was framed by the epic LSU-Alabama duel in Tuscaloosa and the predictable effect it had on the polls. The Tigers naturally moved up to No. 1 with the win while the Tide sat as the top one-loss team at No. 4. Ohio State is the new No. 2 over a Clemson team that stayed put at No. 3 for another week.

The biggest drop came courtesy of Penn State, which fell six spots to No. 11 after losing to new No. 7 Minnesota. The Gophers moved up the same amount of places and leapfrogged No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Utah and No. 10 Baylor.

No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 16 Notre Dame also flipped spots with each other despite both winning on Saturday, though the Badgers did so over a ranked team in No. 22 Iowa.

No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Appalachian State also re-joined the rankings in place of Wake Forest, Kansas State and San Diego State, who all fell out after losses.

The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 12:

  1. LSU (55 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Clemson (4)
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Minnesota
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah
  10. Baylor
  11. Penn State
  12. Florida
  13. Auburn
  14. Michigan
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Memphis
  19. Boise State
  20. SMU
  21. Navy
  22. Iowa
  23. Texas
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Indiana

Arkansas has fired head coach Chad Morris

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
9 Comments

Losing to both a Conference USA and a Mountain West team at home is going to make life difficult for any Power Five head coach and it appears that was the final straw that Arkansas needed to judge the tenure of the head coach.

The Razorbacks fired Chad Morris on Sunday after just 22 games in charge of the program following a blowout loss to Western Kentucky. KFSM was the first to report the firing.

“As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a release. “It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark.

“I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes.”

Morris departs with a 4-18 overall record, which includes going winless in SEC play during his two years as head coach. When including his tenure leading SMU, the former Clemson offensive coordinator is just 18-40 overall as a head coach with just one winning season.

The Texas native was expected to be a breath of fresh air for the program who could bring a spread offense to town and reenergize recruiting links to the Lone Star State that had faded away under previous coach Bret Bielema. However he and his staff never seemed to be able to get things together between the lines, generally becoming uncompetitive in league play and losing to the likes of North Texas, WKU and Colorado State didn’t help matters one bit.

Morris is expected to receive a buyout just over $10 million as a result of his firing, which might have been made easier for the school to swallow after they stopped paying Bielema’s own large buyout earlier this year as part of some legal wrangling. Former Razorback quarterback and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Yurachek, who was hired after Morris in December of 2017, is expected to conduct a quick search and will undoubtedly focus on somebody with ties to the state like Memphis head coach Mike Norvell or perhaps somebody along the lines of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier. While the job is an SEC gig, its placement in the West division with heavyweights like LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M make life difficult on a yearly basis in league play but it wasn’t long ago at all that Bobby Petrino was winning double-digit games in Fayetteville and earning a top 25 ranking.

Either way, the writing was on the wall this weekend after the team lost to another Group of Five opponent and the end result was a parting of ways with Morris that nearly everybody saw coming at some point.

No. 22 Boise State holds off Wyoming in overtime to keep Group of Five hopes alive

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 2:08 AM EST
1 Comment

Chase Cord’s first start did not go as planned for Boise State as they faltered on the road in a puzzling loss at BYU. The quarterback’s second start wasn’t that much crisper but at least the Broncos pulled out a win in the end, surviving a stiff challenge from Wyoming 20-17 in overtime to remain in the hunt for the Mountain West title and the elusive Group of Five bid.

The backup signal-caller, making his second start in place of banged up freshman Hank Bachmeier, led BSU on a scoring drive on their very first series of the ball game but otherwise had to fight and claw for every thing else against one of the league’s best defensive units. Cord finished the night with 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception to do just enough to get the victory. It was pretty much all on the QB too as the team averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and saw none of their tailbacks top 40 yards.

The Cowboys were not any better offensively either with their own backup quarterback in the starting lineup for the first time this season too. Tyler Vander Waal, who went 2-6 in the gig behind center last season, made a number of impressive plays off scrambles but couldn’t bring enough consistently moving the chains when all was said and done. Tailback Xazavian Valladay did find some success on the ground with 124 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough to hold off the home squad and notch the program’s first win on the blue turf over Boise.

Still, one has to admire the resolve for both sides in what amounted to a good ol’ fashioned slugfest between some pretty stout defenses. The Broncos simply had more of it, mounting a game-tying drive with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter before watching Eric Sachse nail a 28-yarder in the first possession of overtime for what would prove to be the winning points.

As a result, the team further tightens their grip on the MWC Mountain Division race and keeps them alive for the Cotton Bowl berth that goes to the highest ranked Group of Five champion. Though the AAC has by far more ranked teams in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, Boise State is not too far off the leaders and their lone loss could be easily explained by having their backup QB in.

Whether it’s enough in the end remains to be seen for Bryan Harsin’s team but at least on Saturday night they can celebrate a hard fought win despite a little more adversity than many thought coming in.

No. 9 Oklahoma stops 2-point try to avoid epic collapse to Iowa State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 9, 2019, 11:55 PM EST
13 Comments

A 42-21 lead with 3:47 to go in the third quarter seemed to put the game in hand for Oklahoma but, with 24 seconds left in the game, Oklahoma’s defense found itself needing to stop a 2-point try from a resurgent Iowa State to avoid an epic collapse not only to its seemingly-well-in-hand win, but to its College Football Playoff hopes.

Before we tell you what happened, you have to know how we got there.

Trailing 35-14 at the half, took the ball to open the third quarter and rolled 75 yards in eight plays — six of them runs — to pull within 35-21. The Cyclones then forced a three-and-out to get the ball with a chance to make it a one-score game, but Oklahoma then rolled 97 yards in 10 plays, and when Kennedy Brooks broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run with 3:47 to go in the third quarter, Oklahoma was back up 42-21 and the game was back in comfortable territory.

But the Cyclones would not relent. They went 69 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 3-yard toss from Brock Purdy to Chase Allen on the first play of the fourth quarter.

CeeDee Lamb, who was otherwise excellent throughout the game, fumbled the ball to Iowa State at the Cyclones’ 32-yard line two plays after that, and Iowa State slowly, methodically drove into scoring territory with a chance to pull within 42-35. Knowing a field goal would not get the job done, Matt Campbell went for a 4th-and-10 at the OU 19 with 10:09 to play, which was picked up on a 10-yard strike from Purdy to Deshaunte Jones. However, when Purdy’s 4th-and-goal pass from the 13 sailed incomplete with 7:37 to go, it seemed the comeback effort was dead.

But Iowa State still wouldn’t die. The Cyclones forced a punt, then breezed 80 yards in four plays, pulling within 42-35 on a 33-yard toss from Purdy to Sean Shaw, Jr. with 3:35 left.

Oklahoma’s offense, suddenly gone cold, ran for two and one yards on first and second down on an “all right, let’s put this thing away” drive.. and then, on 3rd-and-7, Jalen Hurts scrambled and tossed an interception to Iowa State’s Lawrence Wright, who raced the ball to OU’s 35 with 2:30 left in the game.

And then, with 24 seconds left, Purdy lofted a ball to Norman native Charlie Kolar for a 13-yard touchdown, pulling a game that was 42-21 to start the quarter was now 42-41. Campbell elected to go for two when Oklahoma, going on five consecutive games without a takeaway, finally got one when Parnell Motley wrestled the ball away from La'Michael Pettway to secure the win.

No. 9 Oklahoma’s 42-41 win kept the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) in the Playoff hunt, avoided OU’s first back-to-back regular season losses since 1999 and avoided a 2-game home losing streak to Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12), who stunned the Sooners in Norman in 2017.

Before the near-collapse, Oklahoma raced to a lead behind the heroics of Jalen Hurts.

The senior accounted for all five of OU’s first half touchdowns, finding Lamb for scores of 48 and 63 yards, Trejan Bridges for a 7-yard score, and running in from eight and two yards out. For the game, he went 18-of-26 for 273 yards with three scores and a pick while rushing 22 times for 68 yards and two scores. Brooks, rarely used in the loss to K-State, rushed 15 times for 132 yards and a score, while Lamb caught eight passes for 167 yards.

Purdy finished the game 19-of-30 for 282 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, but it’s the one pass that doesn’t show up in the box score that will stick in his mind whenever he thinks of this game.

QB Chase Cord makes second start as No. 22 Boise State locked into close one with Wyoming at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 9, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday night the Blue Turf met backup QB’s and the results were relatively predictable as a defensive-minded slugfest broke out between No. 22 Boise State and conference rival Wyoming in a huge Mountain West showdown.

While we knew that the Cowboys would be going with Tyler Vander Waal after previous starter Sean Chambers was lost for the year with a knee injury, it was a bit more surprising to see Chase Cord make his second start of the season for the Broncos as freshman Hank Bachmeier was “banged up” and sat on the sidelines suited up but didn’t see any action as his team trailed 10-7 at the halftime break.

Cord did open the game by leading a touchdown drive and finishing with 76 yards on 9-of-10 passing plus the lone score but that initial flourish was all the team had to write home about on the offensive side of the football. John Hightower was the only player with any success rushing the football (38 yards) but there were mostly just three-and-outs down the stretch.

Things weren’t a whole lot better for Wyoming but at least they got things going in the second quarter a bit. Vander Waal had to scramble on nearly every play but did post 90 yards through the air and moved the ball enough to help secure a late field goal for the lead.

There are big MWC division and Group of Five implications on the line in this one and it appears we’re in store for an interesting second half from Boise as a result.