Boise State coach Bryan Harsin earned contract extension by beating Wyoming

No. 22 Boise State’s overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday night was not only a big one for the team’s Group of Five hopes, but it was a lucrative one for the head coach too.

According to USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, Bryan Harsin earned a one-year extension on his contract thanks to the victory, which was the team’s eighth of the season and triggered a rollover clause for the former BSU quarterback:

Boise State coach Brian Harsin gets automatic 1-year contract extension as Broncos pick up their 8th win of the season by beating Wyoming in OT. The extension adds $2.25 million to the value of Harsin's agreement, which now runs through Jan. 10, 2025. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) November 10, 2019

The Boise native and Broncos alum is 60-16 at the school and has won or tied for the division title in all but one campaign in charge on the blue turf. The team is currently 5-0 in the Mountain Division this season and sit behind several AAC teams at the moment in the race for the Group of Five bid and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in 2019.

Boise State finishes up their season on the blue turf this coming Saturday against New Mexico and then hit the road for their final two regular season games at Utah State and Colorado State. Harsin can still earn a number of bonuses for wins in those games and their potential postseason implications but for now he’ll be sitting pretty with another year added to his deal as a nice early Christmas present.