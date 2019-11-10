Brian Kelly confirms DE Julian Okwara’s Notre Dame career is over after fractured fibula suffered against Duke

Notre Dame started the season with depth and experience along their defensive line but slowly and surely that has been chipped away as 2019 has worn on.

The latest blow came in the wake of the team’s win over Duke on Saturday night in Durham as head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters on his Sunday teleconference that senior defensive end Julian Okwara’s days in an Irish uniform are over.

Brian Kelly confirms what was suspected Saturday night at Duke. #NotreDame DE-Julian Okwara suffered a fractured fibula. His playing days with Irish are over. RS fr. Ovie Oghoufo is next in line behind Jamir Jones and RS fr. Justin Ademilola could see a spike in playing time. — Irish Illustrated (@timprister) November 10, 2019

“Julian Okwara, unfortunately, has a fracture and he will not be back this year,” said Kelly, according to 247sports. “We feel terrible for him. He will have a procedure done here once we figure out all the specifics, but it is a fibula fracture that he suffered when he was pass-rushing.”

It’s a big blow for a defense that already lost fellow defensive end Daelin Hayes for the year back in September. While Jamir Jones remains as a cornerstone up front, the team is otherwise young and somewhat inexperienced with a host of underclassmen like Ovie Oghoufo expected to take over for Okwara.

The potential first-rounder next spring, Okwara will conclude his time in South Bend with 79 total tackles (24 for a loss), 15.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was on pace to have one of his best seasons yet with the program in 2019 but instead things will end on a sour note after twisting his leg against the Blue Devils.