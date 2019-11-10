Brian Kelly confirms DE Julian Okwara’s Notre Dame career is over after fractured fibula suffered against Duke

Notre Dame started the season with depth and experience along their defensive line but slowly and surely that has been chipped away as 2019 has worn on.
The latest blow came in the wake of the team’s win over Duke on Saturday night in Durham as head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters on his Sunday teleconference that senior defensive end Julian Okwara’s days in an Irish uniform are over.
“Julian Okwara, unfortunately, has a fracture and he will not be back this year,” said Kelly, according to 247sports. “We feel terrible for him. He will have a procedure done here once we figure out all the specifics, but it is a fibula fracture that he suffered when he was pass-rushing.”
It’s a big blow for a defense that already lost fellow defensive end Daelin Hayes for the year back in September. While Jamir Jones remains as a cornerstone up front, the team is otherwise young and somewhat inexperienced with a host of underclassmen like Ovie Oghoufo expected to take over for Okwara.
The potential first-rounder next spring, Okwara will conclude his time in South Bend with 79 total tackles (24 for a loss), 15.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was on pace to have one of his best seasons yet with the program in 2019 but instead things will end on a sour note after twisting his leg against the Blue Devils.
No. 22 Boise State’s overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday night was not only a big one for the team’s Group of Five hopes, but it was a lucrative one for the head coach too.
According to USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, Bryan Harsin earned a one-year extension on his contract thanks to the victory, which was the team’s eighth of the season and triggered a rollover clause for the former BSU quarterback:
The Boise native and Broncos alum is 60-16 at the school and has won or tied for the division title in all but one campaign in charge on the blue turf. The team is currently 5-0 in the Mountain Division this season and sit behind several AAC teams at the moment in the race for the Group of Five bid and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in 2019.
Boise State finishes up their season on the blue turf this coming Saturday against New Mexico and then hit the road for their final two regular season games at Utah State and Colorado State. Harsin can still earn a number of bonuses for wins in those games and their potential postseason implications but for now he’ll be sitting pretty with another year added to his deal as a nice early Christmas present.
Washington State coach Mike Leach is never one to sugarcoat things (or even speak in politically correct platitudes) and it certainly does not appear as though he’s going to change anytime soon.
The latest example comes after the Cougars ugly 33-20 loss at Cal on Saturday. It was a key game for the team in the division and to their hopes of making a bowl game but they struggled all night. According to SFGate, their head coach did not mix words afterward when discussing his team and how receptive (or not) they were to his staff’s message before and after kickoff.
“Well, that’s a great question because we as coaches think about that, talk about that, all the time. And somehow we’ve failed to reach the group,” Leach remarked to the Washington State IMG Sports Network. “Our team leaders in the group; they’re either frauds, or they haven’t reached the group either.”
Earlier this season Leach banned his players from social media as it labeled a distraction and called them soft, fat, dumb and happy after getting blown out by Utah. So it’s not like this is out of left field or abnormal for either the head coach or the program.
Wazzu hosts Stanford next week in a game where the loser is very likely not going to make a bowl game so we’ll see if the Cougars start to hear what their coach is saying by then.
One thing’s clear: it’s not easy living that pirate life when things are going wrong.
No. 1 LSU’s huge win over previous No. 1 Alabama is still fresh in everybody’s minds after that thriller on Saturday but the Tigers are already looking ahead to this offseason in hopes of keeping this incredible run that they are on going for much longer than just the 2019 campaign.
To that end, it appears the hat is already being passed around to boosters by the athletic department as they look to lock up passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who may very well win the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant coach after energizing the team’s offense since arriving in Baton Rouge.
Per Pete Thamel in Tuscaloosa:
A source told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that LSU officials engaged Brady about a raise and contract extension during LSU’s bye week. LSU is prepared to pay Brady NFL coordinator market value – think in the neighborhood of $1.5 million – and could have a deal by the end of the regular season. (Brady makes $400,000 on his current deal.) The source noted the importance of LSU keeping Brady, who has been the season’s breakout coaching star.
Such a hefty raise is not unexpected given Brady’s quick rise after coming over from the New Orleans Saints. He’s done wonders coaching up LSU’s talented wide receiving corps and has helped offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger lead the team to near the top of every FBS statistical category on that side of the ball.
Already there’s been talk of Brady getting a big-time offensive coordinator gig elsewhere (in college or back in the NFL) and even rumors that he could wind up as a head coach soon enough too. His stock has never been higher after going from unheard of analyst to the hottest name on the coaching carousel but it’s not surprising that Ed Orgeron is already hoping to make sure his prized assistant stays put.
We’ll see if that’s enough to convince him when others come hard to woo him but it’s nice for Tigers fans to see their school at least being proactive about things.
P.J. Fleck is rowing the boat all the way to the top 10.
Fresh off Minnesota’s big win over previously undefeated Penn State on Saturday in the Twin Cities, the Gophers woke up a day later as the No. 7 team in the latest AP Poll. That’s a big jump from their previous No. 13 spot and is the program’s best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962.
So yeah, it’s been a while since one has been able to talk about a 9-0 and top 10 Minnesota squad. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, fell four spots to No. 9, which was still good enough to be ranked one spot ahead of Oklahoma after the Sooners survived Iowa State at home.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 24 Indiana became ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 1994 and ended the longest streak among Power Five schools of not being ranked in the top 25. The Hoosiers also checked in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll and earned their number despite being off this past weekend.
As expected at the top of the poll, LSU remained No. 1 while Alabama is the top one-loss program after their loss to the Tigers, remaining in the top four despite faltering. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson moved up a place each.
No. 22 Texas and No. 25 Oklahoma State returned to the poll, joining IU in place of San Diego State, Kansas State and Wake Forest.
The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 12:
- LSU (54 first place votes)
- Ohio State (5)
- Clemson (3)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Minnesota
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- SMU
- Navy
- Texas
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Oklahoma State